Citrus County Chronicle
Bank of England poised for big rate hike to tame inflation
LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates by as much as half a percentage point Thursday as it seeks to tame the double-digit inflation fueling a cost-of-living crisis, public-sector strikes and fears of recession. The move would push the U.K.’s key rate to...
Citrus County Chronicle
Myanmar extends state of emergency, delaying expected polls
BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s military government announced Wednesday that is extending a state of emergency it imposed when it seized power two years ago, a move that appears to set back its plans for an election that had been expected in August. The announcement on state-run MRTV television...
Citrus County Chronicle
Japan's Honda outlines hydrogen power plans to go green
TOKYO (AP) — Honda is expanding the use of hydrogen to include trucks and construction equipment, electricity for buildings and even outer space, not just cars on the roads. Honda Motor Co. plans a new fuel cell vehicle for sale next year, packed with a fuel cell stack developed with General Motors Co. of the U.S., its general manager, Testsuya Hasebe, told reporters Thursday.
Citrus County Chronicle
How Myanmar is faring 2 years after army ousted Suu Kyi
BANGKOK (AP) — Two years after Myanmar’s generals ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government, thousands of people have died in civil conflict and many more have been forced from their homes in a dire humanitarian crisis. Myanmar's economy, once one of the fastest growing in Southeast...
Citrus County Chronicle
Biden administration recommends major Alaska oil project
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Biden administration released a long-awaited study Wednesday that recommends allowing a major oil development on Alaska's North Slope that supporters say could boost U.S. energy security but that climate activists decry as a “carbon bomb.”. The move — while not final — drew...
Citrus County Chronicle
US, Philippines agree on larger American military presence
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The United States and the Philippines announced on Thursday an agreement to expand American military presence in the Southeast Asian country, where U.S. forces would be granted access to four more Philippine military camps, effectively giving them new ground to ramp up deterrence against China’s increasingly aggressive actions toward Taiwan and in the disputed South China Sea.
Citrus County Chronicle
US opens embassy in Solomon Islands to counter China
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The United States opened an embassy in the Solomon Islands on Thursday in its latest move to counter China's push into the Pacific. The embassy in the capital, Honiara, is starting small, with a chargé d’affaires, a couple of State Department staff and a handful of local employees. The U.S. previously operated an embassy in the Solomon Islands for five years before closing it in 1993 as part of a global reduction in diplomatic posts after the end of the Cold War.
Citrus County Chronicle
N. Korea warns of 'overwhelming nuclear force' to counter US
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Thursday it’s prepared to counter U.S. military moves with the “most overwhelming nuclear force” as it warned that the expansion of the United States’ military exercises with rival South Korea is pushing tensions to an “extreme red line.”
Citrus County Chronicle
Taiwan's Tsai welcomes retired US admiral for China talks
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Thursday welcomed the former head of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, who had warned the island could face an invasion from China this decade, as the mainland ramps up pressure on the self-governing island. Retired Adm. Phil Davidson, along with a...
Citrus County Chronicle
Austria expels 4 Russian diplomats based in Vienna
VIENNA (AP) — Austria's government said Thursday that it has ordered four diplomats based in Vienna, including two at Moscow's mission to U.N. agencies in the city, to leave the country. The Foreign Ministry said in a brief statement that two diplomats at the Russian Embassy had “engaged in...
Citrus County Chronicle
Iran blames Israel for drone attack, threatens retaliation
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran on Thursday blamed Israel for a drone attack that targeted a military workshop in its central city of Isfahan over the weekend, warning it “reserves its legitimate and inherent right” to retaliate. Iran's mission to the United Nations, in a...
