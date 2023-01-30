'Jurassic Quest' dinosaur exhibit coming to Rochester for one weekend only

An interactive dinosaur exhibit will be coming to the Rochester Riverside Convention Center for one weekend only, from Feb. 24-26.

Visitors to the “Jurassic Quest” exhibit will have the opportunity to see animatronic dinosaurs from the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous periods. The event will also feature dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, a fossil dig, and real fossils such as T-Rex teeth, a triceratops horn, and a life-size dinosaur skull on display.

There will also be a play area for children and inflatable attractions. New for 2023, the exhibit will feature an expanded Excavation Station, more prehistoric-themed rides, as well as a self-guided scavenger hunt called "The Quest."

A special preview event will take place at 7 p.m. on Feb. 1, where families can meet the exhibit's baby dinosaurs and participate in a dino-themed storytime.

Tickets can be purchased on the show's website, www.jurassicquest.com, and include a refund guarantee in case the show is cancelled or postponed.

Prices range from $22 for general admission to $36 for an unlimited admission for children ages 2-10. Ticket prices for seniors 65 and older are $19.