ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WIVB

Israeli settler population in West Bank surpasses 500k

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s West Bank settler population now makes up more than half a million people, a pro-settler group said Thursday, crossing a major threshold. Settler leaders predicted even faster population growth under Israel’s new ultranationalist government. The report, by WestBankJewishPopulationStats.com and based on official figures,...
WIVB

McCarthy to meet with King Abdullah II of Jordan on Tuesday

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is scheduled to meet with King Abdullah II of Jordan at the Capitol on Tuesday, marking the first visit from a foreign leader during the California Republican’s Speakership. Abdullah’s trip to Capitol Hill comes as tensions ratchet up in the Middle East between Israel and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WIVB

‘Hands off Africa!’: Pope blasts foreign plundering of Congo

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Pope Francis demanded Tuesday that foreign powers stop plundering Africa’s natural resources for the “poison of their own greed” as he arrived in Congo to a raucous welcome by Congolese grateful he was focusing the world’s attention on their forgotten plight.
WIVB

Who benefits? Spain, Catalan separatists dispute EU ruling

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The European Union’s top court issued a ruling Tuesday that allows Spain to make another attempt to seek the extradition of a former Catalan separatist politician living in Brussels. But the Court of Justice of the EU introduced several caveats that do little to...
WIVB

Turkey favors approving Finland’s NATO bid before Sweden’s

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey could greenlight Finland’s membership in NATO before that of Sweden, if the military alliance and both Nordic countries agree to it, the Turkish foreign minister said Monday. But Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haaivisto poured cold water on that suggestion, saying it was important...

Comments / 0

Community Policy