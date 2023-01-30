USC’s path towards building a defense that can compete for a national championship is comprised of three main components. The Trojans need a significant upgrade in talent; they need elite coaching and they need continuity. Lincoln Riley made it clear he feels he’s got the defensive staff in place to elevate the Trojans even after a first season in which they finished with the No. 111 defense in the FBS based on points allowed per drive. Debate will continue to rage about Alex Grinch and his staff but on National Signing Day the focus naturally pivots to the talent aspect.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO