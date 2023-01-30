ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson County, TN

This Week’s Weather forecast 1-30-2-3, 2023 Wet, Icy, Cold

By Clark Shelton
 3 days ago

Going to be honest here folks this week’s forecast isn’t pretty. More importantly, how will it affect your work week traffic?

Monday A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 50. North northwest wind around 5 mph. Monday Night A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 32. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday A chance of drizzle or freezing drizzle before noon, then a chance of rain showers between noon and 3pm, then a chance of drizzle after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 40. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tuesday Night A chance of rain showers before midnight, then a chance of rain or freezing rain between midnight and 3am, then a chance of freezing rain after 3am. Cloudy, with a low around 31. North northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Wednesday A chance of drizzle or freezing drizzle before noon, then a chance of rain showers. Cloudy, with a high near 44. East northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Wednesday Night Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 36. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Thursday Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 47. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday Night A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Friday A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Related
Wilson County Source

Weekend Weather 1-27-28, 2023 Windy and Rain Returns

Winds remain, and the rains will return this weekend. The rain chance will stick around to start our work week. but, winds will subside. For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here Today Increasing clouds, with a high near 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 […] The post Weekend Weather 1-27-28, 2023 Windy and Rain Returns appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

WEATHER ALERT 1-30,2023 Winter Weather Advisory

Winter Weather Advisory URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 231 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023 TNZ005>009-023>027-029-056>060-093-302115- /O.NEW.KOHX.WW.Y.0002.230131T0300Z-230131T1800Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Trousdale-Perry-Hickman-Lewis- Williamson-Maury-Wayne- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Hartsville, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, […] The post WEATHER ALERT 1-30,2023 Winter Weather Advisory appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

WEATHER 2-1-Groundhog Day Forecast, 2023

Special Weather Statement Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Nashville TN 233 PM CST Wed Feb 1 2023 TNZ005>011-027>034-062>066-080-020600- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Davidson- Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Rutherford- Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Van Buren- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, […] The post WEATHER 2-1-Groundhog Day Forecast, 2023 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

WEATHER 1-26-27,2023 Mix Moves Out, Winds Return

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here Today A chance of snow before 10am, then a slight chance of rain between 10am and 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or […] The post WEATHER 1-26-27,2023 Mix Moves Out, Winds Return appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Schools & LSSD Closed January 31 Due to Inclement Weather

Wilson County Schools and Lebanon Special School District will be closed on Tuesday, January 31st.  Wilson County Schools statement: This is due to the threat of potential icing in some parts of the county through the overnight hours and into early tomorrow morning. We understand that there are parts of the county that likely won’t […] The post Wilson County Schools & LSSD Closed January 31 Due to Inclement Weather appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Schools & LSSD Closed February 1 Due to Threat of Ice

Wilson County Schools and Lebanon Special School District will be closed on Wednesday, February 1. Wilson County Schools statement: Wilson County Schools will be CLOSED on Wednesday, February 1st. This is once again due to an increased threat of ice developing through the evening and overnight hours. With the current forecast of significant icing to […] The post Wilson County Schools & LSSD Closed February 1 Due to Threat of Ice appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Jeni’s is Celebrating Ice Cream for Breakfast with Giveaways and Activities

The party takes place on international Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, Saturday, Feb. 4, from 9 a.m. to noon (all eight Nashville shops will be participating). Here’s a quick look at what Jeni’s has planned: A victory lap for our favorite breakfast flavor: Last year’s runaway hit, Maple Soaked Pancakes, triumphantly returns to shops in […] The post Jeni’s is Celebrating Ice Cream for Breakfast with Giveaways and Activities appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Antiques & Garden Show of Nashville Takes Place this Weekend

The Antiques & Garden Show of Nashville, one of the largest antiques and horticultural events in the country, makes its highly anticipated return February 3 – 5, 2023 at the Music City Center in downtown Nashville with keynote speakers of the lifestyle brand AERIN and Alice Naylor-Leyland of the tablescape company Mrs. Alice. Co-chaired by […] The post Antiques & Garden Show of Nashville Takes Place this Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

UPDATE: Missing 39-Year-Old Spring Hill Man Takes Own Life

Update January 31st – It is with extreme sorrow to report that last night Sean died of suicide. The SHPD sends our condolences to his family and everyone who knew him. If you or someone you know needs help, don’t hesitate to contact the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255. Not actual vehicle Spring Hill, […] The post UPDATE: Missing 39-Year-Old Spring Hill Man Takes Own Life appeared first on Wilson County Source.
SPRING HILL, TN
Wilson County Source

Health Inspections: Coffee Shops in Mt. Juliet for February 2023

These are the scores for coffee shops in Columbia Tennessee with their most recent inspection score as of February 1, 2023. Click here for more health scores.  Some restaurant locations will bleed into other counties. Lebanon Coffee Shop Health Scores These scores are from the Tennessee Department of Health. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where […] The post Health Inspections: Coffee Shops in Mt. Juliet for February 2023 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
COLUMBIA, TN
Wilson County Source

Bryan Adams and Joan Jett will Perform at Bridgestone this Summer

Bryan Adams announced on social media the ‘So Happy it Hurts’ tour in 2023 will head out to 26 cities this summer. Joining Adams as special guests will be Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. The tour will kick off in Baltimore before heading to Nashville on Saturday, June 17th. Get PRE-SALE tickets TODAY at 10am […] The post Bryan Adams and Joan Jett will Perform at Bridgestone this Summer appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: January 23, 2023

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from January 23 to January 27, 2023. Cheatham County Source Middle Tennessee Lane Closures January 26 – February 1, 2023 Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures for January 26 – February 1, 2023. Read more. More Than 100 People Participate in Cheatham County Polar Plunge More than […] The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: January 23, 2023 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Two Persons Charged in Saturday Night Street Racer Enforcement in Nashville

From Metro Police January 29, 2023 Two men, one from Lebanon, and the other from Murfreesboro face charges as part of the MNPD’s street racer enforcement on Saturday night. Officers moved in to disperse a few hundred vehicles that had gathered in the rear parking lot of Woodmont Hills Church on Franklin Pike. Hijazi Bourini, […] The post Two Persons Charged in Saturday Night Street Racer Enforcement in Nashville appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Police Requesting Public’s Help In Locating Missing 39-Year-Old Spring Hill Man

Not actual vehicle Spring Hill, TN- The Spring Hill Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating Sean Heffernon (39 years old). Sean was reported missing on January 29th. He was last seen on January 28th. He may be driving a grey 2021 Chevy Silverado with a possible temporary tag of QDWP454. If you […] The post Police Requesting Public’s Help In Locating Missing 39-Year-Old Spring Hill Man appeared first on Wilson County Source.
SPRING HILL, TN
Wilson County Source

Luke Bryan Announces ‘Country On Tour’ with a Stop in Nashville

Luke Bryan announced his 2023 touring plans with the launch of the 36-city “Country On Tour” kicking off June 15 stopping in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena on August 12. Special guests throughout the tour include many of country music’s up-and-coming artists – Chayce Beckham, Tyler Braden, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, Jon Langston, Conner Smith, Alana […] The post Luke Bryan Announces ‘Country On Tour’ with a Stop in Nashville appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Taziki’s Brings the Heat with Spicy Harissa Hummus and Chicken

Taziki’s Mediterranean Café is ready to turn up the temperature in select markets this winter. Beginning this week, the acclaimed fast casual Mediterranean brand will add a new line of Spicy Harissa items to the menu at its Atlanta, Birmingham and Nashville locations ahead of a systemwide release. A bold and fiery specialty, Taziki’s harissa sauce is […] The post Taziki’s Brings the Heat with Spicy Harissa Hummus and Chicken appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

In Case You Missed it: How to be an Extra in a Nicole Kidman Movie to be Filmed in Middle Tennessee

Actress Nicole Kidman will be filming an upcoming feature for Amazon Studios called Holland, Michigan. The feature, based on Andrew Sodroski’s (Manhunt) script involves secrets that lurk beneath a Midwestern town with a Hitchcock bent. Kidman will star and produce with Per Saari under her Blossom Films, reported Deadline.  Filming will take place in the […] The post In Case You Missed it: How to be an Extra in a Nicole Kidman Movie to be Filmed in Middle Tennessee appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

6 Live Shows this Week – January 30, 2023

Here are six live shows this week. Tennessee Songwriters Monday, January 28, 6 pm Harpeth Hotel, 130 2nd Avenue North, Nashville The Harpeth Hotel will serve as host to the Tennessee Songwriters Week Qualifying Round, welcoming 20 local songwriters to the stage of the Riverside Ballroom where they will perform original songs and compete for […] The post 6 Live Shows this Week – January 30, 2023 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 31, 2023

Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of January 31, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Nashville’s Top Most Wanted Juan Hernandez DOB: 7/1/1980 Wanted for Homicide- Criminal, Theft of Vehicle- $2500 or Gr. But less than $10000, Probation Violation- Felony Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the […] The post Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 31, 2023 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Marie Welch Dyer

Marie Welch Dyer, age 82, passed away on January 27, 2023. She is preceded in death by her parents, William Ellis and Mattie Pearl Welch, her brothers Sterling and Bobby Welch. She was also preceded in death by her Husband of 46 years James Dillard Dyer. She is survived by her son Keith Dyer (Tracy) […] The post OBITUARY: Marie Welch Dyer appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

