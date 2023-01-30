Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
22 Year-Old Instagram Model Killed Her Father After a Rage Over LaptopAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Fresh Off a $1m Fine, Trump, His Family, and Organization may be Sanctioned in the NY Lawsuit also.Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Extra and unexpected freebies for New York City migrants include free haircuts, ferry tickets, games, and snacksAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Sayreville Councilwoman Shot & Killed In Her Car Outside Her Home Across From Elementary SchoolBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
Jersey City school district struggling to retain teachers
A statewide teacher shortage has forced school districts to get creative in attracting suitable candidates — and it appears Jersey City educators are being poached by other districts across the state. With 44 vacancies — and seemingly one teacher leaving for every spot that gets filled — Superintendent Norma...
New playground planned for Newark’s Lincoln Elementary School this year
Students at Lincoln Elementary School will have a new place to run and play by the end of the year thanks to a new initiative to expand access to green spaces and recreational areas in Newark. Most of the city’s public schoolyards are covered in asphalt and organizations such as the national nonprofit Trust for Public Land and Newark’s Congregation Ahavas Sholom are partnering with Newark Public Schools to redesign outdoor playgrounds. Last...
jerseydigs.com
Massive K-12 Charter School Campus Proposed for Jersey City
A large vacant lot in the Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood of Jersey City could soon be home to a four-building charter school site that would create over 2,000 new student seats in the district. A North Arlington-based entity called Friends of Quality Education Inc. is looking to transform 79 Caven Point Avenue...
hudsoncountyview.com
Solomon calls for audit of Jersey City, MUA, BOE, Hudson County, & schools of technology
Jersey City Ward E Councilman James Solomon is calling for an audit of five local government entities to identify illegal payouts: the city, their municipal utilities authority, their board of education, Hudson County, and the county schools of technology. The downtown council representative said early this year that he would...
N.J. school district forced teacher to quit over ‘crying spells’ in classroom, lawsuit says
A former teacher in the South Orange-Maplewood school district has filed a lawsuit claiming she was forced to resign after a transfer to teach special education without an aide caused her to have “crying spells” in the classroom. Sarah Barlow, 34, of West Orange, said in court papers...
essexnewsdaily.com
Essex County College LPN class completes step in health care career
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The 11 members of Essex County College’s 2022 Licensed Practical Nurse class proudly entered Smith Hall on Jan. 20 to receive their LPN pins. “This class is mighty in spirit, commitment and full of energy. They will need those characters and more in the nursing profession,” said Gale Gage, chairperson of the Division of Nursing and Health Sciences.
Have you seen these women? | Opinion
Note: This is a copy of our weekly Wednesday a.m. Opinion newsletter, which points out the most popular editorials and op-eds of the past week. Click HERE to sign up and never miss a week!. The anguish on the face of a mother whose child has gone missing is unparalleled....
Fake student controversy in New Brunswick spurs more questions
Parent Yeni Mendez is furious that her daughter’s safety was put at risk after 29-year-old Hyejeong Shin — a 2019 graduate of Rutgers University, according to a campus spokesperson — was able to submit a fake birth certificate to the New Brunswick board of education and enroll as a high school student; Shin attended school for four days before she was unmasked by background checks last week. Students shared TikTok videos of Shin in classes as the scandal became viral on social media.
Unions say Chris Christie's labor legacy playing out in Rutgers University contract talks
These sorts of strikes are spreading at other major universities across the country.
njbmagazine.com
University Hospital Introduces $1.8B Facility Master Plan Draft
The leadership of Newark-based University Hospital (UH) presented a preliminary draft of a new $1.8 billion Facility Master Plan during the regular meeting of the board of directors. The meeting also acknowledged the service of interim President and CEO Mary K. E. Maples, who turned over control of the hospital to incoming President and CEO Ed Jimenez today.
millburn.nj.us
Code Blue Activated
Code Blue has been activated for Essex County from Wednesday, February 1 at 8 pm through Saturday, February 4 at 8 am. Warming centers across NJ will be open: http://nj211.org/njcodeblue. Stay Safe.
