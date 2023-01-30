Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Transit Student Discount Program Expands To Include Part-time StudentsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
New and Gently-Used Prom Dresses Needed for Distribution to Teens in NeedProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Morris Arts' New Exhibit 'A Sense of Place' Opens Feb. 2Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
PSS Journey Comes to HackettstownProject Self-SufficiencyHackettstown, NJ
What To Do in Morristown This WeekMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
tapinto.net
Valley Welcomes New Director of Heart Failure Surgery
RIDGEWOOD, NJ - Valley Health System and Valley Medical Group are pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Burns, MD, as Director of Heart Failure Surgery at The Valley Hospital. Dr. Burns is an experienced cardiovascular surgeon, board certified in general surgery and thoracic surgery, who will bring years of...
Hackensack University Medical Center Named First Hospital in the Country to Achieve Advanced Certification in Perinatal Care
Hackensack, NJ - Hackensack University Medical Center, has received the Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval for Advanced Certification in Perinatal Care (ACPC) by exhibiting exceptional standards and outcomes in the care of infants and mothers. According to a press release distributed by Hackensack Meridian Health, the Gold Seal is a sign of excellence that conveys a healthcare organization's dedication to offering secure and effective patient care. “Hackensack Meridian Health is committed to delivering high-quality perinatal care and eliminating maternal health disparities in New Jersey and beyond,” said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, chief executive officer of Hackensack Meridian Health. “This distinction from...
therealdeal.com
Developer pitches 585 apartments on Bergen County office campus
A large office campus in Bergen County could soon be home to hundreds of apartments. Developer S. Hekemian Group is proposing a 585-unit, market-rate project at 400 Parsons Pond Road in Franklin Lakes, the site of a former IBM and Express Scripts office complex, NorthJersey.com reported. The 89-acre property off...
Family claims mother suffered severe injuries at N.J. nursing home
HACKENSACK, N.J. -- A New Jersey family is seeking answers after they say their loved one was rushed to the hospital after suffering severe injuries at a Bergen County nursing home.CBS2 saw a picture of Jung Ja Chun last year and then one of the 80-year-old in early January with severe injuries to her face."Everything is so swollen. She could not open her eyes even though she tried," daughter Jaime Chun-Lee said.Chun's daughter alleges her mother received the injuries and a concussion that resulted in bleeding to the left and right side of her brain at the Buckingham Care and...
westmilfordmessenger.com
PFLAG Sussex County to hold first meeting Monday
The newly organized PFLAG Sussex County will hold its first meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6 in Room 8 at the Sparta United Methodist Church, 71 Sparta Ave. PFLAG is a national organization dedicated to supporting, educating and advocating for LGBTQ+ people and their families and allies. The Sussex...
BED BATH & BEYOND CLOSURES: 8 in NY, 6 in NJ, 4 in CT
Bed Bath & Beyond will close more than a dozen of its stores in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut as it teeters on the brink of bankruptcy.
$10K Mega Millions Winner Sold At Bergen County Liquor Store
A Mega Millions ticket good for $10,000 was sold in Bergen County.The ticket from the Tuesday, Jan. 31 drawing was purchased from Metro Liquors on Schuyler Avenue in North Arlington.A $4 million ticket winning the second-tier prize was sold in Camden County, while the $31 million winner was so…
wrnjradio.com
Gottheimer visits locally owned “Jersey Shirts and Designs” in Sussex County
ANDOVER, NJ (Sussex County) — U.S. Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) recently visited locally-owned small business Jersey Shirts and Designs and met with the store’s owner Kim DeCarlo and her daughter, Brittany. Jersey Shirts and Designs, located at 473 Route 206 South in Andover, specializes in completely custom screen...
This Amazing Shop Is Has Been Named The Holy Grail Of Coffee In New Jersey
There might be no more serious topic in New Jersey than coffee. It might be more important than pizza and pork roll, and now a major website has named the place you can get New Jersey's best cup of coffee. When you hear that someone has declared one coffee shop...
