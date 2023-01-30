ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

8,000 layoffs at Salesforce don't exactly scream family values

In Silicon Valley, that magical and mystical utopia where tech CEOs and entrepreneurs describe their companies as one big happy family, the biggest family man of them all has always been Marc Benioff. To the Salesforce chief executive officer, the cloud-based software enterprise company he co-founded isn't just a company...
SFGate

NATO chief wants more 'friends' as Russia, China move closer

TOKYO (AP) — China's growing assertiveness and collaboration with Russia pose a challenge not only to Asia but also to Europe, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday as he sought stronger cooperation and more “friends” for NATO in the Indo-Pacific region. Stoltenberg said China is increasingly investing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy