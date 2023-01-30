Ever since May of 2022, when the County Legislature gave the go-ahead to the expansion of the Ulster County Veterans’ Cemetery to accommodate an additional 3,000 potential burials, residents of the Plains Road neighborhood in New Paltz have been keeping an eye on the progress of construction. An undeveloped parcel adjoining the existing New Paltz Rural Cemetery on its north side has been transformed by the addition of an entryway with a large grey granite-clad sign with gold raised lettering, mounted atop two grey stone pillars. The entry allée leads westward to a ring road, in the center of which now stands an open-sided pavilion, also perched on stone pillars, that will serve as a “committal shelter”: a place where caskets can be held out of the rain for funeral ceremonies.

NEW PALTZ, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO