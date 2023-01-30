ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Miami

Saudi Aramco Backs Brooklyn-Based Startup Turning Ammonia Into Fuel

In the race to find cleaner fuels, the heavy duty transportation sector is woefully behind because batteries don't have enough juice to power trucks and ships. Enter ammonia. New technology and new companies are working on turning ammonia into hydrogen to power tractors, trucks and even ships. The heavy duty...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Miami

Rivian to Lay Off 6% of Its Workforce as EV Price War Concerns Grow

Rivian's CEO told employees that the company will lay off 6% of its workforce as it works to conserve cash. The electric truck maker's move follows EV price cuts by rivals Tesla and Ford. Rivian said the cuts will not affect workers at its Illinois factory. Electric truck maker Rivian...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Miami

Oil Giant Shell Posts Highest-Ever Annual Profit of $40 Billion

Shell reported adjusted earnings of $39.9 billion for the full-year 2022. This comfortably surpasses the $28.4 billion in 2008 which Shell said was the firm's previous annual record and is more than double the firm's full-year 2021 profit of $19.29 billion. Shell announced a $4 billion share buyback program, which...
NBC Miami

Peloton Shares Surge 26% After Fitness Company Posts Subscription Revenue Growth

Peloton's net losses narrowed from a year earlier, but it's the eighth straight quarter the company has failed to turn a profit. The exercise equipment company, which sells the Bike and Bike+, made more in sales from its subscriptions than its connected fitness products for the third quarter in a row.
NBC Miami

FedEx Is Laying Off 10% of Its Officers and Directors Amid Cooling Demand

FedEx is cutting 10% of its officers and directors. The corporate job cuts come as the shipping giant tries to reduce costs amid cooling consumer demand. Shares of FedEx were up in midday trading. FedEx is cutting more than 10% of its officers and directors, CEO Raj Subramaniam announced Wednesday,...
NBC Miami

Robots Could Surpass Workers at Amazon by 2030, Cathie Wood Says

"We are just at the dawn of the robotics age. And I would say artificial intelligence and battery technology are all a part of that movement as well," Cathie Wood said. Amazon had more than 1.6 million workers at the end of 2021, according to its most recent annual report.
NBC Miami

Deutsche Bank Shares Slip Despite Profit Beat as Traders Look to Uncertain Outlook

Deutsche Bank reported a 1.8 billion euro ($1.98 billion) net profit attributable to shareholders for the fourth quarter, almost doubling analyst expectations. CEO Christian Sewing said the the bank had been "successfully transformed" over the last three and a half years. Despite lofty net profit figures, Deutsche Bank shares slipped...
NBC Miami

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Wednesday

The Fed is set to announce its next rate hike. Google is testing AI products to compete with ChatGPT. Rio Tinto's missing radioactive capsule was found in Australia. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Welcome to Fed-ruary. The Federal Reserve...
NBC Miami

Snap Shares Tumble 13% Following Disappointing Fourth-Quarter Report

Shares of Snap tumbled after the company released disappointing earnings for the third quarter in a row. Snap called it a "challenging year" that was marked by "macroeconomic headwinds, platform policy changes, and increased competition." Revenue in the company's fourth quarter was up slightly from a year earlier. Shares of...

