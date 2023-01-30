ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cleveland Jewish News

Entire Netanyahu coalition signs Knesset bill to restore Deri as minister

All 64 members of Israel’s governing coalition on Tuesday signed onto an amendment to Basic Law: The Government that would block the Supreme Court from intervening in the appointment of Cabinet ministers. The legislation is meant to restore Shas Party Chairman Aryeh Deri to his ministerial positions from which...
Cleveland Jewish News

Netanyahu: Blinken visit sign of ‘unbreakable’ US-Israel bond

The U.S.-Israel relationship is one of modern history’s great alliances, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said today, after meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “We share common interests, which are growing by the day,” Netanyahu said. “We share common values; two strong democracies which will remain, I...
Cleveland Jewish News

Israeli government to respond to court order to demolish Khan al-Ahmar

The Israeli government must on Wednesday respond to a Supreme Court ruling demanding the implementation of demolition orders against the illegal Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar. The legal battle over the issue began in 2009, when Israeli NGO Regavim filed its first petition against what it called “the Palestinian Authority’s...
Cleveland Jewish News

Netanyahu meets Greek foreign minister, urges Athens to support Israel at UN

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday urged Athens to support the Jewish state at the United Nations during a meeting with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias in Jerusalem. The call comes after Greece abstained during December’s passage by the U.N. General Assembly of a resolution to have the International...
Cleveland Jewish News

New York Times blasted for ‘shameful coverage of Jerusalem terrorist attack

The New York Times has been blasted for its reporting on the recent terrorist attack in Jerusalem that killed seven Israelis and wounded three others—with critics saying the newspaper’s headline, which incorrectly stated the attack occurred in “East Jerusalem,” implies that the murders were justified because they took place over the Green Line (Israel’s pre-1967 border).
Cleveland Jewish News

LIVE: Netanyahu meets with Blinken in Jerusalem

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Monday evening with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Jerusalem. Blinken is also slated to meet with his Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen and President Isaac Herzog, before traveling to Ramallah on Tuesday for a meeting with Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas. The...
Cleveland Jewish News

Law to strip terrorists of Israeli citizenship advances in Knesset

A special joint Knesset committee approved the preliminary reading of a proposed law that would revoke Israeli citizenship, or residency, from terrorists who receive payments from the Palestinian Authority for their violent deeds, in a practice commonly known as pay-for-slay. According to the bill’s provisions, a terrorist with Israeli citizenship...
Cleveland Jewish News

Israeli victim of Independence Day terror attack succumbs to wounds

Israeli terror victim Shimon Maatuf died overnight Wednesday almost nine months after he suffered severe head wounds in an attack by two Palestinians armed with axes in the central city of Elad. Maatuf had been employed as a security guard at an amusement park set up for celebrations on Independence...
Cleveland Jewish News

Abbas to US: Security cooperation with Israel will be restored

Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas told CIA Director William Burns in Ramallah on Sunday that security cooperation with Israel will be restored, Channel 12 reported on Monday. Abbas announced on Jan. 26 that the P.A. would cease security cooperation following an IDF raid in Jenin in which nine people were...
Cleveland Jewish News

IDF soldier wounded in Jerusalem terrorist attack fighting for life

The condition of the Israeli soldier who was shot and seriously wounded by a Palestinian terrorist on Shabbat deteriorated on Tuesday. The 22-year-old IDF paratrooper, whose father was also shot and wounded on Saturday, is in critical condition and fighting for his life, Shaare Zedek Medical Center said. His family...
Cleveland Jewish News

Netanyahu to stress Iranian nuclear threat in Paris meeting with Macron

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was set to depart on Thursday for a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris. The two men will discuss diplomatic and security issues, in particular the international effort to stop Iran’s nuclear program and ways to strengthen and expand the Abraham Accords.
Cleveland Jewish News

Netanyahu meets with mother of Hamas captive Avera Mengistu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Monday with Agurnesh Mengistu, the mother of Hamas captive Avera Mengistu. The periodic update comes after Hamas earlier this month released an undated video purportedly of the Israeli man, who crossed into the Gaza Strip on his own accord in 2014. “I am...
Cleveland Jewish News

The revolution in Iran will succeed. The question is when

The massacre of seven Jews outside their synagogue in the Neve Ya’akov neighborhood of Jerusalem Friday night by a Palestinian terrorist didn’t only happen on the eve of the Sabbath. Friday was also International Holocaust Remembrance Day. In her opening remarks in this week’s Caroline Glick Show, Caroline...

