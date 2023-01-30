ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheatham County, TN

This Week’s Weather forecast 1-30-2-3, 2023 Wet, Icy, Cold

By Clark Shelton
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 3 days ago

Going to be honest here folks this week’s forecast isn’t pretty. More importantly, how will it affect your work week traffic?

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE

Monday A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 50. North northwest wind around 5 mph. Monday Night A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 32. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday A chance of drizzle or freezing drizzle before noon, then a chance of rain showers between noon and 3pm, then a chance of drizzle after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 40. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tuesday Night A chance of rain showers before midnight, then a chance of rain or freezing rain between midnight and 3am, then a chance of freezing rain after 3am. Cloudy, with a low around 31. North northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Wednesday A chance of drizzle or freezing drizzle before noon, then a chance of rain showers. Cloudy, with a high near 44. East northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Wednesday Night Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 36. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Thursday Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 47. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday Night A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Friday A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

The post This Week's Weather forecast 1-30-2-3, 2023 Wet, Icy, Cold appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
