Los Angeles, CA

247Sports

Signing Day: Trojans show progress with 2023 defensive signees but still lag behind nation's elite

USC’s path towards building a defense that can compete for a national championship is comprised of three main components. The Trojans need a significant upgrade in talent; they need elite coaching and they need continuity. Lincoln Riley made it clear he feels he’s got the defensive staff in place to elevate the Trojans even after a first season in which they finished with the No. 111 defense in the FBS based on points allowed per drive. Debate will continue to rage about Alex Grinch and his staff but on National Signing Day the focus naturally pivots to the talent aspect.
LOS ANGELES, CA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Hayes: National Signing Day could bring surprises

There was a moment last month, fresh in the aftermath of everything lost, for important perspective. USC had just lost to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game, its Playoff dreams smashed amid so many mistakes on defense and a star quarterback gutting it out through a bad hamstring injury. And...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Top 2024 Recruit Dylan Harper Announces Final 5 Schools

Five-star combo guard Dylan Harper, one of the top prospects in the 2024 recruiting class, has officially trimmed his list of schools. The 6-foot-4 Harper revealed his five finalists on Tuesday: Auburn, Duke, Indiana, Kansas and Rutgers.  The Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep star told 247Sports ...
LONG BEACH, CA

