ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tapinto.net

Valley Welcomes New Director of Heart Failure Surgery

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - Valley Health System and Valley Medical Group are pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Burns, MD, as Director of Heart Failure Surgery at The Valley Hospital. Dr. Burns is an experienced cardiovascular surgeon, board certified in general surgery and thoracic surgery, who will bring years of...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hackensack University Medical Center Named First Hospital in the Country to Achieve Advanced Certification in Perinatal Care

Hackensack, NJ - Hackensack University Medical Center, has received the Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval for Advanced Certification in Perinatal Care (ACPC) by exhibiting exceptional standards and outcomes in the care of infants and mothers.  According to a press release distributed by Hackensack Meridian Health, the Gold Seal is a sign of excellence that conveys a healthcare organization's dedication to offering secure and effective patient care. “Hackensack Meridian Health is committed to delivering high-quality perinatal care and eliminating maternal health disparities in New Jersey and beyond,” said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, chief executive officer of Hackensack Meridian Health. “This distinction from...
HACKENSACK, NJ
therealdeal.com

Developer pitches 585 apartments on Bergen County office campus

A large office campus in Bergen County could soon be home to hundreds of apartments. Developer S. Hekemian Group is proposing a 585-unit, market-rate project at 400 Parsons Pond Road in Franklin Lakes, the site of a former IBM and Express Scripts office complex, NorthJersey.com reported. The 89-acre property off...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

Family claims mother suffered severe injuries at N.J. nursing home

HACKENSACK, N.J. -- A New Jersey family is seeking answers after they say their loved one was rushed to the hospital after suffering severe injuries at a Bergen County nursing home.CBS2 saw a picture of Jung Ja Chun last year and then one of the 80-year-old in early January with severe injuries to her face."Everything is so swollen. She could not open her eyes even though she tried," daughter Jaime Chun-Lee said.Chun's daughter alleges her mother received the injuries and a concussion that resulted in bleeding to the left and right side of her brain at the Buckingham Care and...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
westmilfordmessenger.com

PFLAG Sussex County to hold first meeting Monday

The newly organized PFLAG Sussex County will hold its first meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6 in Room 8 at the Sparta United Methodist Church, 71 Sparta Ave. PFLAG is a national organization dedicated to supporting, educating and advocating for LGBTQ+ people and their families and allies. The Sussex...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Gottheimer visits locally owned “Jersey Shirts and Designs” in Sussex County

ANDOVER, NJ (Sussex County) — U.S. Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) recently visited locally-owned small business Jersey Shirts and Designs and met with the store’s owner Kim DeCarlo and her daughter, Brittany. Jersey Shirts and Designs, located at 473 Route 206 South in Andover, specializes in completely custom screen...
ANDOVER, NJ
94.5 PST

This was named the best bakery in New Jersey

There are tons of local, mom and pop bakeries in New Jersey, so it’s had to say which is the best. The folks at Mashed.com didn’t let that deter them from naming the best bakery in each state. The winner for New Jersey is Balthazar Bakery in Englewood.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Morris County Surrogate Heather Darling testifies before NJ Senate Judiciary Committee in support of the ‘Uniform Electronic Wills Act’

NEW JERSEY – Morris County Surrogate Heather Darling attended the New Jersey State Legislative Senate Judiciary Committee to provide her testimony regarding Senate Bill S2923 “Uniform Electronic Wills Act.”. At the invitation of Senate Judiciary Chairman, Senator Brian Stack (District 33), co-sponsor of S2923 with. Senator Joseph Pennacchio...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Biden announces $292M for Gateway tunnel project

The project's estimated completion date is more than a decade away. President Biden took center stage at a news conference in Manhattan Tuesday, announcing a $292 million federal infrastructure grant designed to preserve the critical underground approach route to brand-new railroad tunnels beneath the Hudson River — the centerpiece of the long-delayed $16 billion Gateway Project. It’s a priority for the president nicknamed “Amtrak Joe,” who said, “…we finally have the money and we’re going to get it done, I promise you. We’re going to get it done.” The grant will fund the third and final section of concrete casing beneath Hudson Yards in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ Spotlight

Op-Ed: Newark school board must review superintendent’s contract

The board has very little time to turn this situation around and give the community a say. Newark’s public education system is once again in crisis. Last week, it was discovered that the Newark Board of Education might have silently allowed Superintendent Roger León’s contract to be renewed for an additional five-year term, without as much as a discussion in a public meeting, much less an actual vote by the nine-member group. Most concerning and immediate, it appears that under state law, the board has only until Jan. 31 to turn this situation around and give the community a say.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight

Montclair, NJ
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
463K+
Views
ABOUT

NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

 http://www.njspotlight.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy