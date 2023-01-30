Effective: 2023-02-02 08:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-03 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Dress appropriately for cold weather, wearing a hat and gloves. Target Area: Alger; Luce; Northern Schoolcraft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 PM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to locally 10 inches, greatest along and north of a line from Wetmore through Shingleton and Seney to Newberry. Northwest winds gusting as high as 35 to 40 mph this afternoon and 25 to 30 mph tonight. * WHERE...Alger, Luce and Northern Schoolcraft Counties. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 1 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero later tonight into Friday morning could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

ALGER COUNTY, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO