Ukraine War Live Updates: Boris Johnson Says Putin Threatened Him With Missile Strike in Pre-Call; Berlin Rules Out Fighter Jets for Kyiv

Xpeng, a Chinese electric vehicle startup, on Friday launched its P7 sedan and its G9 sports utility vehicle (SUV) in Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands and Sweden. On the whole, Xpeng has priced its P7 sedan below Tesla's in Demark, Norway, the Netherlands and Sweden, even at a time when the U.S. EV maker has been cutting prices globally to stoke sales.

2 DAYS AGO