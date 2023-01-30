ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanhope, NJ

94.3 The Point

8 great date spots in New Jersey

Everyone's idea of a perfect date or perfect date place is different, but with a wide array of choices in New Jersey, you are sure to find one that suits your tastes. A great resource for good places to check out is NJ Date Night run by a young couple who have really good taste and seem to have their finger on the pulse of the state and what people here would enjoy.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.3 The Point

What? Of 200 U.S. towns only 3 in NJ ranked best for cheese-lovers

With the amount of cheese consumed in this state, just in pizza alone, wouldn’t you think that we would have a zillion different great cities for cheese lovers?. According to a new study, only three New Jersey towns were ranked best for cheese lovers. Lawnstarter ranked 200 towns in the U.S. according to cheese access, quality, affordability, and community interest.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
94.3 The Point

New Jersey’s Best Sandwich Revealed and It’s One of the Best in America

The debate of the "sandwich" continues around America and right here in New Jersey. What is your favorite sandwich? Is it ham and cheese on rye? is it tuna salad? maybe a turkey sandwich? or a classic PB&J? All sound pretty good, but one has been named the "best" here in the Garden State. In full disclosure, I would add one of my favorite sandwiches to the list, liverwurst with onion and mustard on rye. I know it's not everyone's favorite, but for me, it's one of the best. I would also add a chicken salad hoagie with lettuce, onion, and tomato.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

Here’s where to get the best Bloody Marys in NJ

Nothing beats a relaxing Sunday morning with a great Bloody Mary. There are many restaurants across the Garden State who take pride in the savory concoction which can have a buzz really sneak up on you!. From the traditional celery and horseradish to the more extravagant like shrimp, bacon, and...
NEW JERSEY STATE
njspots.com

24 Unique Facts About New Jersey – We love #19!

There are plenty of memes and jokes about New Jersey, but this little state of ours packs a mighty punch regarding historical, cultural, and environmental importance. These facts about New Jersey below are just some of our favorites. Learn more about New Jersey and what this great state has to...
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
