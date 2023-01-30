Read full article on original website
Related
Americans are in for more economic pain this year as the Fed signals its war on inflation will continue
The Fed's Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that it's better to err on the side of raising interest rates too much than too little to fight inflation.
US News and World Report
BoE Set to Lift Rates to 14-Year High, Might Hint at Next Moves
LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England is poised to raise interest rates for the 10th time in a row on Thursday to keep up its fight against rampant inflation, but it might also drop a hint about when the steep climb in borrowing costs will end. With Britain's economy...
Central banks have been fighting a war on inflation. They're not done yet
One of the main jobs of central banks is to keep prices under control, allowing households and businesses to plan for the future with some certainty on what things will cost.
CNBC
Dollar cautiously firm ahead of busy central bank week
The dollar firmed on Monday and distanced itself from an eight-month trough ahead of a slew of central bank meetings this week, including the Federal Reserve's, with traders keenly focused on guidance for the path of interest rate rises. However, it remained on track for a fourth straight monthly loss...
BBC
Green projects are boosting UK growth - CBI report
The transition to a greener economy is worth £71bn and has brought jobs and investment to parts of the UK experiencing industrial decline. Those are the key findings of a new report written by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI). The drive to reach net zero emissions involves more...
US News and World Report
Adani Spotlight Shifts to Regulatory Probes, Response to Allegations
HONG KONG/NEW YORK (Reuters) - India's Adani Group may have passed a key test by raising $2.5 billion in the face of a short-seller attack, but its response to the allegations and the outcome of regulatory probes will shape its prospects, analysts and investors say. Most of the conglomerate's shares...
US News and World Report
Central Banks Bought the Most Gold Since 1967 Last Year, WGC Says
LONDON (Reuters) - Central banks added a whopping 1,136 tonnes of gold worth some $70 billion to their stockpiles in 2022, by far the most of any year since 1967, the World Gold Council (WGC) said on Tuesday. The data underline a shift in attitudes to gold since the 1990s...
US News and World Report
Britain's Finance Ministry Sets Out Draft Rules to Regulate Cryptoassets
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's finance ministry laid out its first set of rules to regulate cryptoassets on Wednesday, saying ongoing turbulence in the sector and the collapse of exchange FTX highlighted risks that need addressing. Cryptoassets, such as bitcoin, have little direct regulation globally, but regulators are taking a closer...
US News and World Report
Lebanon to Devalue Currency by 90% on Feb. 1, Central Bank Chief Says
BEIRUT (Reuters) -Lebanon will adopt a new official exchange rate of 15,000 pounds per U.S. dollar on Feb. 1, central bank governor Riad Salameh said, marking a 90% devaluation from its current official rate that has remained unchanged for 25 years. The shift from the old rate of 1,507 to...
India to see challenges in meeting fiscal deficit target - Fitch analyst
MUMBAI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - India could find it challenging to meet the fiscal deficit target of 4.5% of GDP in 2025-26, an analyst at Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday. Fitch has a BBB- rating on India with a 'stable' outlook.
Traders see inflation falling this year - JPMorgan survey
LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Most traders believe global inflation has peaked, while potential recession has emerged as the main risk to markets this year, according to a survey released on Wednesday.
CNBC
IMF downgrades UK growth forecast, predicting only economic decline among G-7 countries
LONDON — The International Monetary Fund downgraded its outlook for the U.K. economy even as it turns more optimistic on global growth. Its new 2023 forecast on Monday evening also sees the U.K. as the only "advanced economy" to contract, by 0.6%. This is 0.9 percentage points lower than its previous estimate.
US News and World Report
Oil Steady as Dollar Slumps and Russian Oil Products Ban Looms
LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices were steady on Thursday after tumbling in the previous session as a weaker dollar boosted sentiment, though looming sanctions on Russian oil products added uncertainty over supply. Brent crude futures fell 10 cents, or 0.1%, to $82.74 a barrel by 0937 GMT while West Texas...
US News and World Report
Marketmind: Calm Before the Storm
(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. It looks like a quiet start to the week in Asia on Monday, but don't be fooled - it may be the calm before the storm. A raft of regional economic indicators including Japanese unemployment and...
CNBC
IMF hikes global growth forecast as inflation cools and household spending surprises
The International Monetary Fund said the global economy will grow 2.9% this year. This represents a 0.2 percentage point improvement from its previous forecast in October. However, it said that revised number would still mean a fall from an expansion of 3.4% in 2022. IMF calculations say that about 84%...
Comments / 0