Amazon's attempt to disrupt grocery market not going as planned
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy says the company is not expanding its Amazon Fresh stores until it finds a formula that will work, as the retailer struggles to gain ground in the grocery market.
China expert sounds alarm on spy balloon hovering over US: 'It’s very dangerous what they’re doing'
Gatestone Institute Senior Fellow Gordon Chang discusses the increasing threat from China, as a spy balloon floats over the midwestern United States.
LARRY KUDLOW: Chinese spy balloon is a huge breakdown in our national security
FOX Business host Larry Kudlow blasts the Biden administration's response to the Chinese spy balloon floating over the United States on Friday's "Kudlow."
Rand Paul details 'shocking' growing scandal involving federal 'scam artists' and your paycheck
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., sounds the alarm on the thousands of alleged federal employees who were caught stealing pandemic jobless benefits.
Firefighters warn a Tesla fire is 'one of our worst nightmares'
U.S. fire departments are reporting increased challenges in putting out fires involving electric vehicles such as Teslas, as electric vehicles are capturing a greater market share.
Airlines tell White House to get 'facts straight,' say competition proposals will drive up costs
U.S. airlines says the White House has its facts wrong in proposing new regulations to tackle hidden fees that the industry says will increase costs to consumers.
Sheetz ends 'smile policy' that mandated employees keep healthy teeth
Popular convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz is walking back its previous employment policy that would disqualify applicants with dental issues.
Miami woman charged with fraud after using COVID funds for lavish lifestyle
A Florida woman is facing up to 20 years in prison if convicted on federal charges after she allegedly used fraudulent forms to obtain $381,000 in COVID-19 relief.
Powerball winning numbers drawn for Saturday's $700M jackpot
The Powerball jackpot has ballooned to an estimated $747 million, with a cash value of $403.1 million. The next drawing will take place on Monday evening.
New Orleans Police Department given authority to shut down businesses found harboring violent crime
New Orleans businesses that are the site of repeated crimes and deemed harboring crime can now be shut down by the police department following a city council vote.
Mortgage rates keep dropping, making housing affordable for millions more: Freddie Mac
Mortgage rates dropped nearly one full percentage point from November levels, opening the market for as many as 3 million more homebuyers, Freddie Mac said.
Biden slaps 20-year mining ban on Minnesota land, gives more power to China
Reps. Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., and Peter Stauber, R-Minn., with policy expert Christopher Bedford, argue President Biden's ban on Minnesota mining will put America and its economy "last."
Biden, Democrats' green energy push leaving Americans 'out in the cold': Report
Mandy Gunasekara breaks down her latest policy report which shows how progressive energy initiatives aren't reliable or affordable, leaving Americans "out in the cold."
FAA ground stop for Chinese spy balloon shootdown results in massive flight radar gap off South Carolina coast
The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop on flights in North Carolina and South Carolina near the area around a Chinese spy balloon flying near the Atlantic.
What to know about the alleged Chinese spy balloon
A Chinese balloon visible from earth is flying at 60,000 feet, according to defense officials who believe it's spying on the U.S. They aren't too worried.
Conagra Brands recalls nearly 2.6 million pounds of canned meat, poultry products
Nearly 2.6 millions pounds of canned meat and poultry products are being recalled over a packaging defect.
LARRY KUDLOW: Our unfortunate, continued dependence on big government in determining economic policy
FOX Business host Larry Kudlow gives his take on House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's meeting with President Joe Biden and weighs in on the importance of stopping spending.
Southwest Airlines reducing minimum requirements for pilots: report
Southwest Airlines is reportedly cutting the number of hours pilot applicants must have spent flying jets or other turbine-powered aircraft to qualify for jobs.
Famed stock picker predicts Amazon can have more robot than human workers by 2030
Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood unpacked what the Amazon workplace could look like by 2030 with developments in A.I. technology.
Majority of workers regret quitting during 'great resignation'
Workers who quit their jobs during the "great resignation" now regret the decision, finding they miss their work friends and a healthy work-life balance.