Saudi National Who Drove Stolen NJ School Bus To PA Kept Anti-Semitic Journals: Feds
A college student from Saudi Arabia who stole a school bus in Livingston, NJ, and drove it nearly 60 miles to Stroudsburg, PA, kept anti-Semitic journals, federal authorities said. Bader Alzahrani, a 22-year-old divorced sophomore who attends an undisclosed college, is accused of first breaking into a vacant home across...
This was named the best bakery in New Jersey
There are tons of local, mom and pop bakeries in New Jersey, so it’s had to say which is the best. The folks at Mashed.com didn’t let that deter them from naming the best bakery in each state. The winner for New Jersey is Balthazar Bakery in Englewood.
N.J. school district forced teacher to quit over ‘crying spells’ in classroom, lawsuit says
A former teacher in the South Orange-Maplewood school district has filed a lawsuit claiming she was forced to resign after a transfer to teach special education without an aide caused her to have “crying spells” in the classroom. Sarah Barlow, 34, of West Orange, said in court papers...
wrnjradio.com
Morris County Surrogate Heather Darling testifies before NJ Senate Judiciary Committee in support of the ‘Uniform Electronic Wills Act’
NEW JERSEY – Morris County Surrogate Heather Darling attended the New Jersey State Legislative Senate Judiciary Committee to provide her testimony regarding Senate Bill S2923 “Uniform Electronic Wills Act.”. At the invitation of Senate Judiciary Chairman, Senator Brian Stack (District 33), co-sponsor of S2923 with. Senator Joseph Pennacchio...
WFMZ-TV Online
Land use board reviews application for Phillipsburg Mall property to be redeveloped into warehouse
POHATCONG TWP., N.J. – During its Monday night meeting, the Pohatcong Township Land Use Board deemed incomplete an application for plans to develop the former site of the Phillipsburg Mall into a warehouse. Developer JG Petrucci Co. Inc. is proposing an 848,620-square-foot warehouse to be built at 1200 Route...
Biden announces $292M for Gateway tunnel project
The project's estimated completion date is more than a decade away. President Biden took center stage at a news conference in Manhattan Tuesday, announcing a $292 million federal infrastructure grant designed to preserve the critical underground approach route to brand-new railroad tunnels beneath the Hudson River — the centerpiece of the long-delayed $16 billion Gateway Project. It’s a priority for the president nicknamed “Amtrak Joe,” who said, “…we finally have the money and we’re going to get it done, I promise you. We’re going to get it done.” The grant will fund the third and final section of concrete casing beneath Hudson Yards in New York City.
New report calls this NJ city the 2nd dirtiest in the entire US
I’ve often said that New Jersey makes the top of the list in so many different categories. Unfortunately, we usually top the list for all the stuff that states DON’T want, as opposed to the good stuff. Among our dubious achievements comes the distinction of having one of...
Op-Ed: Newark school board must review superintendent’s contract
The board has very little time to turn this situation around and give the community a say. Newark’s public education system is once again in crisis. Last week, it was discovered that the Newark Board of Education might have silently allowed Superintendent Roger León’s contract to be renewed for an additional five-year term, without as much as a discussion in a public meeting, much less an actual vote by the nine-member group. Most concerning and immediate, it appears that under state law, the board has only until Jan. 31 to turn this situation around and give the community a say.
Celebrating Lunar New Year in the wake of mass shootings
AAPI Montclair gathered to celebrate community — and to show resilience. A person beats a drum while children and adults hold a gold dragon on poles. Boom, boom, boom goes the drum while the dragon undulates in the air to the rhythm, spreading luck and joy to all those surrounding it.
Hudson Valley Woman Killed In Gruesome Accident On Dangerous New York Road
A Hudson Valley woman was killed in an accident with a tractor-trailer on one of New York's most dangerous highways. On January 28, 2023, at approximately 11:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to a personal injury crash on I-87 in the town of New Paltz, involving a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer.
Emergency work starts on I-80 retaining wall with ‘severe’ cracks
The state Department of Transportation is starting emergency work this month on four panels of a larger 70-year old retaining wall that supports four lanes of I-80 near the Delaware River. The wall — located on an “S-curve” section of I-80 east — is out of sight of drivers along...
NJ Spotlight
Montclair, NJ
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
463K+
Views
ABOUT
NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.http://www.njspotlight.com
Comments / 1