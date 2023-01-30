ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles fans party in the streets, destroy bus stop after team clinches Super Bowl berth

By Joshua Lynch
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

The way Eagles fans poured into the streets of Philadelphia after their NFC Championship win — you would’ve thought they already won the Super Bowl.

Fans went into a frenzy when realizing the Eagles were headed back to the Super Bowl after demolishing the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 on Sunday.

Footage all over social media shows fans climbing street poles, standing on top of crosswalk lights, and even standing on bus stop shelters in the popular Broad Street area of downtown Philly.

More footage of the madness shows fans collectively standing on top of a bus shelter — only for it to collapse and send Eagles fans crashing down to the ground.

Additional police presence deployed throughout the city before the game to prepare for the expected madness once the Eagles won.

Last time the Eagles were in the Super Bowl was in 2018, when they knocked off Tom Brady and the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl LII.

Police officers greased the poles all over downtown Philadelphia when fans effortlessly climbed them after the Super Bowl win. None of that mattered, however, Sunday night when fans still found a way to climb them.

Eagles starting QB Jalen Hurts , an MVP candidate, had one of Philadelphia’s four rushing touchdowns to cap off the team’s stellar run game.

Kenneth Gainwell led the Eagles in rushing yards with 48 yards, while his fellow running back teammates Miles Sanders ran for 42 and Boston Scott had 21.

The Eagles will now face their former head coach in Andy Reid when they matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Arizona on Feb. 12.

