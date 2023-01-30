Read full article on original website
Japan's Honda outlines hydrogen power plans to go green
TOKYO – Honda is expanding the use of hydrogen to include trucks and construction equipment, electricity for buildings and even outer space, not just cars on the roads. Honda Motor Co. plans a new fuel cell vehicle for sale next year, packed with a fuel cell stack developed with General Motors Co. of the U.S., its general manager, Testsuya Hasebe, told reporters Thursday.
German economy shrank 0.2% in Q4, worse than expected
BERLIN – Germany's economy shrank by 0.2% in the fourth quarter compared with the previous three-month period, official figures showed Monday. The performance by Europe's biggest economy was worse than expected. Gross domestic product shrank for the first time since the first quarter of 2021 largely because of a...
Global stocks higher ahead of Fed rate decision
BEIJING – Global stocks rose Wednesday while Wall Street futures declined ahead of what traders hope will be the last Federal Reserve interest rate hike for some time. London and Frankfurt opened hire. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced. Oil prices gained. Traders expect the Fed to raise its...
NATO chief urges Seoul to send military support to Ukraine
SEOUL – NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday called for South Korea to provide direct military support to Ukraine, saying Kyiv is in urgent need of weapons to fight off the prolonged Russian invasion. South Korea, a growing arms exporter with a well-equipped, U.S.-backed military, has provided humanitarian aid...
Israeli jets strike what army says is Gaza rocket workshop
TEL AVIV – Israeli aircraft struck a rocket production workshop in the Gaza Strip early Thursday, the Israeli military said, hours after Palestinian militants fired a rocket toward Israel. The exchange further raised tensions during a particularly violent period in the long-running Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The Israeli military said the...
Bring back dodo? Ambitious plan draws investors, critics
WASHINGTON – The dodo bird isn’t coming back anytime soon. Nor is the woolly mammoth. But a company working on technologies to bring back extinct species has attracted more investors, while other scientists are skeptical such feats are possible or a good idea. Colossal Biosciences first announced its...
Polish leader donates to Ukraine army to end defamation case
WARSAW – The Polish ruling party leader, Jarosław Kaczyński, has paid 50,000 zlotys ($11,500) for the needs of the Ukrainian army to settle a defamation case with a political rival. Kaczyński was ordered by a court in December to pay Radek Sikorski more than 700,000 zlotys ($162,000)...
