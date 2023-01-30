3 fire personnel are terminated and 2 other Memphis officers were placed on leave over Tyre Nichols' deadly beating, officials say

Read full article on original website
Jim Nasium
4d ago
This was not a traffic stop gone wrong. It was a planned attack by cops lying in wait for him. This was personal.
Reply(25)
32
Keith Miller
4d ago
this is actually a well written, informative article. it looks like the Memphis PD and the city are taking this very seriously with a measured, well thought out response. perhaps something positive can come out of this.
Reply
8
Lynn Andrews
3d ago
Every officer, medics, whoever that were on the scene and didn’t even try to help this man should be fired. No pension, nothing. They may not have touched him, but they didn’t try to help either. That makes them just as liable for his death as tge 5 that beat him!!
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tyre Nichols: As prosecutors consider more charges, Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the burial.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Law enforcement community, local leaders reacts to Tyre Nichols footage2UrbanGirlsMemphis, TN
Ohio Mother Desperate After Both Of Her Sons Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
Vice President Harris and Rev. Al Sharpton give eulogies during Tyre Nichols' memorial ceremony in Memphis.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Comments / 68