Education Association Distributes Over 1,000 Free Coats
JACKSON – Winter’s here and while it has been relatively mild, a warm coat can be quite welcome when the mercury drops. Thanks to the Jackson Education Association, many coats reached the hands of township residents. JEA President Lisa Crate recently shared the news of the success of...
Paterson Men Among Four Charged in Connection with 'Ghost Gun' Ring
NEWARK, NJ - Four members of a gun manufacturing and trafficking network in Passaic and Hudson counties have been charged with weapons offenses related to the fabrication and sale of personally made firearms (PMFs), commonly known as “ghost guns,” said U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Savion Clyburn, 20, and Corey Jenkins Jr., 30, both of Paterson; Richard Mullane, 26, of Bayonne; and Julian Santiago, 26, of Jersey City; are charged by complaint with conspiracy to engage in unlicensed firearms dealing and manufacturing and engaging in unlicensed firearms dealing and manufacturing, including by manufacturing and subsequently selling PMFs. Santiago is also charged with...
Super Bowl Champion, Paterson Native Victor Cruz Helps Open New Paterson STEAM High School
PATERSON, NJ – Paterson Public Schools Superintendent Eileen Shafer, district officials and Mayor Andre Sayegh welcomed Paterson native and Super Bowl Champion New York Giant Victor Cruz to Paterson STEAM High School on Monday. Cruz greeted the Paterson STEAM High School students, previously Cruz’s alma mater Paterson Catholic High School, at the beginning of a day of activities that exposed the students to different STEAM pathways. “Today we are officially opening Paterson STEAM High School,” Shafer said. “This is a high school that is dedicated to STEAM education. It took a lot of work to create a new school like this. This is...
Celebrating Lunar New Year in the wake of mass shootings
AAPI Montclair gathered to celebrate community — and to show resilience. A person beats a drum while children and adults hold a gold dragon on poles. Boom, boom, boom goes the drum while the dragon undulates in the air to the rhythm, spreading luck and joy to all those surrounding it.
Washington Square News
NYU Tisch film student caught writing racial slurs in class
An NYU student was found writing racial slurs in a notebook during a 50-person Film & Television class at the Tisch School of the Arts last week, leaving some students in the class concerned about their safety. The student, who is no longer enrolled at NYU, was escorted to Campus Safety by a classmate, after which a Campus Safety officer asked multiple students in the class about the incident, according to two students who were present.
In video circulating online, Staten Island high school teacher uses racial slur while talking to student; DOE investigating
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An incident involving a Tottenville High School teacher using a racial slur that was caught on video and is circulating on social media is under investigation by city education officials. In the video, posted to Snapchat and sent anonymously to the Advance/SILive.com, the teacher at...
Police investigating Princeton Middle School student’s ‘alarming statements’ on social media
The Princeton Middle School was placed under “shelter in place” status after police were dispatched to the school at 8 a.m. Jan. 30 for a report of alarming statements that had been made on a social media platform, according to the Princeton Police Department. Police officers spoke to...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Lakewood Resident Files Complaint, Seeks Attorney After Embarrassing Incident with TSA Agent
A Lakewood resident suffered an embarrassing incident while going through airport security, and he’s now seeking an attorney, the local resident told TLS. While traveling with his family through Newark Airport this weekend, the resident says he was told to remove his belt before going through the metal detector, a standard procedure.
hudsoncountyview.com
Feds: Jersey City man & Bayonne man among 4 charged for roles in ‘ghost gun’ network
A Jersey City man and a Bayonne man are among four charged for the manufacturing and trafficking of “ghost guns,” also known as personally made firearms (PMFs), U.S. Attorney Phillip Sellinger announced. Richard Mullane, 26, of Bayonne, and Julian Santiago, 26, of Jersey City, are charged by complaint...
