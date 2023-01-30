Ukraine War Live Updates: Boris Johnson Says Putin Threatened Him With Missile Strike in Pre-Call; Berlin Rules Out Fighter Jets for Kyiv

Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Blackouts, Currency Dives and Corruption: Pakistan's Economy Is on the Brink of Collapse
International Monetary Fund officials are in Islamabad for make-or-break talks over unlocking a $7 billion bailout fund. IMF officials want to see Pakistan's government implement fiscal reforms before releasing any of the funds. Pakistan only has enough foreign currency reserves to pay for roughly three weeks of imports. Pakistan's economy...
Blinken Tells China Its Spy Balloon Was ‘Irresponsible' After Canceling Beijing Trip
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will postpone his trip to China next week following a suspected Beijing-operated spy balloon looming over parts of Montana. China's Foreign Ministry said Friday that the balloon was a civilian weather balloon intended for scientific research that was blown off course. The balloon is...
Opinion: Why Beijing Is Cheering on the U.S. Debt Ceiling Fight
The contours of divided government in Washington are now clear: The main point of contention is the looming debt ceiling deadline, and the main area of agreement is addressing systemic competition with Communist China. While they can seem like different issues, they are closely related. Continued brinksmanship and extremism over...
China Says Suspected Spy Balloon Over U.S. Skies Is a Civilian Airship
Chinese authorities said Friday that a suspected Beijing-operated spy balloon spotted hovering over sensitive U.S. airspace was in fact a civilian airship intended for scientific research. China's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that westerly wind had caused the airship to stray into U.S. territory, describing the incident as a...
Biden Says U.S. Will “Take Care” of Chinese Balloon; AP Reports Plan to Shoot It Down
President Joe Biden said Saturday that his administration would “take care” of the Chinese spy balloon that has been hovering over the U.S. in the past few days, when asked by a reporter as he deplaned Air Force One. “We’re going to take care of it,” Biden said,...
U.S. Military Shoots Down Suspected Chinese Surveillance Balloon
The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon. The FAA issued a ground stop in parts of North Carolina and South Carolina on Saturday afternoon "to support the Department of Defense in a national security effort." The high-altitude balloon was initially spotted over Billings, Montana, on...
Ex-CIA Officer Weighs in on Significance of Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon
As all eyes were trained on the sky this week, watching a suspected Chinese spy balloon work its way across the United States, TCU professor and former CIA officer and FBI special agent Tracy Walder couldn’t help but reflect on her past career. Later, as a special agent for...
Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon Found Hovering Over Northern US, Officials Say
The government has been monitoring a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that has been hovering over the northern U.S. for the past few days, and they have discussed shooting it out of the sky, according to two U.S. officials and a senior defense official. “The United States government has detected and...
