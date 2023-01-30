ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barrett Strong, an early Motown star, has died at 81

Anastasia Tsioulcas is a reporter on NPR's Arts desk. She is intensely interested in the arts at the intersection of culture, politics, economics and identity, and primarily reports on music. Recently, she has extensively covered gender issues and #MeToo in the music industry, including backstage tumult and alleged secret deals in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against megastar singer Plácido Domingo; gender inequity issues at the Grammy Awards and the myriad accusations of sexual misconduct against singer R. Kelly.
Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson and more named 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

Wednesday morning brought the announcement of the 2023 nominations for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: Among the first-timers in this year's class of potential inductees are Sheryl Crow, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Warren Zevon, Missy Elliott and The White Stripes, the last two receiving their nominations in the first year of eligibility.
Despite his quick rise to fame, Omar Apollo 'started from zero'

OMAR APOLLO: (Singing) Evergreen - he controls me. CHANG: He's an artist who, just 10 years ago, didn't even know how to sing. But he quickly rose from making music at his parents' house in Hobart, Ind., to snagging a Grammy nod for best new artist. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "EVERGREEN")
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

