Barrett Strong, an early Motown star, has died at 81
Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson and more named 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees
Wednesday morning brought the announcement of the 2023 nominations for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: Among the first-timers in this year's class of potential inductees are Sheryl Crow, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Warren Zevon, Missy Elliott and The White Stripes, the last two receiving their nominations in the first year of eligibility.
Omar Apollo taught himself how to sing from YouTube. Now he's up for a Grammy
This is part of a series of features from All Things Considered on first-time Grammy nominees, ahead of the February 5 awards. Profiles on Molly Tuttle and Muni Long will be published in the coming days. Rain had been pouring down relentlessly on Los Angeles for much of January. But...
Despite his quick rise to fame, Omar Apollo 'started from zero'
OMAR APOLLO: (Singing) Evergreen - he controls me. CHANG: He's an artist who, just 10 years ago, didn't even know how to sing. But he quickly rose from making music at his parents' house in Hobart, Ind., to snagging a Grammy nod for best new artist. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "EVERGREEN")
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
