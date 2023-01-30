ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menifee, CA

mynewsla.com

Woman Standing Near Disabled SUV Hit and Killed by Vehicle in Lancaster Area

A Riverside woman was killed when a vehicle hit her as she stood near her disabled SUV in the Lancaster area, authorities said Wednesday. The 68-year-old woman was fatally injured about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at Avenue J and 200th Street East, the California Highway Patrol reported. Authorities withheld her name, pending notification of her relatives.
LANCASTER, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed in Fiery Crash near Downtown Riverside

A motorist was killed Wednesday in Riverside when his car plowed into a retaining wall and caught fire. The fatality occurred at about 12:10 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 14th Street and Miramonte Place, just south of Mt. Rubidoux, according to the Riverside Police Department. Sgt. Ryan Taack said...
RIVERSIDE, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Pedestrian Struck, Killed on I-10 in Banning Identified

BANNING (CNS) – A pedestrian who was fatally struck as she walked along Interstate 10 in Banning was identified Tuesday as a 28-year-old resident of the city. Alyssa Phelps was fatally injured about 6:20 p.m. Monday on eastbound I-10, less than a mile east of Hargrave Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.
BANNING, CA
z1077fm.com

OHV Rollover in Johnson Valley Leaves One Dead, Two Injured

An off-road vehicle crash in the Johnson Valley off-highway vehicle area left one passenger dead and two others with injuries. According to a report from the California Highway Patrol, at about 5:20 pm Tuesday, January 31, a Polaris RZR with three people inside was driving northbound in the Better Sand Dunes area. The vehicle crested a hill, overturned and rolled over several times. Everyone in the vehicle was wearing helmets and harnesses. The rear passenger, a 28-year-old woman from Yucaipa, sustained major injuries and was airlifted from the scene to a Morongo Basin Ambulance nearby where she was pronounced dead. The 30-year-old driver and 24-year-old front passenger sustained moderate and major injuries, respectively, and were transported to Desert Regional Medical Center. The cause of the crash is under investigation by the CHP. Neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be a factor.
JOHNSON VALLEY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Driver Killed, Passengers Injured in Head-on Collision Between Car, Bus

MENIFEE (CNS) – A 28-year-old motorist was killed and multiple people were injured in a head-on collision between a Riverside Transit Agency bus and sports car in Menifee, authorities said Wednesday. Mauricio Mendez of Chino was fatally injured at about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Ethanac and...
MENIFEE, CA
mynewsla.com

Senior Fatally Injured in Collision at Menifee Intersection

A 75-year-old woman was killed in a side-impact collision at a Menifee intersection, where she apparently pulled in front of a motorist who had the right-of-way, authorities said Monday. Judith Armijo of Menifee was fatally injured about 9:50 a.m. Sunday at Menifee and Watson roads, according to the Menifee Police...
MENIFEE, CA
mynewsla.com

Person Stabbed During Domestic Altercation in Elsinore

A person was stabbed Wednesday during a family dispute at an apartment in Lake Elsinore, but the circumstances were unclear. The assault happened around noon in the 2000 block of East Lakeshore Drive, near Elm Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Deirdre Vickers told City News...
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Wreck in San Jacinto Identified

A motorist fatally injured in a two-vehicle wreck on the north end of San Jacinto was identified Tuesday as a 37-year-old Hemet man. Nathan Diaz was killed in the collision about 1 a.m. Monday on the Ramona Expressway, just west of San Jacinto Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
SAN JACINTO, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Dies in Car With Leaking Propane Bottles

A man in his 70s who appeared to be homeless was found dead Wednesday evening inside a vehicle in Venice with several small camping-style propane bottles. Firefighters were called 8:42 p.m. to 601 Venice Blvd., near Abbott Kinney Boulevard, regarding a person suffering from a medical condition and upon their arrival they found the man, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Vehicle Struck by Tractor-Trailer on Interstate 10, Two Dead

Two people were killed Monday when an SUV rear-ended a big rig on the 10 Freeway, was struck by another truck and then burst into flames outside Indio. The collision was reported at 4:14 a.m., when a Subaru occupied by two unidentified people was driving westbound on Interstate 10, west of Hayfield Road, according to CHP Public Information Officer David Torres. The Riverside County Fire Department described the location as Chiriaco Summit.
INDIO, CA
menifee247.com

Motorcyclist dies in collision on Bundy Canyon Road

A motorcyclist died Saturday from injuries suffered in a collision with another vehicle on Bundy Canyon Road, authorities said. The collision occurred about 4:17 p.m. in the area of Bundy Canyon Road and Waldon Road, according to a Menifee Police Department news release. A Harley Davidson motorcycle was following a Ford pickup truck westbound on Bundy Canyon Road when the truck slowed for a left turn. The motorcyclist attempted to pass on the wrong side of the roadway when the truck began its turn. The motorcycle struck the driver’s side of the Ford and the motorcyclist was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
MENIFEE, CA
mynewsla.com

Two Dead in Indio Crash

Two people were killed Monday morning when a big rig and SUV collided on the Christopher Columbus Transcontinental Highway (10) in Indio and the SUV burst into flames. The collision was reported at 4:14 a.m. on the westbound 10 west of Hayfield Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The...
INDIO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Deceased Identified in Thermal Fatal Crash With Semi

Fatal Crash Kills Two in Airport Boulevard Accident Involving Semi. The county coroner in Riverside has released the identities of two people who died recently in a fatal crash with a semi. The people who died were La Quinta residents Henry and Sandra Villanueva, ages 73 and 72, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The accident occurred around 6:00 p.m. along Airport Boulevard near Shady Lane and the Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport.
LA QUINTA, CA
mynewsla.com

Bicyclist Seriously Injured in Collision with Car in Dana Point

A bicyclist was struck by a car and seriously injured in Dana Point Wednesday. The collision happened about 3 p.m. at Crown Valley Parkway and Pacific Coast Highway, Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Michael Woodroof said. The victim was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, Woodroof said.
DANA POINT, CA

