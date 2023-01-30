Read full article on original website
newyorkalmanack.com
Clayton ‘Peg Leg’ Bates: Dancer and Resort-Owner
In celebration of Black History Month, Ulster County Clerk Nina Postupack has announced the newest display in the Historical Profiles series featuring entertainer and community patron Clayton ‘Peg Leg’ Bates. The exhibit panel will be on display for the month of February on the 1st floor of the...
Fishkill, New York Plaza Now a Decaying Wasteland
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It's one thing to see one abandoned business. There's an entire massive plaza off Route 9 in Fishkill just decaying. What businesses were in here when it was in its prime? Do you know?
Mid-Hudson News Network
Eastdale Village welcomes fine dining Asian restaurant
POUGHKEEPSIE – As construction continues at Poughkeepsie’s first mixed-use development of its kind, Eastdale Village is excited to announce the addition of Tomo Asian Fusion, a spinoff concept by Chef Tomo Lin from Mr. Sushi & Grill in Middletown, NY. Since opening its doors in Middletown, NY in...
316 Stone Hill Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10576, Pound Ridge, NY 10576 - $35,000
POUND RIDGE, N.Y. — A property at 316 Stone Hill Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10576 in Pound Ridge is listed at $35,000. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
PD: Man Nearly Killed Inside Hudson Valley, New York Business
Police found a man bleeding profusely from multiple stab wounds. On Monday, police in Putnam County responded to a reported stabbing at a business. Around 10 p.m., the Carmel Police Department responded to a reported stabbing at a business in the 800 block of State Route 6. Upon arrival, responding...
Long-abandoned NYC school heads to auction block
A judge has flunked this landlord’s last-ditch attempt to prevent a foreclosure. Despite the owner’s efforts, a decades-vacant former East Village public school is set to hit the auction block this spring. Gregg Singer has owned the hulking, 152,000-square-foot P.S. 64 since 1998, when he bought the site (which ceased being a school in 1977) for $3.15 million at auction, planning to turn the space into dorms. But those dreams were never realized: Its only tenant, the Charas/El Bohio Community Center, was evicted in 2001, and the historic structure has deteriorated into a local eyesore and a multi-pronged legal battle in the...
How To Help Dog Deliberately Starved Now in Middletown, NY
As I have shared with you in the past, Pets Alive is an organization that is near and dear to my heart. They were the reason I met and adopted my Minnie Pearl. Her "Gotcha Day" was April 18, 2009. In the years that followed, I have watched Pets Alive...
Upstate New York School Under Fire Over “Racist Snowman” Post
This could've easily been a cute Facebook post showing off their students enjoying a wonderful winter activity. Unfortunately, one sentence managed to corrupt the whole post and spark outrage from the community. "Racist Snowman" Post Receives Backlash from the Community. Yesterday, January 31st, the Coxsackie-Athens Central School District posted a...
Startling Video: Tour the “Dead” White Plains Mall
Last year, the official announcement was made about the fate of the Galleria Mall in White Plains, NY, and in just a few short months it will be gone forever. There's unfortunately nothing new about the death of another New York shopping center (South Hills Mall, anyone?), but that doesn't make it any less sad. One loyal Galleria Mall customer took a recent tour of the now nearly-empty space to say one last farewell before it disappears for good.
Best Chocolate Cake Spots in the Hudson Valley
We've got the top 5 places to get chocolate cake in the Hudson Valley. Who doesn't love chocolate cake? Chocolate cake is so popular that it gets its own day each year on Jan. 27. National Chocolate Cake Day celebrates the cake more people favor according to National Day Calendar.
Power Play Ticket Worth $100,000 Sold In Newburgh
A smoke shop in the Hudson Valley known for its winning lottery tickets has struck again with a lucky player pocketing $100,000 in the latest Powerball game. The Power Play ticket for the Monday, Jan. 30 game matched four numbers and the Powerball, said New York Lottery officials. The winning...
hudsonvalleystylemagazine.com
Chasing the Magic of Hudson Valley Sunsets: A Photographic Journey at Long Dock Park in Beacon, NY
I stood on the banks of the Hudson River, my camera in hand, as the sun set over Long Dock Park in Beacon, NY. The sky was painted in a simple winter palette of pale greys and warm oranges, and the golden shimmer of the sun reflected off the ripples in the river, creating a dance of light and shadow on the rocky shoreline.
Hudson Valley Woman Killed In Gruesome Accident On Dangerous New York Road
A Hudson Valley woman was killed in an accident with a tractor-trailer on one of New York's most dangerous highways. On January 28, 2023, at approximately 11:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to a personal injury crash on I-87 in the town of New Paltz, involving a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer.
Daring Predator Shows Up at Hudson Valley Monastery
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and a bold predator seems to have found a new home at a Hudson Valley Monastery. The Monastery of Saint Clare in Wappingers Falls, NY is home to many things, including a retreat center, church services, and of course the sisters who call it home. Unfortunately, a carnivorous and rather brave carnivore may want to move in, too.
Businesses we Would Rather See on Route 9 In Poughkeepsie, New York
The location of a once-popular Japanese restaurant in Poughkeepsie will soon be home to a new self-storage business, but wouldn't these options be a better fit?. Hibachi lovers from across the Hudson Valley remember it like it was yesterday. The one Japanese restaurant in Poughkeepsie that is responsible for introducing most of us to the beautiful world of hibachi!!
Friends Killed In 100 MPH Crash In Lower Hudson Valley, 1 Jailed
Two Hudson Valley residents were killed when an alleged unlicensed driver drove at speeds of over 100 MPH with no headlights. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a Mount Vernon resident was arraigned on an indictment charging him for causing a high-speed fatal crash. Two Killed In...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Neighbors protest Ulster County Veterans’ Cemetery flagpole spotlights
Ever since May of 2022, when the County Legislature gave the go-ahead to the expansion of the Ulster County Veterans’ Cemetery to accommodate an additional 3,000 potential burials, residents of the Plains Road neighborhood in New Paltz have been keeping an eye on the progress of construction. An undeveloped parcel adjoining the existing New Paltz Rural Cemetery on its north side has been transformed by the addition of an entryway with a large grey granite-clad sign with gold raised lettering, mounted atop two grey stone pillars. The entry allée leads westward to a ring road, in the center of which now stands an open-sided pavilion, also perched on stone pillars, that will serve as a “committal shelter”: a place where caskets can be held out of the rain for funeral ceremonies.
Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs
A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for it's sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
Ruth’s Chris Steak House on W51st Street to Close After 30 Years
One of Midtown’s most well-known grill spots is overdone — Ruth’s Chris Steak House has announced that it will close in April. After serving up pre-theater filets and ribeyes for 30 years on W51st Street, the company decided not to renew their expiring lease, a spokesperson for the brand told Crains New York Business. The […] The post Ruth’s Chris Steak House on W51st Street to Close After 30 Years appeared first on W42ST.
Popular Poughkeepsie Pizza Place Destroyed by Overnight Fire
A 3-alarm fire in the Arlington Business District has destroyed a long-standing pizza place. Sometime after midnight on Wednesday, February 1st, firefighters from numerous fire departments in Dutchess County responded to Main street Poughkeepsie as reports came in that a building was on fire. Tony's Pizza Pit on Fire. According...
