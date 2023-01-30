ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newyorkalmanack.com

Clayton ‘Peg Leg’ Bates: Dancer and Resort-Owner

In celebration of Black History Month, Ulster County Clerk Nina Postupack has announced the newest display in the Historical Profiles series featuring entertainer and community patron Clayton ‘Peg Leg’ Bates. The exhibit panel will be on display for the month of February on the 1st floor of the...
KINGSTON, NY
Hot 99.1

Fishkill, New York Plaza Now a Decaying Wasteland

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It's one thing to see one abandoned business. There's an entire massive plaza off Route 9 in Fishkill just decaying. What businesses were in here when it was in its prime? Do you know?
FISHKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Eastdale Village welcomes fine dining Asian restaurant

POUGHKEEPSIE – As construction continues at Poughkeepsie’s first mixed-use development of its kind, Eastdale Village is excited to announce the addition of Tomo Asian Fusion, a spinoff concept by Chef Tomo Lin from Mr. Sushi & Grill in Middletown, NY. Since opening its doors in Middletown, NY in...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily Voice

316 Stone Hill Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10576, Pound Ridge, NY 10576 - $35,000

POUND RIDGE, N.Y. — A property at 316 Stone Hill Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10576 in Pound Ridge is listed at $35,000. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
POUND RIDGE, NY
New York Post

Long-abandoned NYC school heads to auction block

A judge has flunked this landlord’s last-ditch attempt to prevent a foreclosure.  Despite the owner’s efforts, a decades-vacant former East Village public school is set to hit the auction block this spring.  Gregg Singer has owned the hulking, 152,000-square-foot P.S. 64 since 1998, when he bought the site (which ceased being a school in 1977) for $3.15 million at auction, planning to turn the space into dorms. But those dreams were never realized: Its only tenant, the Charas/El Bohio Community Center, was evicted in 2001, and the historic structure has deteriorated into a local eyesore and a multi-pronged legal battle in the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Startling Video: Tour the “Dead” White Plains Mall

Last year, the official announcement was made about the fate of the Galleria Mall in White Plains, NY, and in just a few short months it will be gone forever. There's unfortunately nothing new about the death of another New York shopping center (South Hills Mall, anyone?), but that doesn't make it any less sad. One loyal Galleria Mall customer took a recent tour of the now nearly-empty space to say one last farewell before it disappears for good.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Best Chocolate Cake Spots in the Hudson Valley

We've got the top 5 places to get chocolate cake in the Hudson Valley. Who doesn't love chocolate cake? Chocolate cake is so popular that it gets its own day each year on Jan. 27. National Chocolate Cake Day celebrates the cake more people favor according to National Day Calendar.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily Voice

Power Play Ticket Worth $100,000 Sold In Newburgh

A smoke shop in the Hudson Valley known for its winning lottery tickets has struck again with a lucky player pocketing $100,000 in the latest Powerball game. The Power Play ticket for the Monday, Jan. 30 game matched four numbers and the Powerball, said New York Lottery officials. The winning...
NEWBURGH, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Daring Predator Shows Up at Hudson Valley Monastery

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and a bold predator seems to have found a new home at a Hudson Valley Monastery. The Monastery of Saint Clare in Wappingers Falls, NY is home to many things, including a retreat center, church services, and of course the sisters who call it home. Unfortunately, a carnivorous and rather brave carnivore may want to move in, too.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Businesses we Would Rather See on Route 9 In Poughkeepsie, New York

The location of a once-popular Japanese restaurant in Poughkeepsie will soon be home to a new self-storage business, but wouldn't these options be a better fit?. Hibachi lovers from across the Hudson Valley remember it like it was yesterday. The one Japanese restaurant in Poughkeepsie that is responsible for introducing most of us to the beautiful world of hibachi!!
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Neighbors protest Ulster County Veterans’ Cemetery flagpole spotlights

Ever since May of 2022, when the County Legislature gave the go-ahead to the expansion of the Ulster County Veterans’ Cemetery to accommodate an additional 3,000 potential burials, residents of the Plains Road neighborhood in New Paltz have been keeping an eye on the progress of construction. An undeveloped parcel adjoining the existing New Paltz Rural Cemetery on its north side has been transformed by the addition of an entryway with a large grey granite-clad sign with gold raised lettering, mounted atop two grey stone pillars. The entry allée leads westward to a ring road, in the center of which now stands an open-sided pavilion, also perched on stone pillars, that will serve as a “committal shelter”: a place where caskets can be held out of the rain for funeral ceremonies.
NEW PALTZ, NY
Hot 99.1

Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs

A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for it's sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
MECHANICVILLE, NY
W42ST.nyc

Ruth’s Chris Steak House on W51st Street to Close After 30 Years

One of Midtown’s most well-known grill spots is overdone — Ruth’s Chris Steak House has announced that it will close in April. After serving up pre-theater filets and ribeyes for 30 years on W51st Street, the company decided not to renew their expiring lease, a spokesperson for the brand told Crains New York Business. The […] The post Ruth’s Chris Steak House on W51st Street to Close After 30 Years appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy