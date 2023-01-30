Read full article on original website
Investors should sell stocks and take profits as the latest rally is set to falter amid surprises from the Fed and weak corporate earnings, JPMorgan says
Investors should sell stocks and take profits as the current market rally is set to fizzle, according to JPMorgan. The bank said stocks will face several curveballs this year thrown by the Fed and weak corporate earnings. "We... are reluctant to chase the past week's rally as recession and overtightening...
Stocks rise on Wall Street, adding to its strong January
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are ticking higher on Wall Street Tuesday ahead of what many investors hope will be one of the Federal Reserve’s last economy-shaking hikes to interest rates for a while. The S&P 500 was 0.5% higher and on pace to close out...
Wall Street sends stocks to their highest levels since summer
Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Friday, establishing the market's third winning week of the last four and sending the S&P 500 index to its highest levels since summer.The S&P 500 rose 0.2% Friday to 4,070, while the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.9% and the Dow ended up about 0.1%. The gain in the S&P 500 puts the index back at its level in late August. Investors were cheered by a Friday report showing that inflation is continuing to cool, raising hopes for a smaller interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve next week. Meanwhile, earnings reporting season is in full swing,...
Stocks Lower, Big Tech Earnings, Fed Rate Decision, Adani Group, Eagles & Chiefs - Five Things To Know
Stock futures lower as markets face headline risk gauntlet; Week Ahead: Fed decision, big tech earnings, jobs in focus; Adani group hits back at Hindenburg short report; Renault and Nissan overhaul alliance, putting carmakers on equal terms and Philadelphia eagles favored over Kansas City Chiefs in super bowl LVII.
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Feb 1, 2023
U.S. stock markets closed sharply higher on Tuesday as market participants were assessing the outcome of the Fed’s first FOMC meeting of 2023. Favorable inflation data also boosted investors’ sentiment. All three major stock indexes ended in positive territory. For the month as a whole, these indexes performed impressively finishing in the green.
US News and World Report
Oil Prices Settle Steady on Higher U.S. Demand, Weaker Dollar
BENGALURU (Reuters) -Oil prices closed steady on Tuesday after recovering from a near three-week low, drawing support from a weakening dollar and on data showing that demand for U.S. crude and petroleum products rose in November. The more active second-month Brent contract settled at $85.46 a barrel, up 96 cents...
Oil prices fuel doubling of profits from global commodities trading, report finds
Companies such as Vitol and Trafigura in spotlight over profits after Ukraine invasion
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Higher Amid Earnings Wave With Fed In Focus; IMF Boosts Global Growth Forecast
Wall Street extended the S&P 500's solid January gains Tuesday as investors sorted through a wave of corporate earnings ahead of tomorrow's crucial Fed rate decision.
US Stocks Turn Higher After Fed Raises Key Overnight Interest Rate; Nasdaq Up 1.5%
U.S. stocks turned higher toward the end of trading, following the release of interest rate decision. The Dow traded up 0.05% to 34,104.56 while the NASDAQ rose 1.58% to 11,767.44. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.83% to 4,110.42. Check This Out: Check Out 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks In Industrials...
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies muted, stocks rise ahead of Fed meeting
Feb 1 (Reuters) - Stocks across emerging Asia advanced on Wednesday, while currencies were muted as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's policy decision to gauge whether the U.S. central bank is nearing the end of its interest rate-hike cycle. The Philippine peso PHP appreciated 0.3% and led gains among regional...
Fed rates up, stocks up, BoE and ECB up next
LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The bulls were in charge ahead of the European Central Bank and Bank of England's first meetings of the year on Thursday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve bolstered the view that the surge in global interest rates was close to an end.
investing.com
Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 1.08%
Investing.com – Israel stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the Insurance, Real Estate and Oil & Gas sectors led shares higher. At the close in Tel Aviv, the TA 35 rose 1.08%. The best performers of the session on the TA 35 were Delek...
Benzinga
US Stocks On Track For Nervous Start As Traders Go Fed Watching: AMD Earnings Calm Investors
Futures trading point to a negative start by Wall Street stocks on Wednesday as traders exercise restraint ahead of the Fed decision due in the afternoon. Stocks closed notably higher on Tuesday, capping off a strong January, as positive reactions to earnings from companies, including General Motors Corp. GM and Exxon Mobil XOM, lifted the market mood. Ahead of Wednesday’s rate decision, traders also took heart from a Labor Department report showing a smaller-than-expected increase in compensation in the fourth quarter.
investing.com
Meta stuns Street with lower costs, big buyback, upbeat sales
(Reuters) -Meta Platforms Inc's stricter cost controls this year and a new $40 billion share buyback sent shares soaring on Wednesday, as CEO Mark Zuckerberg called 2023 the "Year of Efficiency." The parent of Instagram and Facebook (NASDAQ:META), which has fallen on hard times amid a broad post-pandemic slump in...
Asian stocks rise after Fed sees inflation improving
Asian stock markets gained Thursday after the Federal Reserve said the U.S. economy is moving toward lower inflation but more interest rate hikes are planned.Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. Oil prices rose.Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index closed 1% higher after the Fed raised its key lending rate by 0.25 percentage points, smaller than previous hikes. Chair Jerome Powell said the “disinflationary process has started” but “ongoing increases” in rates will be needed.Traders hope central banks that raised rates repeatedly over the past year will be encouraged to scale back plans for more hikes as inflation eases....
US News and World Report
Stocks Gain, Yields Dip After U.S. Data; Fed Eyed
NEW YORK (Reuters) - A gauge of global stocks advanced on Tuesday as it closed out a strong month while U.S. Treasury yields fell as investors assessed economic data and earnings reports ahead of a run of central bank policy announcements. On Wall Street, U.S. stocks rallied and closed higher,...
S&P 500 Jumps 1.5%, Market Volatility Decreases
US stocks closed higher on Tuesday following the release of several earnings reports. Caterpillar Inc. CAT shares fell 3.5% on Tuesday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS results. Pfizer Inc. PFE shares rose 1.4% after the company reported upbeat quarterly earnings but issued FY23 guidance below estimates. The...
investing.com
888 shares slump as CEO departs and VIP accounts in Middle East suspended
Investing.com -- Shares in 888 Holdings (LON:888) sank to their biggest intraday loss since 2010 after the gambling company closed down VIP accounts in the Middle East over compliance breaches and announced that its chief executive officer was stepping down. In a statement on Monday, the group said that best...
investing.com
Gold prices muted as Fed week kicks off
Investing.com -- Gold prices kept to a tight range on Monday as traders hunkered down in anticipation of a Federal Reserve meeting this week, with focus also remaining on any signs of slowing economic growth across the globe. The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates by a relatively...
NASDAQ
Rebound Anticipated For Taiwan Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Tuesday halted the four-day winning streak in which it had surged more than 750 points or 5.2 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 15,265-point plateau although it's likely to bounce higher again on Wednesday. The global forecast for the...
