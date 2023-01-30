Read full article on original website
foodlogistics.com
Transportation Leaders Need a Greater Voice to Overcome New Supply Chain Challenges
U.S. retailers face supply chain challenges every year, but for the most part, they are predictable and familiar. Unfortunately, this has not been the case since 2020, when the global pandemic sent shockwaves through the supply chain; and we are still feeling the ripple effects today. Retailers would have loved to have experienced the everyday holiday stresses of ensuring enough goods can get on shelves for ravenous shoppers. But instead, they faced a possible recession, transportation uncertainty and many other issues on the horizon.
foodlogistics.com
Live from Manifest: Future-Proofing the Supply Chain
This week kicks off Manifest 2023, Las Vegas. Supply chain disruptions, current events, enterprise-wide solutions and supply chain pain points remain the main focus of thought leadership. In fact, this show will accentuate the partnerships and futuristic technologies transforming supply chains and logistics operations globally. Thought leaders will be discussing everything from sustainable supply chains and the implementation of 5G networks to micro-fulfillment, visibility, e-commerce and more.
