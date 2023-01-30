Read full article on original website
Israeli settler population in West Bank surpasses 500k
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s West Bank settler population now makes up more than half a million people, a pro-settler group said Thursday, crossing a major threshold. Settler leaders predicted even faster population growth under Israel’s new ultranationalist government. The report, by WestBankJewishPopulationStats.com and based on official figures,...
McCarthy to meet with King Abdullah II of Jordan on Tuesday
Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is scheduled to meet with King Abdullah II of Jordan at the Capitol on Tuesday, marking the first visit from a foreign leader during the California Republican’s Speakership. Abdullah’s trip to Capitol Hill comes as tensions ratchet up in the Middle East between Israel and...
Russia's top prosecutor criticizes mass mobilization, telling Putin to his face that more than 9,000 were illegally sent to fight in Ukraine
Igor Krasnov told Putin there were "more than 9,000 citizens who were illegally mobilized" when Russia sent conscripts into Ukraine late last year.
Video of Ukraine Using 'Death Ray' on Russian Troops Viewed 1M Times
The video sparked discussions on social media about what kind of weapon could be responsible for the attack.
Miss Russia says competitors at the Miss Universe pageant 'avoided' and 'shunned' her and alleged the competition was biased in favor of the Ukrainian and US contestants
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
'Warning sign': Iran's military reportedly sending warships to Brazil, Panama Canal in challenge to US
The United States is tracking warlike announcements by Iran’s regime that it deployed two military ships to Brazil that are also headed for the Panama Canal, where Tehran declared it will establish a military presence. A U.S. State Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Tuesday, "We are aware...
‘Hands off Africa!’: Pope blasts foreign plundering of Congo
KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Pope Francis demanded Tuesday that foreign powers stop plundering Africa’s natural resources for the “poison of their own greed” as he arrived in Congo to a raucous welcome by Congolese grateful he was focusing the world’s attention on their forgotten plight.
Who benefits? Spain, Catalan separatists dispute EU ruling
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The European Union’s top court issued a ruling Tuesday that allows Spain to make another attempt to seek the extradition of a former Catalan separatist politician living in Brussels. But the Court of Justice of the EU introduced several caveats that do little to...
Turkey favors approving Finland’s NATO bid before Sweden’s
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey could greenlight Finland’s membership in NATO before that of Sweden, if the military alliance and both Nordic countries agree to it, the Turkish foreign minister said Monday. But Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haaivisto poured cold water on that suggestion, saying it was important...
