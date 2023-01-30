it's targeting adults like me.I quit smoking nasty smelling cigarettes and started vaping ..Your kids are your responsibility .Watch your kids better and quit buying stuff for them if they are not old enough..The guy at the vape shop told me it's the parents who are buying vapes for their kids ..🙄🙄🤔🤔It's strange in this country that marijuana is legal and vaping is not ..what is going on here ?? oh because the government wasn't making money on vape juices or puff bars ..🤬
They are going to get alcohol, drugs, cigarettes, and vaping from people who will buy it for them. It has been like that forever and it won't stop. I stopped smoking cigarettes because it made everything smell like smoke. They need to stop throwing the kids into everything to have more control of us.
the funny thing is how everyone assumes it's targeting kids. ITS TARGETING GROWN CHILDREN LIKE ME.......
