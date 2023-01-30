ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Dear Abby: My wife loves her former husband more than me

By Dear Abby
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eRUHM_0kVojYjL00

DEAR ABBY: Almost four years ago, I married a friend I had known since 1989. She was a widow, and we unexpectedly fell in love. The first three years, she spoke constantly about her late husband. I lovingly and quietly told her a few times that I didn’t think she’d like it if I mentioned my late wife and former women friends so often. It continued. I can’t stand hearing his name anymore. It makes me feel ranked way down in order of importance, after her four kids, her dead husband and herself. Over the last six months or so, she finally got it and no longer mentions him, but I’m still upset knowing I’m number seven on her list. Will I ever be able to get over this? She found a note months ago in which I described my feelings on this, and in it I mentioned I didn’t want to be married to her anymore. Any advice would be appreciated. — UNIMPORTANT IN FLORIDA

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Q4Eg_0kVojYjL00 Dear Abby: I want to divorce my husband but he has cancer

DEAR UNIMPORTANT: The woman you married has a lot of history, as I am sure you do. It’s not unheard of for someone to mention the name of their departed spouse years later, but your wife was insensitive to continue doing so after you told her it made you uncomfortable. If her relationship with her adult children gets in the way of her relationship with you, it should be discussed during marriage counseling. If you truly feel you are last on her list of priorities, you have to decide if you want to end the marriage or whether, when you wrote that note, you were simply blowing off steam.

DEAR ABBY: I’m a 32-year-old mom of four (11-month-old twins, a 4-year-old and a 6-year-old). I’ve been married for six years. I’m a Southern girl, but my husband is an immigrant to this country. When he emigrated, he settled in the North. I have always told him before and during our marriage that I don’t like the North. I want to move somewhere down south or at least the middle of the country. We are currently in the process of house-hunting, and he keeps showing me homes in the North, even though he knows I don’t want to live here. I understand that he loves our stability here and the friends we’ve made over the years, but we have so much flexibility with our jobs that we can move to someplace we both love. Recently, he said I could go and live in the South if I want to — alone. So now I’m wondering, should I break up our family and take him at his word, or keep talking to him about it until I get his OK? — NEGATIVE ON THE NORTH

DEAR NEGATIVE: Base the decision about where to live less on geography and more on where your children can get the best education and where the cost of living is more affordable. That your husband has informed you (four kids later) that he has no intention of compromising is regrettable. Because you feel so strongly about returning to your roots, you may be able to do it once the children are grown. I do not think it is worth breaking up a marriage over — unless this is your husband’s way of addressing every disagreement.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Comments / 7

Larry Selvage
2d ago

well I got some good news a couple of days ago the one I'm separated from got in contact with my family to get a hold of me because they want a divorce now this person was very abusive towards me that's why I left but I'm not going to put them down I'm just going to let the others find out for themselves what kind of person they are and if that's what they want is divorce well goody for me no live lost

Reply(1)
2
Guest
2d ago

Dear southern girl. Your husband has emigrated. I’m assuming he has no family here? Yet I’m guessing that you do likely have family in the south? Could this be the reason why your husband doesn’t want to go south and your reasoning for wanting to?

Reply
2
Related
New York Post

Dear Abby: The father of my son is not my husband, nobody knows the truth

DEAR ABBY: Thirty years ago, I had an affair with “Roger,” a married man. We worked together and fell in love. At the time, Roger was married with three children. My husband and I were separated, and I had one son. The 15-year age gap between us didn’t matter to me. I admired him. Roger was soft-spoken, intelligent and a gentleman. He was of Christian faith, so when he decided to divorce his wife, his partners held an intervention and bought out his equity in the company, which forced him to move out of state.  see also Dear Abby: My childhood trauma...
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

My husband is way hotter than me — people ask if I’m bothered by it

Love isn’t blind for this married couple. Author Hazel McBride claimed that she’s so “average-looking” that she feels uneasy around her more handsome husband in a now-viral TikTok. Posing with her Dutch-born man, the 29-year-old wrote: “When are we gonna see insanely hot men with average-looking women?” The five-second clip showed McBride gazing lovingly at her man, both bundled up in the cold weather. Her husband donned a clean-shaven look and slicked back hair and the writer wore glasses and a ponytail. Commenters loved the couple’s energy and gushed over their relationship. “Umm gurl? I dont see the average-looking woman? I see two GORGEOUS people,”...
New York Post

Dear Abby: I have a crush on the perfect guy, but I can’t get over this flaw with his appearance

DEAR ABBY: There is a man I may be attracted to and have a lot in common with. The problem is that his teeth are crooked and yellow, and I can’t get past that. He’s quite a bit older than I am, so I’m not sure that we would get together even if he got his teeth fixed. But I won’t know unless something is done. I’m not someone who likes confrontation, so I’m having a hard time saying something. How do I deal with this problem? — FROWNING OVER HIS SMILE DEAR FROWNING: It would be appropriate to wait until...
MINNESOTA STATE
New York Post

Dear Abby: My fiancee ended our engagement with a note

DEAR ABBY: I am a 59-year-old man. My 50-year-old fiancee lives in a nice home, but after a 15-year loving relationship, she decided last week to be with someone else. She had recently lost a great deal of weight, bought a new car and started to do things I felt were not age-appropriate — although I never said anything adverse about them.  She’s now staying in a weekly rental motel room with him. It leads me to believe they both left relationships and had nowhere else to go. She didn’t give me a chance to fight for us (counseling, etc.) or...
MAINE STATE
New York Post

Dear Abby: My children never call or visit me

DEAR ABBY: I am an active widower with five grown children. Although three of them live in the same city and two live in a city nearby, I haven’t heard from or seen them as often over the past few years as I would like. I realized recently that I miss their company and I’d like them to call or see me more often.  I understand they have their own lives, but I don’t think I’m asking too much. I’d like them to understand that a “pill” won’t cure me of loneliness, as they suggest when I tell them I am...
COLORADO STATE
Ceebla Cuud

A Husband Abandoned His Wife After She Gave Birth to Their Fifth Set of Twins

After his wife just gave birth to their fifth set of twins, a Ugandan man allegedly picked up and left his growing family. Having children is a mixed blessing; some individuals would be overjoyed to have even one, while others have no qualms about casting theirs aside. Consider the case of the Ugandan man who snapped after learning that his wife had just given birth to their fifth set of twins. Even though Nalongo Gloria has had many sets of twins, she has never used in vitro fertilization (IVF). The Ugandan mother has given birth to her ninth and tenth children, prompting reports that her husband, Ssalongo, has left the family because he felt he could no longer provide for them since "it wasn't natural."
The West Virginia Daily News

Dear Abby: Partner’s affair sparked by perceived lack of affection

DEAR ABBY: I’m in a three-year relationship, but my significant other, “Ron,” is extremely cautious about emotional attachment. It took him two years to tell me he loves me or even to express any form of serious affection. In addition, he’s consumed by his job and worries about how his co-workers perceive him. He seems […] The post Dear Abby: Partner’s affair sparked by perceived lack of affection appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
FLORIDA STATE
Fatim Hemraj

In 1997, a 17-year-old girl got ready for bed but by the next morning, she was gone. What happened to Kemberly Ramer?

17-year-old Kemberly Ramer was a popular honor roll student and cheerleader who lived in Opp, Alabama, with her father, Kenny. Her parents were divorced and her mother, Sue, lived 30 miles away in Walton County, Florida with Kemberly's 19-year-old sister, Kristin. Kemberly played on the women's softball team and she was excited to begin her senior year when she suddenly vanished.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
The West Virginia Daily News

Dear Abby: Woman wants her abusive mother-in-law kept away

DEAR ABBY: I used to have a great relationship with my mother-in-law. I considered her one of my best friends, until her severe drug and alcohol abuse began to ruin her life. Her mental health issues came out in full force, and her lashing out reached a peak shortly before I married her son. After […] The post Dear Abby: Woman wants her abusive mother-in-law kept away appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
WISCONSIN STATE
New York Post

Dear Abby: I have 3 daughters, is it wrong that I want a son?

DEAR ABBY: My wife and I have been married for 17 years and have three wonderful daughters, ages 13, 10 and 5. Lately, I’ve felt like I’m the odd man out in a girls-only club. I wish I had a son I could share my interests with. I’d love to have someone I could take fishing, teach about classic cars and play football and baseball with. I have tried introducing those interests to my girls, but they’re not into them.  Don’t get me wrong. I love my daughters beyond words. I beam with pride at their cheerleading competitions, at their dance...
Mary Duncan

“I’m the woman so I am right,” wife tells husband during every fight until they finally divorce

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I’ve known my friend Chad since childhood, and I must say, the guy has the patience and kindness of a saint. He is the kind of guy who would give the shirt off his back and his last time to anyone who needed it. He once even let a homeless man he didn’t even know stay at his house for weeks until he could get himself back on his feet.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
177K+
Followers
76K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy