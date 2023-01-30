Ukraine war live updates: Boris Johnson says Putin threatened him with missile strike in pre-call; Berlin rules out fighter jets for Kyiv

Putin a bully who likes to intimidate his neighbors. Putin needs to turn around his invaders and go back home. Putin an evil empire.
You wanna fight like unruly children take it off the planet thanks, this is our world that just wants peace . mankind has had enough problems with these dictators , just be a ray of light in the darkness and know they will meet there ends they are not immune to the hands of time . refuse to fight I say to the Russian army lay down your arms and seek peace . look at yourselfs brothers killing brothers for the profit of another. mothers are crying over the loss of their children and for what . when will we ever learn to get along and help each other and make this a world that we would be proud to leave it better place for those that come after us . drop the ego their is a God and your not it , this is a test and you are failing terribly
it is not hilarious when you think about all of these reporters that make up these type of fake news agendas. Putin is never going to go away .he's going to escalate this war. he's not dying. he does not have dementia. they're not going to a get rid of him. he is in charge and it's not affecting the country of Russia in fact they're probably making more money having a war right now
