2023 Syracuse Softball Season Preview

As you take a look outside and see the snow falling, it may not feel like it’s softball season. Even though it’s projected to be below zero this weekend, spring is calling. Softball is back in Syracuse. The Orange come into 2023 on a high. Last year was a historic one for the Cuse. S-U finished above .500 for the first time under Head Coach Shannon Doepking. In 2022, Syracuse won in the ACC tournament for the first time in program history.
2023 Syracuse Women’s Lacrosse Preview

Two years after a national championship appearance, Syracuse Women’s Lacrosse is eager to get back to the top. The Orange come into the season ranked sixth in the country, one spot above last year’s finish. Head Coach Kayla Treanor, after a successful career with SU as a player, made waves in 2022, her first season leading the Orange in this new role. Although they weren’t able to bring home the trophy, Treanor’s squad finished 15-6 (6-2 in ACC play), and played against 11 ranked opponents.
