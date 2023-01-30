Read full article on original website
Gold Demand Surged to an 11-Year High in 2022 on ‘Colossal' Central Bank Buying
Annual gold demand jumped 18% to 4,741 tons (excluding over-the-counter or OTC trading) across the year. That's the largest annual figure since 2011, fueled by record fourth-quarter demand of 1,337 tons. Key to the surge was a 55-year high of 1,136 tons bought by central banks across the year. Gold...
Concerns About Golden Eagles Are Partly Prompting the Redesign of a Scottish Wind Farm
The decision to reduce the number of turbines for the Scoop Hill Community Wind Farm follows a period of consultation for the project. If built, the project will have 60 turbines instead of the 75 that were originally proposed. The tip height of four turbines in the development, in Dumfries...
Deutsche Bank Shares Slip Despite Profit Beat as Traders Look to Uncertain Outlook
Deutsche Bank reported a 1.8 billion euro ($1.98 billion) net profit attributable to shareholders for the fourth quarter, almost doubling analyst expectations. CEO Christian Sewing said the the bank had been "successfully transformed" over the last three and a half years. Despite lofty net profit figures, Deutsche Bank shares slipped...
Stocks Making the Biggest Premarket Moves: Peloton, Snap, AMD, Electronic Arts & More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves in premarket trading:. Peloton — The fitness equipment maker jumped more than 5% in the premarket after reporting fiscal second quarter revenue of $792.7 million, above a Refinitiv forecast of $710 million. Peloton said its net loss narrowed year over year and subscription revenue was higher than sales of the product.
Facebook-Parent Meta Announces $40 Billion Stock Buyback
Meta Platforms increased its share purchase authorization by $40 billion. The social networking company has sought to rein in costs as revenue growth has slowed in recent quarters. Facebook parent Meta Platforms said in its quarterly earnings statement on Wednesday that it has increased its share repurchase authorization by $40...
