ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Basketball Legend Dies

The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
HARRISONBURG, VA
hotnewhiphop.com

Shannon Sharpe Puts An End To Mahomes Vs. Burrow Debate

Shannon Sharpe had a lot to say about the AFC Championship Game. Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless have been debating all season long about NFL quarterbacks. Bayless seems to believe that Joe Burrow is the best QB in the league. However, Shannon has been adamant that it is actually Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sportscasting

NFL Referee Ron Torbert Offers Explanations for ‘Rigged’ Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship Game

Before the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship was over, “NFL RIGGED” was trending on Twitter. Several calls by NFL referee Ron Torbert’s crew went against the away side, and Bengals fans and supporters weren’t happy about it. Two fourth-quarter calls, a replayed 3rd-down for the Chiefs, and an intentional grounding on Joe Burrow particularly upset people. However, after the game, Torbert explained the calls clearly and concisely, although that won’t make the Bengals or their fans feel any better.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

A Bengals fan is being called out for lying about Chiefs fans breaking into his car in KC

A Cincinnati Bengals fan is getting called out by Chiefs fans for lying about their car getting broken into in Kansas City. The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs battled in the AFC Championship Game for the second consecutive year. The Bengals were victorious last year to make it to Super Bowl 56, and were looking to make it two trips to the big game in a row. After a week of trash talk from the Bengals and even the mayor of Cincinnati, the Chiefs silenced the noise by picking up the 23-20 win.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Travis, Jason Kelce’s mom Donna reveals who she’s rooting for in Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl

Of all the fans watching the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl, Donna Kelce might be the most nervous. Donna is the mother of both the Chiefs‘ Travis Kelce and the Eagles’ Jason Kelce. She must now pick a side for the Super Bowl. While brothers, Travis and Jason will now be facing […] The post Travis, Jason Kelce’s mom Donna reveals who she’s rooting for in Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WKRC

Die-hard Bengals fans greet players as they return to Paycor Stadium

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Bengals returned to Cincinnati in the early morning hours Monday after their heartbreaking loss in the AFC Championship in Kansas City. Some dedicated fans still showed up to Paycor Stadium overnight in the rain to welcome the team home. They waived and cheered as the players...
CINCINNATI, OH
KCTV 5

Cincinnati Mayor backtracks viral trash-talk video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval is backing down from comments he made about the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes on Friday. “That escalated quickly,” Pureval said to reporters on Saturday. “That really went viral.”. On Friday, Pureval set the Kansas City social media scene on...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cape Gazette

Andy Reid will stare into a sideline that didn’t have his back

Yo Chiefs! Andy Reid showed up for sportswriter Larry O’Rourke’s ALS fundraiser at Chickie & Pete’s in South Philly back in 2009. “Young Larry,” as he was known in my wife Susan’s family, was Susan’s second cousin, so she was his Aunt Susie. Larry, who died in 2011 at age 46, worked for the Allentown Morning Call and before that the Trentonian. Larry was close friends with Phillies announcer Tom McCarthy. I posted this information under the photo of Coach Reid and me in a South Philly booth: “Chickie's & Pete's – Andy Reid and I wait for our Old Bay fries and double bacon bison burgers at the popular South Philly hangout.” Andy wanted to know what I meant when I wrote his team went into the tank so often he was picking up his mail at the Camden Aquarium. Andy is one of the good guys, gave up his parking spot No. 1 to Larry and had a cart to get him, making sure he made it to the press box. Andy’s been married 40 years, a father of five. His 29-year-old son Garrett died of a drug overdose in 2012 at training camp while part of the Eagles’ strength and conditioning staff. Andy’s son Britt, a member of the Chiefs staff in Super Bowl LV, was in a DUI accident the Thursday before the big game that left a 5-year-old girl with traumatic brain injury. Andy makes $7.5 million per year as coach of the Chiefs. And yet craziness took up residence inside his nuclear family. Philly fans were not kind to Andy Reid during the struggles and strife inside his own family, with many saying “If he can’t control his own family, how is he going to run an NFL football team?” And yet the big red walrus is back in the sunlight on the hot rock of football. Some fans focus on his family histories and tragedies; they are up for annoying analyses by amateur professors of family dynamics. I had a Cape student once, a lacrosse goalie ironically nicknamed Eggy, who ended an essay with a short sentence, “Life sucks, wear a helmet.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy