Sacramento, CA

SFGate

Fatal Traffic Collision Shuts Down Westbound Highway 4

MARTINEZ (BCN) The California Highway Patrol has shut down the westbound lanes of Highway 4 in Martinez early Wednesday due to a fatal traffic collision. Officers responded to a 4:17 a.m. report of a collision involving multiple vehicles near the Pine Street off-ramp. Westbound traffic is being diverted off the...
MARTINEZ, CA
SFGate

TravelSkills 02-01-23 Abandoned Northern Calif. resort will finally be reborn

A luxury resort brand announced last week that it plans to open a new location on the 3,000-acre property in Pope Valley, 20 miles northeast of Santa Rosa.  The property includes the site where the historic Aetna Springs Resort, which operated there for a century starting in the 1870s. The landscape is full of lore — Ronald Reagan announced his plans to run for governor of California there in 1966 — and water from its springs was bottled and sold throughout the American West as Aetna Mineral Water. The new hotel will feature indoor and outdoor bathing facilities featuring water from the property's mineral springs, along with 95 hotel rooms and 16 units for permanent residences.  
POPE VALLEY, CA
SFGate

4Th Hells Angel Indicted After Clubhouse Beating Investigation

VALLEJO (BCN) A fourth member of the Hells Angels has been indicted based on an investigation into a brutal beating at the Vallejo chapter of the motorcycle club in October 2021, the Department of Justice announced on Thursday. Kenneth Caspers, Jr., 55, of Vacaville, was charged with being a felon...
VALLEJO, CA
SFGate

Police Arrest Pittsburg Man Accused Of Burglarizing Home, Stealing Gun

Walnut Creek police on Tuesday arrested a 35-year-old Pittsburg man for allegedly breaking into a home and stealing a gun. Police received a call at 5:15 p.m. on Jan. 25 about a residential burglary near Bayberry and Perada drives. The suspect allegedly kicked in a door, stole a firearm and ran toward the Ygnacio Canal Trail. Witnesses told police the suspect dropped the gun, which police later recovered.
PITTSBURG, CA
SFGate

Ex-California solar firm executive sentenced for $1B fraud

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A former executive of a California solar power company was sentenced Tuesday to 6 1/2 years in prison and ordered to pay nearly $620 million in restitution for his role in a $1 billion fraud scheme, federal prosecutors said. Ryan Guidry, 45, of Pleasant Hill...
PLEASANT HILL, CA
SFGate

Police Arrest Driver For Alleged Gun Possession, Fleeing Officers

Antioch police took two guns off the street last week after what started as a routine traffic stop. At 10 p.m. last Thursday, police attempted to pull over a vehicle on Sycamore Drive in Antioch. The driver decided not to stop, forcing police to pursue the vehicle into Oakley. The...
ANTIOCH, CA

