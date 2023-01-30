ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

NJ.com

Jersey City school district struggling to retain teachers

A statewide teacher shortage has forced school districts to get creative in attracting suitable candidates — and it appears Jersey City educators are being poached by other districts across the state. With 44 vacancies — and seemingly one teacher leaving for every spot that gets filled — Superintendent Norma...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Chalkbeat

New playground planned for Newark’s Lincoln Elementary School this year

Students at Lincoln Elementary School will have a new place to run and play by the end of the year thanks to a new initiative to expand access to green spaces and recreational areas in Newark. Most of the city’s public schoolyards are covered in asphalt and organizations such as the national nonprofit Trust for Public Land and Newark’s Congregation Ahavas Sholom are partnering with Newark Public Schools to redesign outdoor playgrounds. Last...
NEWARK, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Massive K-12 Charter School Campus Proposed for Jersey City

A large vacant lot in the Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood of Jersey City could soon be home to a four-building charter school site that would create over 2,000 new student seats in the district. A North Arlington-based entity called Friends of Quality Education Inc. is looking to transform 79 Caven Point Avenue...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Essex County College LPN class completes step in health care career

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The 11 members of Essex County College’s 2022 Licensed Practical Nurse class proudly entered Smith Hall on Jan. 20 to receive their LPN pins. “This class is mighty in spirit, commitment and full of energy. They will need those characters and more in the nursing profession,” said Gale Gage, chairperson of the Division of Nursing and Health Sciences.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Have you seen these women? | Opinion

Note: This is a copy of our weekly Wednesday a.m. Opinion newsletter, which points out the most popular editorials and op-eds of the past week. Click HERE to sign up and never miss a week!. The anguish on the face of a mother whose child has gone missing is unparalleled....
NEWARK, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Fake student controversy in New Brunswick spurs more questions

Parent Yeni Mendez is furious that her daughter’s safety was put at risk after 29-year-old Hyejeong Shin — a 2019 graduate of Rutgers University, according to a campus spokesperson — was able to submit a fake birth certificate to the New Brunswick board of education and enroll as a high school student; Shin attended school for four days before she was unmasked by background checks last week. Students shared TikTok videos of Shin in classes as the scandal became viral on social media.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
njbmagazine.com

University Hospital Introduces $1.8B Facility Master Plan Draft

The leadership of Newark-based University Hospital (UH) presented a preliminary draft of a new $1.8 billion Facility Master Plan during the regular meeting of the board of directors. The meeting also acknowledged the service of interim President and CEO Mary K. E. Maples, who turned over control of the hospital to incoming President and CEO Ed Jimenez today.
NEWARK, NJ
millburn.nj.us

Code Blue Activated

Code Blue has been activated for Essex County from Wednesday, February 1 at 8 pm through Saturday, February 4 at 8 am. Warming centers across NJ will be open: http://nj211.org/njcodeblue. Stay Safe.
TAPinto.net

Paterson Men Among Four Charged in Connection with 'Ghost Gun' Ring

NEWARK, NJ - Four members of a gun manufacturing and trafficking network in Passaic and Hudson counties have been charged with weapons offenses related to the fabrication and sale of personally made firearms (PMFs), commonly known as “ghost guns,”  said U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Savion Clyburn, 20, and Corey Jenkins Jr., 30, both of Paterson; Richard Mullane, 26, of Bayonne; and Julian Santiago, 26, of Jersey City; are charged by complaint with conspiracy to engage in unlicensed firearms dealing and manufacturing and engaging in unlicensed firearms dealing and manufacturing, including by manufacturing and subsequently selling PMFs.  Santiago is also charged with...
PATERSON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Super Bowl Champion, Paterson Native Victor Cruz Helps Open New Paterson STEAM High School

PATERSON, NJ – Paterson Public Schools Superintendent Eileen Shafer, district officials and Mayor Andre Sayegh welcomed Paterson native and Super Bowl Champion New York Giant Victor Cruz to Paterson STEAM High School on Monday.  Cruz greeted the Paterson STEAM High School students, previously Cruz’s alma mater Paterson Catholic High School, at the beginning of a day of activities that exposed the students to different STEAM pathways.  “Today we are officially opening Paterson STEAM High School,” Shafer said. “This is a high school that is dedicated to STEAM education. It took a lot of work to create a new school like this. This is...
PATERSON, NJ
Washington Square News

NYU Tisch film student caught writing racial slurs in class

An NYU student was found writing racial slurs in a notebook during a 50-person Film & Television class at the Tisch School of the Arts last week, leaving some students in the class concerned about their safety. The student, who is no longer enrolled at NYU, was escorted to Campus Safety by a classmate, after which a Campus Safety officer asked multiple students in the class about the incident, according to two students who were present.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
