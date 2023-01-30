Read full article on original website
Saudi Aramco Backs Brooklyn-Based Startup Turning Ammonia Into Fuel
In the race to find cleaner fuels, the heavy duty transportation sector is woefully behind because batteries don't have enough juice to power trucks and ships. Enter ammonia. New technology and new companies are working on turning ammonia into hydrogen to power tractors, trucks and even ships. The heavy duty...
Oil Giant Shell Posts Highest-Ever Annual Profit of $40 Billion
Shell reported adjusted earnings of $39.9 billion for the full-year 2022. This comfortably surpasses the $28.4 billion in 2008 which Shell said was the firm's previous annual record and is more than double the firm's full-year 2021 profit of $19.29 billion. Shell announced a $4 billion share buyback program, which...
Gautam Adani Calls Off $2.5 Billion Equity Sale as Regulatory Concerns Grow
Gautam Adani, one of the world's richest men, withdrew Adani Enterprises' $2.5 billion share offering. Shares of Adani Enterprise were routed, falling 28% on Wednesday. On Wednesday, Gautam Adani announced he's scrapping his firm's $2.5 billion equity sale. He withdrew the offering for shares in Adani Enterprises, the flagship of...
Deutsche Bank Shares Slip Despite Profit Beat as Traders Look to Uncertain Outlook
Deutsche Bank reported a 1.8 billion euro ($1.98 billion) net profit attributable to shareholders for the fourth quarter, almost doubling analyst expectations. CEO Christian Sewing said the the bank had been "successfully transformed" over the last three and a half years. Despite lofty net profit figures, Deutsche Bank shares slipped...
Meta Lost $13.7 Billion on Reality Labs in 2022 as Zuckerberg's Metaverse Bet Gets Pricier
Meta's Reality Labs unit recorded a $4.28 billion operating loss in the fourth quarter, bringing its total for 2022 to $13.72 billion. The business houses Meta's ambitious metaverse technologies, which CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said will be the company's future. Facebook changed its name to Meta in late 2021, but...
Nasdaq 100 Futures Rise After Meta Posts Quarterly Revenue Beat
S&P 500 futures advanced Wednesday night as investors looked beyond the latest interest rate hike and commentary from the Federal Reserve. Futures tied to the broad market index added 0.1%. Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.7%, helped by Meta shares. Futures connected to the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked down 93 points.
European Markets Higher With Central Bank Decisions Ahead
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were higher as investors digested the latest move by the U.S. Federal Reserve and look ahead to more decisions by central banks in Europe. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was 0.6% higher in mid morning trade, slightly trimming earlier gains....
Meta's ‘Year of Efficiency' Was Everything Wall Street Needed to Hear From Zuckerberg
Meta reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue after the market closed on Wednesday. The stock jumped on the sales figures and on CEO Mark Zuckerberg's comments about the company's cost-cutting measures. "Our management theme for 2023 is the 'Year of Efficiency,'" Zuckerberg said as part of the release of the earnings report.
European Stocks Nudge Higher as Markets Await Fed's Latest Rate Decision
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were slightly higher Wednesday with investors keeping a close eye on the U.S. Federal Reserve's next monetary policy decision later today. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.2% in mid-morning trade after two sessions of losses. Travel stocks led...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Meta, Align Technology, E.L.F. Beauty and More
Check out the companies making headlines in after-hour trading. Meta — The Facebook parent jumped 17% after the company announced a $40 billion stock buyback when reporting quarterly results. Meta beat analysts' estimates for fourth-quarter revenue, according to Refinitiv. Meta also said it lost $13.7 billion in 2022 in the business unit responsible for the metaverse. Google parent Alphabet added 3.7%, while Amazon gained 2%.
