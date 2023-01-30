28-year-old Desert Hot Springs resident dies in car crash

28-year-old Lizbeth Suarez of Desert Hot Springs died in a car crash Saturday night.

The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. Saturday night.

Suarez's vehicle crashed into a power pole off Varner Road near Date Palm Drive.

Police said they believe speed may have been a factor in the crash.

No one else was in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

