Cleveland Jewish News
Eyeing Iran, Gallant says defense cooperation with US has reached ‘new peak’
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant vowed on Tuesday to work with the United States to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and curb Tehran’s regional “aggression.”. Gallant made the remarks during a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who arrived in Israel on Monday. “Your...
Cleveland Jewish News
Entire Netanyahu coalition signs Knesset bill to restore Deri as minister
All 64 members of Israel’s governing coalition on Tuesday signed onto an amendment to Basic Law: The Government that would block the Supreme Court from intervening in the appointment of Cabinet ministers. The legislation is meant to restore Shas Party Chairman Aryeh Deri to his ministerial positions from which...
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu: Blinken visit sign of ‘unbreakable’ US-Israel bond
The U.S.-Israel relationship is one of modern history’s great alliances, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said today, after meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “We share common interests, which are growing by the day,” Netanyahu said. “We share common values; two strong democracies which will remain, I...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli government to respond to court order to demolish Khan al-Ahmar
The Israeli government must on Wednesday respond to a Supreme Court ruling demanding the implementation of demolition orders against the illegal Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar. The legal battle over the issue began in 2009, when Israeli NGO Regavim filed its first petition against what it called “the Palestinian Authority’s...
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu meets Greek foreign minister, urges Athens to support Israel at UN
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday urged Athens to support the Jewish state at the United Nations during a meeting with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias in Jerusalem. The call comes after Greece abstained during December’s passage by the U.N. General Assembly of a resolution to have the International...
Video of Ukraine Using 'Death Ray' on Russian Troops Viewed 1M Times
The video sparked discussions on social media about what kind of weapon could be responsible for the attack.
Putin’s Plot Against America: Washington Fears Russia Will Launch 'Hybrid Tactics' Against Western Powers In Lieu Of 'Conventional Warfare'
President Joe Biden and other Western leaders are worried Vladimir Putin will turn to “hybrid tactics” to sow chaos across the world rather than focus on “conventional warfare” in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Ukraine continues to fight back against Putin’s forces with the help of its Western allies and their weaponry and intelligence, Western powers suspect the Russian leader will soon change his tactics and start targeting those powers at home.Even more concerning are the newfound fears Putin will launch “a wave of asymmetric chaos” across the West in the form of “political interference,...
Miss Russia says competitors at the Miss Universe pageant 'avoided' and 'shunned' her and alleged the competition was biased in favor of the Ukrainian and US contestants
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
U.S. Preparing for Direct Confrontation With Russia in the Arctic
The U.S. government has warned that the war in Ukraine has "raised geopolitical tensions in the Arctic"
Cleveland Jewish News
New York Times blasted for ‘shameful coverage of Jerusalem terrorist attack
The New York Times has been blasted for its reporting on the recent terrorist attack in Jerusalem that killed seven Israelis and wounded three others—with critics saying the newspaper’s headline, which incorrectly stated the attack occurred in “East Jerusalem,” implies that the murders were justified because they took place over the Green Line (Israel’s pre-1967 border).
Cleveland Jewish News
LIVE: Netanyahu meets with Blinken in Jerusalem
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Monday evening with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Jerusalem. Blinken is also slated to meet with his Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen and President Isaac Herzog, before traveling to Ramallah on Tuesday for a meeting with Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas. The...
Cleveland Jewish News
Law to strip terrorists of Israeli citizenship advances in Knesset
A special joint Knesset committee approved the preliminary reading of a proposed law that would revoke Israeli citizenship, or residency, from terrorists who receive payments from the Palestinian Authority for their violent deeds, in a practice commonly known as pay-for-slay. According to the bill’s provisions, a terrorist with Israeli citizenship...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli victim of Independence Day terror attack succumbs to wounds
Israeli terror victim Shimon Maatuf died overnight Wednesday almost nine months after he suffered severe head wounds in an attack by two Palestinians armed with axes in the central city of Elad. Maatuf had been employed as a security guard at an amusement park set up for celebrations on Independence...
Cleveland Jewish News
Abbas to US: Security cooperation with Israel will be restored
Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas told CIA Director William Burns in Ramallah on Sunday that security cooperation with Israel will be restored, Channel 12 reported on Monday. Abbas announced on Jan. 26 that the P.A. would cease security cooperation following an IDF raid in Jenin in which nine people were...
Cleveland Jewish News
IDF soldier wounded in Jerusalem terrorist attack fighting for life
The condition of the Israeli soldier who was shot and seriously wounded by a Palestinian terrorist on Shabbat deteriorated on Tuesday. The 22-year-old IDF paratrooper, whose father was also shot and wounded on Saturday, is in critical condition and fighting for his life, Shaare Zedek Medical Center said. His family...
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu to stress Iranian nuclear threat in Paris meeting with Macron
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was set to depart on Thursday for a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris. The two men will discuss diplomatic and security issues, in particular the international effort to stop Iran’s nuclear program and ways to strengthen and expand the Abraham Accords.
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu meets with mother of Hamas captive Avera Mengistu
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Monday with Agurnesh Mengistu, the mother of Hamas captive Avera Mengistu. The periodic update comes after Hamas earlier this month released an undated video purportedly of the Israeli man, who crossed into the Gaza Strip on his own accord in 2014. “I am...
Cleveland Jewish News
The revolution in Iran will succeed. The question is when
The massacre of seven Jews outside their synagogue in the Neve Ya’akov neighborhood of Jerusalem Friday night by a Palestinian terrorist didn’t only happen on the eve of the Sabbath. Friday was also International Holocaust Remembrance Day. In her opening remarks in this week’s Caroline Glick Show, Caroline...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli democracy is ‘robust,’ former PM Naftali Bennett assures New Yorkers
(New York Jewish Week) — Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told an audience here that reports of the deaths of Israeli democracy are exaggerated, and urged American Jews to make their concerns known to the new far-right government rather than walk away. “There are a lot of foolish...
