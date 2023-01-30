The board has very little time to turn this situation around and give the community a say. Newark’s public education system is once again in crisis. Last week, it was discovered that the Newark Board of Education might have silently allowed Superintendent Roger León’s contract to be renewed for an additional five-year term, without as much as a discussion in a public meeting, much less an actual vote by the nine-member group. Most concerning and immediate, it appears that under state law, the board has only until Jan. 31 to turn this situation around and give the community a say.

