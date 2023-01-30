ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Oil Giant Shell Posts Highest-Ever Annual Profit of $40 Billion

Shell reported adjusted earnings of $39.9 billion for the full-year 2022. This comfortably surpasses the $28.4 billion in 2008 which Shell said was the firm's previous annual record and is more than double the firm's full-year 2021 profit of $19.29 billion. Shell announced a $4 billion share buyback program, which...
NBC Chicago

Gautam Adani Calls Off $2.5 Billion Equity Sale as Regulatory Concerns Grow

Gautam Adani, one of the world's richest men, withdrew Adani Enterprises' $2.5 billion share offering. Shares of Adani Enterprise were routed, falling 28% on Wednesday. On Wednesday, Gautam Adani announced he's scrapping his firm's $2.5 billion equity sale. He withdrew the offering for shares in Adani Enterprises, the flagship of...
NBC Chicago

Nasdaq 100 Futures Rise After Meta Posts Quarterly Revenue Beat

S&P 500 futures advanced Wednesday night as investors looked beyond the latest interest rate hike and commentary from the Federal Reserve. Futures tied to the broad market index added 0.1%. Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.7%, helped by Meta shares. Futures connected to the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked down 93 points.
NBC Chicago

European Markets Higher With Central Bank Decisions Ahead

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were higher as investors digested the latest move by the U.S. Federal Reserve and look ahead to more decisions by central banks in Europe. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was 0.6% higher in mid morning trade, slightly trimming earlier gains....
NBC Chicago

European Stocks Nudge Higher as Markets Await Fed's Latest Rate Decision

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were slightly higher Wednesday with investors keeping a close eye on the U.S. Federal Reserve's next monetary policy decision later today. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.2% in mid-morning trade after two sessions of losses. Travel stocks led...
NBC Chicago

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Meta, Align Technology, E.L.F. Beauty and More

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hour trading. Meta — The Facebook parent jumped 17% after the company announced a $40 billion stock buyback when reporting quarterly results. Meta beat analysts' estimates for fourth-quarter revenue, according to Refinitiv. Meta also said it lost $13.7 billion in 2022 in the business unit responsible for the metaverse. Google parent Alphabet added 3.7%, while Amazon gained 2%.
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

