Memphis, TN

3 fire personnel are terminated and 2 other Memphis officers were placed on leave over Tyre Nichols' deadly beating, officials say

By Mark Morales, Steve Almasy, Holly Yan, Nick Valencia
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Jim Nasium
4d ago

This was not a traffic stop gone wrong. It was a planned attack by cops lying in wait for him. This was personal.

32
Keith Miller
4d ago

this is actually a well written, informative article. it looks like the Memphis PD and the city are taking this very seriously with a measured, well thought out response. perhaps something positive can come out of this.

8
Lynn Andrews
3d ago

Every officer, medics, whoever that were on the scene and didn’t even try to help this man should be fired. No pension, nothing. They may not have touched him, but they didn’t try to help either. That makes them just as liable for his death as tge 5 that beat him!!

5
 

