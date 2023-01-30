Read full article on original website
mycanyonlake.com
Canyon Lake Awakens to Icy Winter Wonderland as Power Outages Begin
Oak trees are down and bushes are covered in ice after a night of ‘snap, crackle and popping’ sounds of falling limbs kept many Canyon Lake residents worried about power lines. As of 2:40 p.m. there are multiple reports of downed power lines on or near major roadways,...
TxDOT reports most Texas Hill Country roads covered in ice, delays expected
Have you seen ice on the roads?
City governments near Lake Travis closed Feb. 1; power outages continue
Cold weather conditions continue to cause power outages, icy roads and tree damage in the greater Austin area. (Joe Warner/ Community Impact) Offices in the cities of Lakeway, Bee Cave, West Lake Hills and Rollingwood have closed Feb. 1 due to the winter weather conditions. All police administrative offices will...
news4sanantonio.com
Winter storm already wreaking havoc on Hill Country
KERRVILLE, TX - Despite not yet seeing the worst part of this storm, roads have been a huge issue here in Kerr County. Officials are concerned it's only going to get worse. The combination of the cold, wind, and rain is taking a toll on Kerrville residents and passerby’s.
Who’s responsible for cleanup if your neighbor’s tree falls into your yard?
As this week's ice storm passes through Central Texas, with it comes downed trees and branches. But if a tree falls from your neighbor's yard into your own, who's responsible?
Next 24 hours: Ice and rain will continue to impact Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO — Get ready San Antonians for another round of winter weather. Many teachers, staff and students will enjoy the ice day on Wednesday with many San Antonio schools closed. Over the next 24 hours, San Antonians will see rounds of rainfall and even a wintry mix of...
Winter storm closing down these Hill Country H-E-B stories early on Tuesday
SAN ANTONIO — Some H-E-B stores in the Hill Country region will close early Tuesday ahead of what's expected to be the worst night of this week's winter storm. Officials with the grocery chain say their locations in Kerrville, Fredericksburg, Boerne and Bulverde will close at 9 p.m., and are expected to reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Other stores in south-central Texas, including locations in San Marcos, Luling, Leander and Round Rock, are closed as of 6 p.m. for the day. See the full list here.
KSAT 12
These city, county services and businesses are closed due to icy weather
Wintry weather has prompted many local school districts to close and now many city and county services are following suit. Temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be near or below freezing in areas north of San Antonio and parts of the Hill Country. A winter storm warning has been...
Winter storm warning extended to Feb. 2 in Central Texas; Southside Community Center offering shelter to those in need
Hays County is under a winter storm warning Jan. 30-Feb. 2, much like in February 2021. Shelter is available at the Southside Community Center. (Community Impact staff) The National Weather Service has extended its winter storm warning through 6 a.m. Feb. 2; initially, the warning had been in effect through noon Feb. 1. San Antonio, Hays County, Austin, Georgetown, Fredericksburg and other Hill Country cities are all affected by the warning.
jambroadcasting.com
Kerrville Remains Under Winter Storm Warning
Per the National Weather Service, a heavier round of freezing rain and embedded light sleet will continue through Wednesday morning, with the heaviest icing impacting across most of the Hill Country and into the I-35 corridor. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Kerrville through Thursday morning. According to...
mycanyonlake.com
Burn Ban Ends as KBDI Falls Below 500 Threshold in Comal County
Residents who live in unincorporated areas of Comal County are no longer under a burn ban. Today’s Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) fell to 484 points thanks to recent rainfall. Commissioners Court enacts burn bans when the drought index rises to 500 points. Burn ban signs and flags may stay...
KSAT 12
Interstate 10 in Hill Country reopens following 18-wheeler pileup, multiple rollovers
SAN ANTONIO – Interstate 10 at the Kimble-Kerr county line has reopened following a pileup involving multiple 18-wheelers on Tuesday morning. Kerrville police said the westbound lanes of I-10 in the area are open, though traffic is moving slowly. Deputies in Kimble, Kerr and Kendall counties have dealt with...
'Over insulated' | Boerne family taking extra precaution covering pipes during winter weather after 2021 burst
BOERNE, Texas — Fear of pipes bursting is common during a winter blast. For one Boerne family, they know all too well the damage a broken water line can create. On Wednesday, Jaime Luna didn't take any chances. He covered and wrapped up his home's pipes. "They are absolutely,...
Winter Storm Warning affects New Braunfels facilities and services
The New Braunfels Public Library will close at 6 p.m. on Jan. 31 and remain closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1. (Community Impact Staff) The National Weather Service has extended its winter storm warning for Comal and Guadalupe counties, including New Braunfels, until Thursday, Feb. 2 at 6 a.m. According to...
San Antonio, Hill Country could see 'heavier round' of freezing rain
A winter storm advisory is in effect until Wednesday.
mycanyonlake.com
Winter Storm Warning Extended Through Thursday, Worst Is Yet to Come
The U.S. National Weather Service Austin-San Antonio today extended its Winter Storm Warning for Comal County through 6 a.m. Thursday. The warning originally was set to expire on Wednesday. 10:22 p.m. Tuesday Update from weather service: Significant icing is now expected. Additional ice accumulations of a quarter to three-quarters of...
fox7austin.com
San Marcos neighbors fed up with nearby property being used as dump site
SAN MARCOS, Texas - It’s a dream home - built by her father - on the San Marcos property Krista Pepau grew up on. As a child, she would run the property line to go up and play with the neighbor kids that lived there at the time. Now,...
KSAT 12
These school districts and colleges have announced closures, delays due to winter weather
Some school districts in the Hill Country have decided to cancel classes on Tuesday due to the winter storm. On Tuesday, temperatures will be near or just below freezing north of San Antonio and in the Hill Country. KSAT meteorologists are forecasting the possibility of freezing rain or drizzle and icing.
CBS Austin
Travis County issues emergency water conservation notice for District 10 customers
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Travis County officials have issued an emergency water conservation notice for District 10 customers. That includes residents in the City of West Lake Hills, and the Westwood, Rolling Hills West, Knollwood, Westlake Highlands, Sundown Parkway, Camelot, and the original Rob Roy Ranch neighborhoods. Travis County...
