Effective: 2023-02-02 01:10:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-04 14:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution and consider postponing travel until winds subside, or take an alternate route. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Livingston Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds gusting 55 to 65 mph. * WHERE...Beartooth Foothills and Livingston Area. * WHEN...Until 2 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong crosswinds will make travel difficult on Interstate 90 near Livingston, and roads along the Beartooth Foothills.

PARK COUNTY, MT ・ 2 HOURS AGO