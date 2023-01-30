Read full article on original website
Brandy
6d ago
The way this administration is pushing for war around the globe we will likely have a nuclear war before 2026 so idk what they're worried about 🤷♀️🤣
Reply(31)
20
Juggler Jon
6d ago
Putin if we let you take over Ukraine you won't stop there... China if you take over Taiwan the world knows you won't stop there. that's what this is all about. first moves in the game of risk... when the ending is nuclear Holocaust for the world. all are wasted resources. stop. dam.
Reply
10
princess sparkles
6d ago
nuclear arms control was dumb in the 1st place, cause it still left both sides enough to blow up the planet multiple times over anyway. whats an arsenal of 20,000 nukes gonna differ from 5,000.... hit the same spot twice?
Reply(4)
8
Related
Russian TV Warns New 'Big War' Coming After Putin Ultimatum
State TV host Margarita Simonyan said in the future Russia may have to produce a more threatening ultimatum that could include nuclear weapons.
Putin Knows He Would Be 'Unable' To 'Preserve' Own Life After Launching A Nuclear Attack, Says Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin would not survive a nuclear attack if the latter decided to use weapons involved in such an attack in the war against Ukraine. What Happened: Zelenskyy, while addressing a gathering at Lowy Institute international think tank in Sydney via video...
Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court
A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
Putin warship loaded with ‘unstoppable’ hypersonic nuke missiles stages chilling war games as it sails towards Britain
VLADIMIR Putin's warship armed with "unstoppable" hypersonic nuke missiles has staged chilling war games on its way to the UK. Equipped with one of the world's deadliest weapons, the Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov, was deployed on "combat duty" last week. The vessel which is equipped with 7,000mph Zircon nuke missiles...
coinchapter.com
Russia threatens Global Catastrophe & Nuclear War if the West arms Ukraine
Germany has given an initial green light for Ukraine to receive its iconic Leopard 2 tanks. Russia warned that any attempt to arm Ukraine with destructive weapons could bear catastrophic results for the West. Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said Russia losing the war could start a Nuclear War. YEREVAN...
Worried about World War III, Trump says he wants an 'impenetrable' shield like Iron Dome to protect the US from hypersonic weapons. A missile defense expert says it's a long shot.
Whether that's Iron Dome, something similar, or something else entirely, nothing is going to be "impenetrable," a missile defense expert said.
A Chinese official said 'Putin is crazy' but Beijing may be trying to have it both ways by distancing itself from the Ukraine war while still supporting Russia financially
China may be trying to maintain its relationships with the West even while continuing to buy up Russian energy, one historian told Insider.
Donald Trump Prophet Predicts Death of Democrats: 'You Will See Many Die'
Explaining what she was told by God, pastor Julie Green said individuals will be hauled out of government buildings in handcuffs in the future.
US reaches nuclear ‘breakthrough’ with approval of new reactor that will change atomic energy
American government officials have greenlit the first nuclear reactor that promises to forever restructure the foundations of atomic energy. This novel design beats out previously failed attempts at this clean energy, giving it a chance to make impressions on the public that are nothing like Chernobyl. Approval from The U.S....
What Countries will be Destroyed in WW3?
The threat of a third world war is constantly hanging over us. With the development of weapons and the arrival of nuclear weaponry in the game, the battle will be much more hazardous and deadlier. It will not stop some neighbors from fighting, but the advent of air missiles has enabled the countries to wipe out nations with a single stroke of a bomb.
Ukrainian troops are calling the US military in the middle of shootouts with Russia for help fixing their artillery
This help line is a growing effort to give Ukraine vital advice on repairs and maintenance as it pushes weapons to their limits.
2023 Doomsday Clock announcement on Tuesday could warn of nuclear war
The Doomsday Clock will be reset Jan. 24. Historically, the clock has measured danger from nuclear war, but it now includes other perils.
CNBC
Qatar does not advocate 'forgive and forget' for Russia, foreign minister says after colleague's controversial remarks
"Qatar has a very clear political stance on this: we don't accept the invasion of another country," Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told CNBC. He maintained that it was up to Europe to decide its energy future. Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Tuesday appeared...
All flights in US grounded as planes turn back to airports, tracker shows
Planes in the US turned back to airports as all flights across the country were grounded due to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer glitch on Wednesday, 11 January, tracker footage from Flightradar24 shows.In a Twitter post, the FAA said it was working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System.“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the statement read.Flight tracking website Flight Aware showed that over 400 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the country at 5.31 am ET (10:31am GMT).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Air India passenger who peed on woman during flight was 'incoherent', says witnessTop Cuba spy Ana Belén Montes released after 20 years in US prisonBritish mother calls for change after six-year-old shoots teacher
Japan Has One of the Lowest Ages of Conset at 13 Years Old
Because Japan's age of consent is based on the Napoleonic Code, which was adopted to the country in the late 19th century, it is 13 years old. The age of consent for sexual behavior under this legislation is 13 for females and 14 for boys, and it has been that way ever since.
High-ranking Russian officials are defecting. This man is aiding them
Vladimir Osechkin has become the champion of a growing number of high-level Russian officials defecting to the West, emboldened and disgruntled by the Kremlin's war in Ukraine. He now lives under police protection.
What a Nuclear Strike Would Do to Russia’s Large Cities
As western allies of Ukraine send more and more weapons to aid the European nation in its fight against Russia, many analysts believe the world is moving closer and closer to World War III. In January, the United States and Germany announced they would send highly advanced tanks to the Ukrainian front, a move that […]
WHO warns of nuclear war. Don’t look for any fallout shelters in NYC (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – When the Berlin Wall fell back in 1989, people said that we’d never have to worry about nuclear war again. The Cold War was over. The Soviet Union was on its knees. I guess we got that one wrong. The World Health Organization the...
Russian warship with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles ‘sails towards US and will soon be in strike range’
A RUSSIAN warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles is sailing towards the US coast in a show of strength, reports claim. The guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov has been closely monitored by Nato navies on its maiden voyage armed with 6,670mph Zircon weapons. An unconfirmed Russian Telegram channel...
N. Korea warns of ‘overwhelming nuclear force’ to counter US
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Thursday it’s prepared to counter U.S. military moves with the “most overwhelming nuclear force” as it warned that the expansion of the United States’ military exercises with rival South Korea is pushing tensions to an “extreme red line.”
Comments / 97