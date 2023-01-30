Read full article on original website
Related
governing.com
The Biggest Public Finance Issues to Watch in 2023
Editor's note: These public finance briefs originally appeared in our annual Issues to Watch, which was published on Jan. 10. You can read the entire article here. Last year, state lawmakers were able to have their cake and eat it too, vigorously cutting taxes and substantially increasing spending, while still able to rack up record savings in their rainy-day funds. The good times are still around — most states are seeing surpluses — but there are reasons to be nervous. Inflation may have slowed a bit, but it’s still eating into real revenue growth. And the prospect of a struggling economy – what economist Mark Zandi is calling a “slowcession,” if not a full-blown recession — is also making some legislators wary.
governing.com
Massachusetts Launches Abortion Legal Hotline
(TNS) — New Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell, reproductive care activists and law firms launched an abortion legal hotline Monday, as the commonwealth doubles down on recently passed shield protections for providers and patients, including out-of-state visitors, here in the fallout of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
governing.com
Washington Lawmakers Back Bills to Increase Housing
(TNS) — Whether through easing permitting, zoning or other regulations, a bipartisan group of state lawmakers wants to make it easier to build homes and apartments in Washington. Lawmakers projected unity on the issue Tuesday, Jan. 31, holding a group announcement of support for 13 bills meant to increase...
governing.com
Gov. Dunleavy Introduces Carbon Storage Bills to Raise Revenue
(TNS) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy introduced two bills Friday, Jan. 27, that would allow the state of Alaska to raise revenue by starting carbon offset and sequestration programs. One of the governor's bills would create a regulatory framework for geologic storage of carbon dioxide. The other would create...
Comments / 0