BBC

Huddersfield: Cat stuck up tree for four days evades rescue

A cat stuck up a tree in West Yorkshire has managed to evade rescue by firefighters for four days. The pet remains high in the tree in woods behind Longley Community Sports Club, near Huddersfield. Crews from West Yorkshire Fire Service spent two hours trying to save the animal on...
BBC

Church Stretton: Fire crews bring large hillside blaze under control

Firefighters have brought a large hillside fire in Shropshire under control. Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the Shropshire Hills, near Church Stretton, at about 17:00 GMT. It said the blaze involved an area of gorse plant that measured about 300 to 400 sq m. Firefighter Lee Baker...
Mary Duncan

Couple paints their house completely black to spite the neighbors who complain about their lawn flamingos

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I grew up in what I consider to be a regular, happy, middle-class family in rural Connecticut. When I was a kid my mother and I lived in a small two-bedroom Cape with my grandparents and my great-grandmother, so that meant I shared a room with my mom until I was ten and she married my step-dad. After that, my great-grandmother wasn’t able to live at home anymore and went to a nursing home, my grandparents fled to Florida, and my parents stayed in the Cape, which continually rose in its worth as woods were cut down to sprout McMansions up all around it.
BBC

Neath Port Talbot: Boy, 12, left traumatised after park attack

A 12-year-old boy has been left with facial injuries after allegedly being attacked while in a park with friends. Alfie was left "traumatised" after the incident near Cwmgors Rugby Cub, Neath Port Talbot, his mother Sue said. She said Alfie was with friends at the rugby club on Sunday afternoon...
The Independent

Great-grandmother with broken hip taken to hospital on gritter lid as she ‘was not eligible’ for ambulance

The family of a great-grandmother who broke her hip were told she was not “was not eligible” for an ambulance so they took her to the hospital themselves - on a gritter lid in a white van.Pamela Rolfe, 79, was walking her dog when she fell on 29 December and passersby helped keep her warm by putting a duvet over her.As the weather became windy and rainy her daughter Dawn Hamilton, 58, phoned to see where the ambulance was - and was stunned to be told “due to the current crisis at the moment she doesn’t qualify for an ambulance”.Ms...
The Independent

Rare baby monkey born at Yorkshire wildlife park plays in mother’s fur

Yorkshire Wildlife Park is celebrating the birth of an endangered Rolowayâ¯monkey.Footage shows the baby enjoying the sunshine with proud mother Kayla.“This is a very exciting birth for us as the Rolowayâ¯monkeysâ¯are on the verge of extinction and are likely to become extinct in the wild in a few years,” primates team leader Greg Clifton said.While it’s too early to tell the sex of the newborn, this species develops very quickly so it won’t be long before the gender is revealed and a name can be picked.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Bear appears to pose for hundreds of selfies on wildlife cameraKnitters create UK’s biggest bobble hat using 2 million yards of yarnBody language expert reveals best way to get out of unwanted bar conversations
BBC

Woman killed in crash after visiting newborn granddaughter in hospital

A woman was killed by a car outside a hospital just moments after visiting her newborn granddaughter, an inquest has heard. Hairdresser Mary Owen-Jones, 51, was hit by a car as she crossed a car park at Glan Clwyd Hospital in Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire, on New Year's Day. She died two...
The Independent

Car found belonging to man missing on Ben Nevis

Rescuers searching for a man believed to have been planning to climb Ben Nevis have found his car.Police said they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Harvey Christian as searches continue in the Fort William area.It is believed Mr Christian, who had travelled from Cambridgeshire, set off from the Glen Nevis visitor centre at around 10.30am on Friday.His car, a black Vauxhall Crossland X, has been found parked in a layby in Glen Nevis.We are appealing to anyone who has been out walking or climbing in the area and may have seen him to get in touchSergeant Brian...
BBC

East Yorkshire's Peggy the Pugese bids to be named UK's ugliest dog

The owner of a dog vying for the dubious title of ugliest in the UK said she chose to adopt the quirky canine as she looked so "unloved and unusual". Four-year-old Peggy, believed to be a Pug and Chinese Crested cross - or Pugese - belongs to Holly Middleton from Leven, East Yorkshire.
BBC

Coventry police concerns over unauthorised American bully dog meet

Police and councillors want to prevent an unauthorised meeting of dog owners taking place in Coventry after an official event was cancelled. The American Bully Kennel Club (ABKC) event at the Coventry Building Society Arena was stopped after welfare concerns were raised by BBC Panorama. Social media accounts were now...
BBC

St John's Wood: Historic church destroyed in large fire

A Grade II* listed church in north-west London has been destroyed in a fire overnight. Eighty firefighters were deployed to St Mark's church in Hamilton Terrace, St John's Wood, at 23:20 GMT on Thursday. Videos on social media showed the entire two-storey building alight, while witnesses said the roof of...
The Independent

Owners in court after keeping large dogs in their small London flat

Two “hoarders” have been handed suspended prison sentences and banned from keeping pets for life after neglecting and starving four large dogs who they locked up in their small London flat.Shuman Rashid and Suzanne Wimbledon were prosecuted by the RSPCA after failing to take care of Zsa Zsa, a Great Dane, a Neopolitan Mastiff called Kali, a husky-type dog called Rocky and Staffie cross.One of the canines was found in an emaciated condition while another was muzzled and penned inside a small cage.A court heard that the pair, who were found guilty of neglect, underfed the dogs because they...
DogTime

Shelter Reunites Dog With Parent After Homelessness

It’s common to see homeless people caring for their dogs, but what happens when they can no longer afford to? One dog mom had to leave her dog at a shelter due to financial difficulties, but they’ve since been reunited. The McKamey Animal Center in Tennessee posted on Facebook about the dog, Lilo, who they […] The post Shelter Reunites Dog With Parent After Homelessness appeared first on DogTime.
The Independent

Missing dogwalker’s phone found on bench by river as police appeal for witnesses

A mobile phone belonging to a dog walker who has been missing since Friday was found by police on a bench near where she was last seen.Police have appealed for witnesses as they continue their “intensive” search operation for Nicola Bulley in Lancashire, with officers saying they are becoming increasingly concerned as time passes.The 45-year-old was last seen on the morning of January 27, when she was spotted walking her dog on a towpath by the River Wyre off Garstang Road in St Michael’s on Wyre.Her family are very concerned, as are we. We've mounted a really intensive operation to...

