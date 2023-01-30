Read full article on original website
BBC
Pervez Musharraf: Pakistan leader's love-hate relationship with India
In 2001, Pervez Musharraf believed the time had come to "turn over a new leaf" in rebuilding the broken relationship between India and Pakistan. The nuclear-armed rivals had fought two wars and a limited conflict over the disputed region of Kashmir. Peace was elusive along the de-facto border dividing Kashmir between the two neighbours.
BBC
China urges calm over 'spy' balloon in US airspace
China has urged "cool-headed" handling of a dispute over a giant Chinese balloon heading for the eastern US. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier called off a visit to Beijing, saying the "surveillance" balloon's presence was "an irresponsible act". Later the US reported a second Chinese balloon floating over...
BBC
Why would China use a spy balloon when it has satellites?
News of an alleged Chinese spy balloon floating over the US has left many wondering why Beijing would want to use a relatively unsophisticated tool for its surveillance of the US mainland. China has said the balloon, spotted over the state of Montana, is merely a "civilian airship" which deviated...
BBC
More German tanks for Ukraine as EU leaders meet in Kyiv
WATCH: President Zelensky and EU leaders news conference in Kyiv [recorded earlier]. On a visit to Kyiv, senior officials from the European Union have said “Ukraine’s future is inside the EU”. There was no mention of a timeline, but instead the presidents of the European Council and...
BBC
Ismail Mashal: Taliban arrests Afghan professor who backed girls' education
A university professor in Afghanistan who is an outspoken critic of the Taliban's ban on education for women and girls has been arrested in Kabul. Prof Ismail Mashal was detained on Thursday while handing out free books. He rose to prominence after he tore up his academic records live on...
BBC
Jasvir Singh: 'I'm a devout Sikh - and married to a man'
Jasvir Singh is one of the most prominent Sikh voices in British public life. He is also gay - a fact that he has kept mostly private until now. It's put him at odds with some members of his own community, but he says he now wants to speak up about his sexuality.
BBC
Spy balloon row: High-altitude spying marks new low for US-China ties
Even before America's top diplomat Anthony Blinken postponed his visit to Beijing, the US-China relationship was at an all-time low. Just how low became painfully evident when a day before his departure, an apparent Chinese spy balloon over the state of Montana roiled the tensions he was trying to address.
