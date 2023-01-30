ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KSAT 12

European inflation eases for 3rd month but prices still bite

LONDON – Europe's inflation rate dipped at the start of the year, giving some relief to consumers but still leaving them facing higher prices that have driven protests and will likely press the European Central Bank into another interest rate hike Thursday. The consumer price index for the 20...
KSAT 12

Qatar Airways, Airbus reach settlement in A350 legal case

LONDON – Qatar Airways and Airbus have reached a settlement in a longstanding legal dispute over the safety of the A350 jetliner and billions of orders for other planes. The companies said in a joint statement Wednesday that the settlement was “amicable and mutually agreeable.’’. “A repair...
KSAT 12

N. Korea warns of 'overwhelming nuclear force' to counter US

SEOUL – North Korea said Thursday it’s prepared to counter U.S. military moves with the “most overwhelming nuclear force” as it warned that the expansion of the United States’ military exercises with rival South Korea is pushing tensions to an “extreme red line.”. The...
KSAT 12

Day of disruption in UK as hundreds of thousands join strike

LONDON – Thousands of schools in the U.K. closed some or all of their classrooms, train services were paralyzed and delays were expected at airports on the biggest day of industrial action Britain has seen in more than a decade, as unions stepped up pressure on the government Wednesday to provide better pay amid a cost-of-living crisis.
KSAT 12

Italy on alert amid anarchist attacks on diplomatic missions

MILAN – Italy's government has increased security at its diplomatic missions around the globe in response to “a crescendo of terroristic attacks” by an informal anarchist network acting in solidarity with an imprisoned Italian militant, the foreign minister said Tuesday. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani cited nearly a...

