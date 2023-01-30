As you take a look outside and see the snow falling, it may not feel like it’s softball season. Even though it’s projected to be below zero this weekend, spring is calling. Softball is back in Syracuse. The Orange come into 2023 on a high. Last year was a historic one for the Cuse. S-U finished above .500 for the first time under Head Coach Shannon Doepking. In 2022, Syracuse won in the ACC tournament for the first time in program history.

