Discovering My NJ Hometown’s Ties to Slavery—And Freedom

When I learned last year that there was an artists retreat in Lambertville, I jumped at the opportunity. During the decade I’d spent writing a book about the enslaved women in my family, I’d traveled to Mississippi and Louisiana, and even returned to the town in Brazil founded by U.S. Confederate soldiers at the end of the Civil War, where I’d spent my junior year of high school. I had learned about slavery worldwide, but not about my own hometown’s deep connection to this institution, so fundamental to my family’s story. So to write my final draft, I returned to where my part of the story began, in Burlington County, about a half hour from the MarthaMOCA artists residency.
New Jersey’s National Guard Militia Museum is a Draw for All Ages

New Jersey’s National Guard Militia Museum has two locations. The main location is in Sea Girt, and the second is in Lawrenceville. The museum is an offshoot of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. Staff Sgt. Andrew Walker is the Director/Curator of the 501 c 3 non-profit organization that (courtesy of the museum website), “supports the collections, exhibitions and educational programs of the museum through volunteerism, advocacy, and fundraising.”
Discover New Jersey’s Underground Railroad Stop at Timbuctoo

As far back as the fifteenth century, travelers have spoken of the wonders of Timbuktu. This ancient city located in Mali, West Africa, was once home to Sankore University, which enrolled over twenty-five thousand students at the height of its influence. This was the spiritual and intellectual center of Islam in the fifteenth and sixteenth centuries. Knowledge of this mystical community was widespread, so it’s not surprising that Tennyson would use this city in his poetry; and that an unincorporated community in Southern New Jersey composed of formerly enslaved and free African Americans would choose this name for their town in the early 1800s.
NJ Spotlight News: January 31, 2023

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories. The project’s estimated completion date is more than a decade away. One Republican lawmaker’s retirement brings another back to the...
24 Unique Facts About New Jersey – We love #19!

There are plenty of memes and jokes about New Jersey, but this little state of ours packs a mighty punch regarding historical, cultural, and environmental importance. These facts about New Jersey below are just some of our favorites. Learn more about New Jersey and what this great state has to...
9 N.J. hospitals made America’s 250 Best list. Two cracked the top 50.

Nine New Jersey hospitals earned a place in this year’s America’s 250 Best Hospitals list by Healthgrades.com. The rankings were based on procedure performance, potential risks, predicted outcomes and comparing those predictive outcomes to actual outcomes, according to Healthgrades. Here are the nine New Jersey hospitals that made...
Murphy’s response to whale deaths, toxic superfund site deal could hurt his presidential aspirations

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy touts himself as the poster boy of choice for progressive Democrats as he continues to position himself to run for President of the United States eventually, but two topics brewing in New Jersey could cause him to lose favor with his own base on a national level. Murphy has been at the center of two increasingly sticky environmental situations that put him on the wrong side of being the environmentally friendly green guy his progressive base believes him to be. First, there are the whales. In his quest to build a massive off-shore wind turbine The post Murphy’s response to whale deaths, toxic superfund site deal could hurt his presidential aspirations appeared first on Shore News Network.
NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

