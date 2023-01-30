Yorkshire Wildlife Park is celebrating the birth of an endangered Rolowayâ¯monkey.Footage shows the baby enjoying the sunshine with proud mother Kayla.“This is a very exciting birth for us as the Rolowayâ¯monkeysâ¯are on the verge of extinction and are likely to become extinct in the wild in a few years,” primates team leader Greg Clifton said.While it’s too early to tell the sex of the newborn, this species develops very quickly so it won’t be long before the gender is revealed and a name can be picked.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Bear appears to pose for hundreds of selfies on wildlife cameraKnitters create UK’s biggest bobble hat using 2 million yards of yarnBody language expert reveals best way to get out of unwanted bar conversations

1 DAY AGO