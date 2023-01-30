ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon Lake, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

news4sanantonio.com

Winter storm already wreaking havoc on Hill Country

KERRVILLE, TX - Despite not yet seeing the worst part of this storm, roads have been a huge issue here in Kerr County. Officials are concerned it's only going to get worse. The combination of the cold, wind, and rain is taking a toll on Kerrville residents and passerby’s.
KERR COUNTY, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Winter storm closing down these Hill Country H-E-B stories early on Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO — Some H-E-B stores in the Hill Country region will close early Tuesday ahead of what's expected to be the worst night of this week's winter storm. Officials with the grocery chain say their locations in Kerrville, Fredericksburg, Boerne and Bulverde will close at 9 p.m., and are expected to reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Other stores in south-central Texas, including locations in San Marcos, Luling, Leander and Round Rock, are closed as of 6 p.m. for the day. See the full list here.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Community Impact Austin

Winter storm warning extended to Feb. 2 in Central Texas; Southside Community Center offering shelter to those in need

Hays County is under a winter storm warning Jan. 30-Feb. 2, much like in February 2021. Shelter is available at the Southside Community Center. (Community Impact staff) The National Weather Service has extended its winter storm warning through 6 a.m. Feb. 2; initially, the warning had been in effect through noon Feb. 1. San Antonio, Hays County, Austin, Georgetown, Fredericksburg and other Hill Country cities are all affected by the warning.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
jambroadcasting.com

Kerrville Remains Under Winter Storm Warning

Per the National Weather Service, a heavier round of freezing rain and embedded light sleet will continue through Wednesday morning, with the heaviest icing impacting across most of the Hill Country and into the I-35 corridor. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Kerrville through Thursday morning. According to...
KERRVILLE, TX
mycanyonlake.com

Burn Ban Ends as KBDI Falls Below 500 Threshold in Comal County

Residents who live in unincorporated areas of Comal County are no longer under a burn ban. Today’s Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) fell to 484 points thanks to recent rainfall. Commissioners Court enacts burn bans when the drought index rises to 500 points. Burn ban signs and flags may stay...
mycanyonlake.com

Winter Storm Warning Extended Through Thursday, Worst Is Yet to Come

The U.S. National Weather Service Austin-San Antonio today extended its Winter Storm Warning for Comal County through 6 a.m. Thursday. The warning originally was set to expire on Wednesday. 10:22 p.m. Tuesday Update from weather service: Significant icing is now expected. Additional ice accumulations of a quarter to three-quarters of...
COMAL COUNTY, TX

