Chiefs’ Juan Thornhill trolls Eli Apple in locker room after game

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, and some KC players were happy to do some talking after the game.

Chiefs safeties Juan Thornhill and Justin Reid appeared in a video from their locker room at Arrowhead Stadium. Thornhill trolled Eli Apple over his season ending. Apple poked fun at Bills receiver Stefon Diggs a week earlier after being eliminated, and this time around it was Thornhill poking fun at Apple for being eliminated. Reid also appeared to say that he lived up to what he said about letting his play do the talking.

This was just another example of how the Chiefs saw all the trash talk from the Bengals in the week leading up to the game and made a point to overcome it. From the “Burrowhead” jabs to the mayor’s insult , the Chiefs had no shortage of motivating points.

