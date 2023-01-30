Read full article on original website
BBC
Huddersfield: Cat stuck up tree for four days evades rescue
A cat stuck up a tree in West Yorkshire has managed to evade rescue by firefighters for four days. The pet remains high in the tree in woods behind Longley Community Sports Club, near Huddersfield. Crews from West Yorkshire Fire Service spent two hours trying to save the animal on...
BBC
Church Stretton: Fire crews bring large hillside blaze under control
Firefighters have brought a large hillside fire in Shropshire under control. Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the Shropshire Hills, near Church Stretton, at about 17:00 GMT. It said the blaze involved an area of gorse plant that measured about 300 to 400 sq m. Firefighter Lee Baker...
Coyote Jumps Fence And Goes Nose-To-Nose With A Pitbull In California Park
A pitbull is one of the most fierce dogs out there. They have a reputation of being a mean and harmful dog, but that is generally not the case at all. In reality they are one of the most friendly and human loving dogs out there. They are more loyal than anything else, and attacks are usually a result of intentionally violent training or improper training.
Couple paints their house completely black to spite the neighbors who complain about their lawn flamingos
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I grew up in what I consider to be a regular, happy, middle-class family in rural Connecticut. When I was a kid my mother and I lived in a small two-bedroom Cape with my grandparents and my great-grandmother, so that meant I shared a room with my mom until I was ten and she married my step-dad. After that, my great-grandmother wasn’t able to live at home anymore and went to a nursing home, my grandparents fled to Florida, and my parents stayed in the Cape, which continually rose in its worth as woods were cut down to sprout McMansions up all around it.
BBC
Neath Port Talbot: Boy, 12, left traumatised after park attack
A 12-year-old boy has been left with facial injuries after allegedly being attacked while in a park with friends. Alfie was left "traumatised" after the incident near Cwmgors Rugby Cub, Neath Port Talbot, his mother Sue said. She said Alfie was with friends at the rugby club on Sunday afternoon...
Great-grandmother with broken hip taken to hospital on gritter lid as she ‘was not eligible’ for ambulance
The family of a great-grandmother who broke her hip were told she was not “was not eligible” for an ambulance so they took her to the hospital themselves - on a gritter lid in a white van.Pamela Rolfe, 79, was walking her dog when she fell on 29 December and passersby helped keep her warm by putting a duvet over her.As the weather became windy and rainy her daughter Dawn Hamilton, 58, phoned to see where the ambulance was - and was stunned to be told “due to the current crisis at the moment she doesn’t qualify for an ambulance”.Ms...
Rare baby monkey born at Yorkshire wildlife park plays in mother’s fur
Yorkshire Wildlife Park is celebrating the birth of an endangered Rolowayâ¯monkey.Footage shows the baby enjoying the sunshine with proud mother Kayla.“This is a very exciting birth for us as the Rolowayâ¯monkeysâ¯are on the verge of extinction and are likely to become extinct in the wild in a few years,” primates team leader Greg Clifton said.While it’s too early to tell the sex of the newborn, this species develops very quickly so it won’t be long before the gender is revealed and a name can be picked.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Bear appears to pose for hundreds of selfies on wildlife cameraKnitters create UK’s biggest bobble hat using 2 million yards of yarnBody language expert reveals best way to get out of unwanted bar conversations
Schoolboy, 15, is charged after a baby was struck by a brick hurled through a bus window in Glasgow
A 15-year-old boy has been charged following an incident which saw a brick hurled through the window of a bus, striking a baby.
Moment firefighter is carried out of burning Jenners building in Edinburgh
A dramatic video shows a soot-covered firefighter being dragged out of the burning Jenners Building by colleagues. Five firefighters are believed to have been injured in the blaze.
Lonely disabled 80-year-old fined £100 at Morrisons because she took too long to do her shopping
Ann Tawe-Jones parked up at the store to do her shop - while also taking time to chat and enjoy the company of other shoppers.
