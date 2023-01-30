ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

BoE Set to Lift Rates to 14-Year High, Might Hint at Next Moves

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England is poised to raise interest rates for the 10th time in a row on Thursday to keep up its fight against rampant inflation, but it might also drop a hint about when the steep climb in borrowing costs will end. With Britain's economy...
CNBC

Dollar cautiously firm ahead of busy central bank week

The dollar firmed on Monday and distanced itself from an eight-month trough ahead of a slew of central bank meetings this week, including the Federal Reserve's, with traders keenly focused on guidance for the path of interest rate rises. However, it remained on track for a fourth straight monthly loss...
BBC

Green projects are boosting UK growth - CBI report

The transition to a greener economy is worth £71bn and has brought jobs and investment to parts of the UK experiencing industrial decline. Those are the key findings of a new report written by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI). The drive to reach net zero emissions involves more...
US News and World Report

Adani Spotlight Shifts to Regulatory Probes, Response to Allegations

HONG KONG/NEW YORK (Reuters) - India's Adani Group may have passed a key test by raising $2.5 billion in the face of a short-seller attack, but its response to the allegations and the outcome of regulatory probes will shape its prospects, analysts and investors say. Most of the conglomerate's shares...
US News and World Report

Central Banks Bought the Most Gold Since 1967 Last Year, WGC Says

LONDON (Reuters) - Central banks added a whopping 1,136 tonnes of gold worth some $70 billion to their stockpiles in 2022, by far the most of any year since 1967, the World Gold Council (WGC) said on Tuesday. The data underline a shift in attitudes to gold since the 1990s...
US News and World Report

Britain's Finance Ministry Sets Out Draft Rules to Regulate Cryptoassets

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's finance ministry laid out its first set of rules to regulate cryptoassets on Wednesday, saying ongoing turbulence in the sector and the collapse of exchange FTX highlighted risks that need addressing. Cryptoassets, such as bitcoin, have little direct regulation globally, but regulators are taking a closer...
US News and World Report

Lebanon to Devalue Currency by 90% on Feb. 1, Central Bank Chief Says

BEIRUT (Reuters) -Lebanon will adopt a new official exchange rate of 15,000 pounds per U.S. dollar on Feb. 1, central bank governor Riad Salameh said, marking a 90% devaluation from its current official rate that has remained unchanged for 25 years. The shift from the old rate of 1,507 to...
US News and World Report

Oil Steady as Dollar Slumps and Russian Oil Products Ban Looms

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices were steady on Thursday after tumbling in the previous session as a weaker dollar boosted sentiment, though looming sanctions on Russian oil products added uncertainty over supply. Brent crude futures fell 10 cents, or 0.1%, to $82.74 a barrel by 0937 GMT while West Texas...
US News and World Report

Marketmind: Calm Before the Storm

(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. It looks like a quiet start to the week in Asia on Monday, but don't be fooled - it may be the calm before the storm. A raft of regional economic indicators including Japanese unemployment and...

