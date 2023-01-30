Ryan Reynolds crowned the greatest owner in all of sports after being put through the emotional wringer

Read full article on original website
Related
Hugh Jackman Begs the Academy Not to ‘Validate’ Ryan Reynolds With an Oscar Nomination
Hugh Jackman, staring down the abyss of a potentially harrowing year filming Deadpool 3, beseeched the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to not give his costar Ryan Reynolds a Best Original Song nomination for the Spirited track “Good Afternoon.” At the tail end of last year, “Good Afternoon” — from Reynold’s recent Christmas flick with Will Ferrell and Octavia Butler — appeared on the Academy’s shortlist for this year’s Best Original Song prize (the actual nominations won’t be announced until Jan. 24). The news, however, only just seemed to reach Jackman, who shared a video on social media expressing...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Ryan Reynolds suffers last-minute heartbreak as the Young Avengers battle irrelevance
Much like any other walks of life, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has experienced its fair share of ups and downs both on-camera and off, with Ryan Reynolds enjoying a roller-coaster moment in the spotlight with an old friend in tow. Elsewhere, the Young Avengers have already been branded as irrelevant...
sportszion.com
Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds goes through full range of emotions as his club Wrexham suffers heartbreak at stoppage time vs Sheffield in FA Cup
Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds was in attendance for his Welsh club Wrexham as they toppled a lead at the last moment against Sheffield United and the celebrity has been through a roller coaster of emotions throughout the game. Ryan Reynolds officially became the owner of the Wrexham football club in...
netflixjunkie.com
“That’s all I’m asking” – Hugh Jackman Continues to Invalidate Ryan Reynolds as a Singer, Is Adamant About ‘Spirited’ Nominations
Although both the actors are going to appear together in their upcoming film, Deadpool 3; Hugh Jackman seems to continue the rivalry with Ryan Reynolds. The feud between the actors was solved, and they became buddies again. However, people around Ryan Reynolds surely act like him. With a sense of humor and a lot of fun, Logan once again talked about Reynolds’ Spirited nominations.
'Gone Their Separate Ways': Ryan Reynolds & Jake Gyllenhaal's Pals Left Scratching Their Heads Over Bizarre Bromance Fallout
Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal used to be besties but sources revealed the two barely speak, RadarOnline.com has learned. "It's a scratcher for their mutual friends," an insider revealed about the bizarre fallout. The pair met on the 2017 sci-fi thriller Life and immediately hit it off. "It's rare in our industry to meet someone, a contemporary and there's no competition," Ryan once gushed about his friendship with Jake. "There are just some friends you meet at a certain time in your life."But that may have been part of the problem."Ryan was something of a mentor to Jake back then,"...
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson puts on a brave face and gets back to work as the DCU carries on without him
James Gunn and Peter Safran’s Chapter 1 – Gods & Monsters has finally been revealed to the world, and the irony hasn’t been lost on many DCU supporters that the new co-CEOs have swept in an instantly changed the hierarchy of power. With the sole exception of...
WGMD Radio
Rookie Bucs player responds to rumor he’s dating actress Margot Robbie
Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie Ko Kieft was thrust into the headlines when a social media post citing TMZ surfaced linking the tight end to a Hollywood star. But the 25-year-old appeared to be just as surprised as many other people were regarding his possible relationship with actress Margot Robbie. “Per...
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson left to ride around in a golf cart as the DCU’s hierarchy of power changes for real this time
Even though it’s almost certain that he won’t address it publicly, a huge number of DC fans would love nothing more than to know what Dwayne Johnson thinks of James Gunn and Peter Safran’s Chapter 1 – Gods & Monsters. After all, it was only a...
Comments / 0