BBC
Woman killed in crash after visiting newborn granddaughter in hospital
A woman was killed by a car outside a hospital just moments after visiting her newborn granddaughter, an inquest has heard. Hairdresser Mary Owen-Jones, 51, was hit by a car as she crossed a car park at Glan Clwyd Hospital in Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire, on New Year's Day. She died two...
Car found belonging to man missing on Ben Nevis
Rescuers searching for a man believed to have been planning to climb Ben Nevis have found his car.Police said they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Harvey Christian as searches continue in the Fort William area.It is believed Mr Christian, who had travelled from Cambridgeshire, set off from the Glen Nevis visitor centre at around 10.30am on Friday.His car, a black Vauxhall Crossland X, has been found parked in a layby in Glen Nevis.We are appealing to anyone who has been out walking or climbing in the area and may have seen him to get in touchSergeant Brian...
Cat's Reaction To Meeting Owner's New Pet Has People In Stitches
Figma the cat initially gave her new feline roommate Jam a frosty reception but they soon warmed to each other.
Farm Dog Has The Time Of Its Life Running From Angry Bull Moose
If you thought bears were the only ones you had to worry about in the great outdoors, think again. Moose are actually one of the most dangerous animals in our woods. They have poor eyesight and a short temper, this leads to aggression when they are unsure or threatened. For...
BBC
East Yorkshire's Peggy the Pugese bids to be named UK's ugliest dog
The owner of a dog vying for the dubious title of ugliest in the UK said she chose to adopt the quirky canine as she looked so "unloved and unusual". Four-year-old Peggy, believed to be a Pug and Chinese Crested cross - or Pugese - belongs to Holly Middleton from Leven, East Yorkshire.
BBC
Coventry police concerns over unauthorised American bully dog meet
Police and councillors want to prevent an unauthorised meeting of dog owners taking place in Coventry after an official event was cancelled. The American Bully Kennel Club (ABKC) event at the Coventry Building Society Arena was stopped after welfare concerns were raised by BBC Panorama. Social media accounts were now...
BBC
St John's Wood: Historic church destroyed in large fire
A Grade II* listed church in north-west London has been destroyed in a fire overnight. Eighty firefighters were deployed to St Mark's church in Hamilton Terrace, St John's Wood, at 23:20 GMT on Thursday. Videos on social media showed the entire two-storey building alight, while witnesses said the roof of...
Owners in court after keeping large dogs in their small London flat
Two “hoarders” have been handed suspended prison sentences and banned from keeping pets for life after neglecting and starving four large dogs who they locked up in their small London flat.Shuman Rashid and Suzanne Wimbledon were prosecuted by the RSPCA after failing to take care of Zsa Zsa, a Great Dane, a Neopolitan Mastiff called Kali, a husky-type dog called Rocky and Staffie cross.One of the canines was found in an emaciated condition while another was muzzled and penned inside a small cage.A court heard that the pair, who were found guilty of neglect, underfed the dogs because they...
Shelter Reunites Dog With Parent After Homelessness
It’s common to see homeless people caring for their dogs, but what happens when they can no longer afford to? One dog mom had to leave her dog at a shelter due to financial difficulties, but they’ve since been reunited. The McKamey Animal Center in Tennessee posted on Facebook about the dog, Lilo, who they […] The post Shelter Reunites Dog With Parent After Homelessness appeared first on DogTime.
Missing dogwalker’s phone found on bench by river as police appeal for witnesses
A mobile phone belonging to a dog walker who has been missing since Friday was found by police on a bench near where she was last seen.Police have appealed for witnesses as they continue their “intensive” search operation for Nicola Bulley in Lancashire, with officers saying they are becoming increasingly concerned as time passes.The 45-year-old was last seen on the morning of January 27, when she was spotted walking her dog on a towpath by the River Wyre off Garstang Road in St Michael’s on Wyre.Her family are very concerned, as are we. We've mounted a really intensive operation to...
