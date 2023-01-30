Read full article on original website
For Sale: Former Nuns’ Retreat on Saint Mary’s Lake in Battle Creek
What was once the most expensive home for sale in Battle Creek still sits on the market five years later. Located on the shores of Saint Mary's Lake, "White Gates" is an impressive estate that looks like something pulled straight from shows like Downton Abbey or The Crown. But you don't have to travel overseas to find a property as refined as this one!
Man renovating Grand Rapids home finds 140-year-old artifacts in the walls
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A West Michigan man uncovered a slice of history last week. While renovating a century old home in Grand Rapids, several artifacts dating back to the 1800s were found inside. "The duplex was built in 1860," says Brian Feenstra, who bought the property on the...
There’s something ‘mysterious’ going on in Muskegon
For 40 years, Holland native David Lubbers traveled the globe to capture images of parts of the world that many of us may never see. Now, he has brought those images home to West Michigan.
hotelnewsresource.com
Avid Hotel in Zeeland, Michigan For Sale
CBRE is the exclusive agent in connection with the solicitation of offers to acquire the fee-simple interest in the 92-room Avid Hotel located in Zeeland, Michigan. The Avid Hotel in Zeeland, Michigan is conveniently accessible via Interstate 196 West and 196 North, Exit 55 at Byron Road. The two-year old hotel is only 20 minutes away from the Western shores of Lake Michigan and 30 minutes from downtown Grand Rapids, MI as well as GFR International Airport. Just two-years old, the Avid Hotel offers Buyers an excellent opportunity to acquire a recently built hotel without construction risk, rising costs, and ramp-up period.
Why Does Guy Fieri Hate Kalamazoo?
Guy Fieri is like the Nickelback of the Food World - People Love to Hate on him because it's the popular thing to do, but deep down, you KNOW he's awesome, and you wish you were as cool as him. I love him. I love Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. He...
At Least 4 Sleigh Rides You Can Enjoy in West Michigan
As a 34-year-old woman who mostly grew up in Florida, sleigh rides were always something I saw in movies and tv shows but, obviously, were not readily available in the Sunshine State. They always seemed so magical, though. As luck would have it, there are a few different places where...
Who Dumped an Apartment’s Worth of Trash at this Kalamazoo Park?
Well, this is disappointing. Recently, Will Haenni, a meteorologist for WWMT, went live on Facebook to show a dreadful sight at Spring Valley Park, one of Kalamazoo's largest parks. I follow Will Haenni on Facebook so, I happened to catch it. Unfortunately, Will had been tipped off by a couple of different sources, including the Kalamazoo River Alliance, that a giant pile of trash had been dumped at the park.
Michigan store where everything is free needs help stocking shelves
HOLLAND, Michigan — A smile comes to Samantha Mendoza's face as she swipes through her phone to find photos of her two children, Oscar and Esmerelda. As she talks about them, you can tell how proud she is to be their mom. "Both of my children have autism, so...
Young Benton Harbor Man’s Dark Sense of Humor Goes TikTok Viral
Jokes about his job, racism, and kidnapping aren't for everyone, but they're pulling in millions of views for this Benton Harbor man. Lamar currently has 76.1 thousand followers and 1.7 million total video likes on his TikTok channel @mmartymar_. You'll see everything from smooth skate dancing moves to dark and hilarious comedy videos on Lamar's TikTok channel. Let's check out the most viewed videos on his channel so far.
Remembering Michigan’s Great Blizzard of 1978 45 Years Later
Do you remember what you were doing during the Great Blizzard of 1978 in Michigan?. The Kalamazoo Public Library shared a post last week commemorating the 45th anniversary of this blizzard:. The blizzard wasn't limited to the Kalamazoo area. According to kpl.gov, the storm spread across the Great Lakes region...
Major I-96 interchange in Grand Rapids area to get upgrade, new bridge
WALKER, MI – An outdated interchange and aging bridge that carries much traffic is set to be replaced in Kent County. State lawmakers gave the green light to give $25 million to a packaged project that will upgrade an outdated interchange and aging bridge in Kent County in order to improve all ways of travel – not just vehicular.
Former reality TV persona facing 10 poaching charges in Michigan
A DNR spokesperson says conservation officers were tipped off last February to Meisterheim’s alleged illegal activities between October and December 2021.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Allegan mourns respected businesswoman’s death
The Allegan business community lost a dedicated businesswoman and friend. Jana (Wendt) Tibbitts, who has been the managing principal of Tibbitts & Associates, PLC since 2014, died suddenly from a heart attack on Saturday, January 28, 2023. She and her husband Steve Tibbitts are lifelong members of Allegan and have been extremely active in the Allegan business and social community.
Why Kalamazoo wants to lay down ‘breadcrumbs’ of fun downtown
KALAMAZOO, MI -- To be more inviting for people walking downtown, the city of Kalamazoo wants to open up parts of Arcadia Creek and make city alleys and other routes more engaging, with breadcrumbs of fun along the way. The idea is to help people in one area of the...
fox2detroit.com
3 Michigan cities get perfect score on Municipal Equality Index for supporting LGBTQ+ people
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Three Michigan cities received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign's 2022 Municipal Equality Index. The index analyzed 506 cities' support of LGBTQ+ people, including 11 in Michigan. Parameters include non-discrimination laws, protections and transgender health care benefits for municipal employees, and municipal services, along...
Former reality TV star accused of poaching at least 11 deer in Michigan
KALAMAZOO, MI – A Kalamazoo man and former reality TV star accused of poaching allegedly told investigators that he was addicted to venison. Scott Kevin Meisterheim, 55, was arraigned Jan. 17, on 10 misdemeanor charges in Kalamazoo County District Court. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources investigated the case and requested charges.
mibiz.com
New ‘one-stop shop’ business incubator at Grand Rapids Innovation Park set to open for tech entrepreneurs
A new business incubator at Michigan State University’s research campus in downtown Grand Rapids offers a new venue for tech entrepreneurs to nurture their innovations. The Bridge, scheduled to open March 1 in the Doug Meijer Medical Innovation Building at MSU’s Grand Rapids Innovation Park, wants to attract high-tech, high-growth startups that are working to commercialize an innovation.
WWMTCw
Kzoo Parks pick up huge load of trash dumped at Spring Valley Park
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are searching for the individuals who left dozens of trash bags and belongings at Spring Valley Park. Jogger Andy Boris stumbled upon mattresses, water jugs, clothes, ironing boards and several trash bags Sunday, Jan. 29, during his daily run, he said. Junk dumped: Runner finds...
Longtime Kalamazoo bookstore condemned due to fire hazards
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A bookstore that has operated in Kalamazoo for decades has been condemned due to fire hazards, according to the city of Kalamazoo. The Bicentennial Bookshop at 820 S. Westnedge has been closed since mid-January, with a condemned sign on the door. On Tuesday, stacks of books were...
WWMT
Multi-car fire breaks out in Miller Auditorium parking garage
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to a multi-vehicle car fire on the campus of Western Michigan University Tuesday night. The fire started in one car, parked on the top level of the Miller Auditorium parking garage, and quickly spread to three nearby vehicles campus police said.
