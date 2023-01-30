ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

hotelnewsresource.com

Avid Hotel in Zeeland, Michigan For Sale

CBRE is the exclusive agent in connection with the solicitation of offers to acquire the fee-simple interest in the 92-room Avid Hotel located in Zeeland, Michigan. The Avid Hotel in Zeeland, Michigan is conveniently accessible via Interstate 196 West and 196 North, Exit 55 at Byron Road. The two-year old hotel is only 20 minutes away from the Western shores of Lake Michigan and 30 minutes from downtown Grand Rapids, MI as well as GFR International Airport. Just two-years old, the Avid Hotel offers Buyers an excellent opportunity to acquire a recently built hotel without construction risk, rising costs, and ramp-up period.
ZEELAND, MI
1077 WRKR

Why Does Guy Fieri Hate Kalamazoo?

Guy Fieri is like the Nickelback of the Food World - People Love to Hate on him because it's the popular thing to do, but deep down, you KNOW he's awesome, and you wish you were as cool as him. I love him. I love Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. He...
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

At Least 4 Sleigh Rides You Can Enjoy in West Michigan

As a 34-year-old woman who mostly grew up in Florida, sleigh rides were always something I saw in movies and tv shows but, obviously, were not readily available in the Sunshine State. They always seemed so magical, though. As luck would have it, there are a few different places where...
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

Who Dumped an Apartment’s Worth of Trash at this Kalamazoo Park?

Well, this is disappointing. Recently, Will Haenni, a meteorologist for WWMT, went live on Facebook to show a dreadful sight at Spring Valley Park, one of Kalamazoo's largest parks. I follow Will Haenni on Facebook so, I happened to catch it. Unfortunately, Will had been tipped off by a couple of different sources, including the Kalamazoo River Alliance, that a giant pile of trash had been dumped at the park.
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

Young Benton Harbor Man’s Dark Sense of Humor Goes TikTok Viral

Jokes about his job, racism, and kidnapping aren't for everyone, but they're pulling in millions of views for this Benton Harbor man. Lamar currently has 76.1 thousand followers and 1.7 million total video likes on his TikTok channel @mmartymar_. You'll see everything from smooth skate dancing moves to dark and hilarious comedy videos on Lamar's TikTok channel. Let's check out the most viewed videos on his channel so far.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
MLive

Major I-96 interchange in Grand Rapids area to get upgrade, new bridge

WALKER, MI – An outdated interchange and aging bridge that carries much traffic is set to be replaced in Kent County. State lawmakers gave the green light to give $25 million to a packaged project that will upgrade an outdated interchange and aging bridge in Kent County in order to improve all ways of travel – not just vehicular.
KENT COUNTY, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Allegan mourns respected businesswoman’s death

The Allegan business community lost a dedicated businesswoman and friend. Jana (Wendt) Tibbitts, who has been the managing principal of Tibbitts & Associates, PLC since 2014, died suddenly from a heart attack on Saturday, January 28, 2023. She and her husband Steve Tibbitts are lifelong members of Allegan and have been extremely active in the Allegan business and social community.
ALLEGAN, MI
fox2detroit.com

3 Michigan cities get perfect score on Municipal Equality Index for supporting LGBTQ+ people

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Three Michigan cities received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign's 2022 Municipal Equality Index. The index analyzed 506 cities' support of LGBTQ+ people, including 11 in Michigan. Parameters include non-discrimination laws, protections and transgender health care benefits for municipal employees, and municipal services, along...
MICHIGAN STATE
mibiz.com

New ‘one-stop shop’ business incubator at Grand Rapids Innovation Park set to open for tech entrepreneurs

A new business incubator at Michigan State University’s research campus in downtown Grand Rapids offers a new venue for tech entrepreneurs to nurture their innovations. The Bridge, scheduled to open March 1 in the Doug Meijer Medical Innovation Building at MSU’s Grand Rapids Innovation Park, wants to attract high-tech, high-growth startups that are working to commercialize an innovation.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Kzoo Parks pick up huge load of trash dumped at Spring Valley Park

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are searching for the individuals who left dozens of trash bags and belongings at Spring Valley Park. Jogger Andy Boris stumbled upon mattresses, water jugs, clothes, ironing boards and several trash bags Sunday, Jan. 29, during his daily run, he said. Junk dumped: Runner finds...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Longtime Kalamazoo bookstore condemned due to fire hazards

KALAMAZOO, MI -- A bookstore that has operated in Kalamazoo for decades has been condemned due to fire hazards, according to the city of Kalamazoo. The Bicentennial Bookshop at 820 S. Westnedge has been closed since mid-January, with a condemned sign on the door. On Tuesday, stacks of books were...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Multi-car fire breaks out in Miller Auditorium parking garage

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to a multi-vehicle car fire on the campus of Western Michigan University Tuesday night. The fire started in one car, parked on the top level of the Miller Auditorium parking garage, and quickly spread to three nearby vehicles campus police said.
KALAMAZOO, MI

