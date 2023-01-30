Read full article on original website
NJ Transit Student Discount Program Expands To Include Part-time StudentsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
New and Gently-Used Prom Dresses Needed for Distribution to Teens in NeedProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
PSS Journey Comes to HackettstownProject Self-SufficiencyHackettstown, NJ
Morris Arts' New Exhibit 'A Sense of Place' Opens Feb. 2Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
A Toddler's Bone Disorder Was Misdiagnosed As Abuse, His Mother Was Arrested, Then He Vanished. Where Is Jyrine Harris?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedIrvington, NJ
8 great date spots in New Jersey
Everyone's idea of a perfect date or perfect date place is different, but with a wide array of choices in New Jersey, you are sure to find one that suits your tastes. A great resource for good places to check out is NJ Date Night run by a young couple who have really good taste and seem to have their finger on the pulse of the state and what people here would enjoy.
Bottoms Up! Experts Unveil Their Choice For Best Brewery In New Jersey
This is a good time of year to carve out a place in your schedule to visit one of the awesome breweries New Jersey has to offer and one major publication has named the one brewery in New Jersey you absolutely have to visit. With so many amazing breweries popping...
Explore this magnificent castle in NJ that once housed a cult
I bet you didn't know there's a castle in New Jersey. I'm sure you don't know its wild history. You don't have to travel to Europe to see a beautiful castle. New Jersey is home to a breathtaking one that you can explore. I wish I knew about this place sooner because I would've loved to live out my princess dreams here as a kid.
This Restaurant Named For Serving The Best Lasagna In New Jersey
Lasagna is an art form and we take it very seriously here in the Northeast. Everyone tries to copy our cooking, but only a select few can ever master the perfect plate. Love Food did some deep research to find the best lasagna across America, and each state had a shining star. New Jersey's pick is spot on.
Study Says Our Happiness In New Jersey Continues To Soar In 2023
We generally think of ourselves as happy people here in New Jersey, but we're pretty sure the rest of the nation doesn't necessarily feel that way. A recent study might have something to say about that. How happy do you think we are here in the Garden State? There are...
What? Of 200 U.S. towns only 3 in NJ ranked best for cheese-lovers
With the amount of cheese consumed in this state, just in pizza alone, wouldn’t you think that we would have a zillion different great cities for cheese lovers?. According to a new study, only three New Jersey towns were ranked best for cheese lovers. Lawnstarter ranked 200 towns in the U.S. according to cheese access, quality, affordability, and community interest.
The Best Place to Live in New Jersey May Surprise You
New Jersey has a lot of haters and as the saying goes, "haters gonna hate." I love this state. I've lived here my entire life and wouldn't change a thing. Think about it. There's so much to enjoy and see in such a small area. No matter where you live,...
This Amazing Shop Is Has Been Named The Holy Grail Of Coffee In New Jersey
There might be no more serious topic in New Jersey than coffee. It might be more important than pizza and pork roll, and now a major website has named the place you can get New Jersey's best cup of coffee. When you hear that someone has declared one coffee shop...
Seriously New Jersey, We Are So Much Better Than This
I'm pretty sure we're better than this here in the Garden State, but either way, this is one of my absolute biggest pet peeves. It usually takes a lot to annoy and this is one of those things that just for whatever reason pushes me over the edge. It's such...
Where Are All New Jersey’s Amish People? Answer: Everywhere
I LOVE a good day trip out to Lancaster County! If you're unsure of where I'm referring to, it's a part of rural Pennsylvania known for many things, but mostly as the home of one of the largest Amish populations in the country. You can't go too far once hitting...
New Jersey’s Best Sandwich Revealed and It’s One of the Best in America
The debate of the "sandwich" continues around America and right here in New Jersey. What is your favorite sandwich? Is it ham and cheese on rye? is it tuna salad? maybe a turkey sandwich? or a classic PB&J? All sound pretty good, but one has been named the "best" here in the Garden State. In full disclosure, I would add one of my favorite sandwiches to the list, liverwurst with onion and mustard on rye. I know it's not everyone's favorite, but for me, it's one of the best. I would also add a chicken salad hoagie with lettuce, onion, and tomato.
Is This Really The Most Beautiful Place In New Jersey?
If you are a New Jersey resident who thinks there is no way to pick just one place in New Jersey as the most beautiful, you're not alone. One major publication, however, has chosen what they think is the prettiest place in the Garden State. It doesn't matter how long...
Every NJ county now under quarantine for spotted lanternfly — what that means
🔴 The quarantine zone bumps up from 13 to 21 counties. The invasive spotted lanternfly continues to expand its reach in the Garden State. The New Jersey Department of Agriculture on Wednesday announced that all 21 counties are now officially part of the spotted lanternfly quarantine zone. Until now,...
Here’s where to get the best Bloody Marys in NJ
Nothing beats a relaxing Sunday morning with a great Bloody Mary. There are many restaurants across the Garden State who take pride in the savory concoction which can have a buzz really sneak up on you!. From the traditional celery and horseradish to the more extravagant like shrimp, bacon, and...
Creepy Abandoned Places in New Jersey That Are Close By
New Jersey is a pretty cool place to live, in my opinion. I love it. I had no idea how many abandoned places are so close to Ocean and Monmouth County. Especially the one in Toms River, what? I never knew. We do have a great history here in the...
The Most Delicious Sushi In All Of New Jersey May Have Been Found
Great sushi places have been popping up all over New Jersey for the past couple of decades, and some obviously rise above the rest. We may have just discovered the best one in the whole state. If you ask foodie publications where to find the best sushi in New Jersey,...
Fun! 7 Fabulous Places for Paint and Wine Parties in New Jersey
This is something that a lot of people love to do, the "paint and wine" party. I've never done this but I think it would be a blast to get together with listeners and "paint and wine". This hobby has grown in popularity and now more and more "paint and...
About 50 hours of frigid, blustery weather for NJ later this week
Welcome to February! We have officially closed the record books on January — one of the warmest and least snowy ever. Every single day of January featured above normal average temperatures here in New Jersey. February is, on average, our snowiest month of the year. (Although there are very...
