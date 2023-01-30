Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
The Labor Market and the Stock Market
By the time you read this, the buzz of what the Fed did and Powell's presser will be over, at least for the day. We will not repeat the obvious. What we are way more focused on is the underlying reasons that the Fed, unless they are willing to goose rates to over 8%, will have little impact on the.
investing.com
Norway wealth fund posts record $164 billion loss
OSLO (Reuters) - Norway's wealth fund, one of the world's largest investors, posted a record loss of 1.64 trillion crowns ($164.4 billion) for 2022, bringing to an end a three-year run of soaring profits as stocks and bonds were hit by the Ukraine war and inflation. The previous largest loss...
investing.com
End of easy-cash era is going to hurt
LONDON (Reuters) - The end of the easy-cash era is over and its impact yet to be felt on world markets, hopeful that the pain of aggressive rate hikes and high inflation has passed. U.S. and UK central banks are unwinding stimulus further by offloading bonds they hold, and the...
Miss Russia says competitors at the Miss Universe pageant 'avoided' and 'shunned' her and alleged the competition was biased in favor of the Ukrainian and US contestants
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
Putin’s Plot Against America: Washington Fears Russia Will Launch 'Hybrid Tactics' Against Western Powers In Lieu Of 'Conventional Warfare'
President Joe Biden and other Western leaders are worried Vladimir Putin will turn to “hybrid tactics” to sow chaos across the world rather than focus on “conventional warfare” in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Ukraine continues to fight back against Putin’s forces with the help of its Western allies and their weaponry and intelligence, Western powers suspect the Russian leader will soon change his tactics and start targeting those powers at home.Even more concerning are the newfound fears Putin will launch “a wave of asymmetric chaos” across the West in the form of “political interference,...
Shoppers fume as iconic mayo brand dropped from country's shelves, 'high inflationary import costs' blamed
Social media is ablaze after news that Hellmann’s Mayonnaise is being withdrawn from South African grocery shop shelves, according to some analysts, because of the war in Ukraine.
U.S. Preparing for Direct Confrontation With Russia in the Arctic
The U.S. government has warned that the war in Ukraine has "raised geopolitical tensions in the Arctic"
investing.com
Gold Traders Await Fed’s Move While Momentum Shows Exhaustion Ahead
Analyzing the movements in gold futures contract, I find that despite a surge in bullish outlook till last week as the expectations were tilting towards a breakout above $2000, persisting exhaustion kept gold futures below $1,950. No doubt, recessionary fear seems to be on hold as Europe has tried a...
investing.com
High interest rates to hold back gold's rally: Reuters poll
(Reuters) - Analysts and traders have significantly raised their predictions for gold prices but expect high interest rates to keep a lid on rallies, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday. Gold tumbled from more than $2,000 an ounce to as low as $1,613.60 last year as rising interest rates pushed...
investing.com
Price analysis 2/1: BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, DOGE, MATIC, DOT, LTC, AVAX
Bitcoin (BTC) gained about 40% in January, its best finish in the first month of the year since 2013. The sharp rally caused a change in sentiment and the futures markets which saw backwardation in November and December started trading at a healthy contango in January, according to Glassnode. Coming...
investing.com
Marathon Petroleum tops profit estimates on high demand, tight supplies
(Reuters) -Marathon Petroleum Corp on Tuesday beat Wall Street expectations for quarterly profit as its margins soared amid tight supplies and high demand for refined products. The top U.S. refiner also approved an additional $5 billion in stock repurchases, while rival Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) returned $1.2 billion to shareholders through...
investing.com
U.S. Dollar Poised for a Run
This week has all the makings of being vital for the coming weeks and months, with the most important publications for the market in focus. The week’s main event will undoubtedly be the Fed's interest rate decision. More specifically, the comments on the decision and the press conference will follow, where investors and traders will look for answers on when the Fed will stop raising rates.
investing.com
Today's most important downgrades
Baird downgraded Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) to Neutral from Outperform with a price target of $86.00, noting that the company’s Q3 report last week highlighted continued solid execution, while disproving fears about "over-earning." Still, with the stock up 38% year-to-date, the firm is tempering its bullish view of the company's...
investing.com
McDonald's sales, profit top estimates as inflation persists
(Reuters) -Higher menu prices and customer visits boosted McDonald's Corp (NYSE:MCD) quarterly profit and sales above Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, but shares fell when the burger chain warned inflation will weigh on margins in 2023. Shares of the burger chain fell about 2.6% to $263.84 in U.S. trading, after...
investing.com
APT Price Could Face Further Declines in the Coming Days
APT Price Could Face Further Declines in the Coming Days. APT is currently trading at $16.74 after a 9.50% drop in price. Aptos has been testing the resistance level at $20.5116. The next target for APT’s price will likely be the support level at $14.74. One of the cryptocurrencies...
investing.com
The Wall Street is Coming for Cryptocurrencies: Gary Cordone
The Wall Street is Coming for Cryptocurrencies: Gary Cordone. According to Gary Cordone, New York organizations are coming for crypto. These companies are allegedly devoting large amounts of resources to their operations. Cordone emphasizes the importance of collaboration and networking. Gary Cordone, the CEO of the Florida Blockchain Business Association...
investing.com
DOGE Bulls Yield While ADA Indicators Hint to Market Following Same Trend
DOGE Bulls Yield While ADA Indicators Hint to Market Following Same Trend. After establishing support at $1.08, bullish dominance prevails in the ADA market. A recent study indicates that the DOGE market is gloomy. Indicators suggest that the ADA price rise is coming to an end. Over the last 24...
investing.com
Meta stuns Street with lower costs, big buyback, upbeat sales
(Reuters) -Meta Platforms Inc's stricter cost controls this year and a new $40 billion share buyback sent shares soaring on Wednesday, as CEO Mark Zuckerberg called 2023 the "Year of Efficiency." The parent of Instagram and Facebook (NASDAQ:META), which has fallen on hard times amid a broad post-pandemic slump in...
investing.com
Users Can Test Out Staked Ether Withdrawals Starting February 1
Users Can Test Out Staked Ether Withdrawals Starting February 1. Staked ETH withdrawals set to be implemented on February 1. Dubbed Zheijiang, this is part of the upcoming Shanghai upgrade. Developers have planned March 2023 release for the Shanghai upgrade. On February 1, developers of the Ethereum protocol will launch...
investing.com
BTC’s Price Rises as Market Reacts to the Fed Interest Rate Hike
© Reuters BTC’s Price Rises as Market Reacts to the Fed Interest Rate Hike. BTC’s price reached a high of $24,253.28 over the last 24 hours. Technical indicators on BTC’s 4-hour chart are showing bullish signs. BTC’s price may look to rise to the next resistance...
Comments / 0