Yo Chiefs! Andy Reid showed up for sportswriter Larry O’Rourke’s ALS fundraiser at Chickie & Pete’s in South Philly back in 2009. “Young Larry,” as he was known in my wife Susan’s family, was Susan’s second cousin, so she was his Aunt Susie. Larry, who died in 2011 at age 46, worked for the Allentown Morning Call and before that the Trentonian. Larry was close friends with Phillies announcer Tom McCarthy. I posted this information under the photo of Coach Reid and me in a South Philly booth: “Chickie's & Pete's – Andy Reid and I wait for our Old Bay fries and double bacon bison burgers at the popular South Philly hangout.” Andy wanted to know what I meant when I wrote his team went into the tank so often he was picking up his mail at the Camden Aquarium. Andy is one of the good guys, gave up his parking spot No. 1 to Larry and had a cart to get him, making sure he made it to the press box. Andy’s been married 40 years, a father of five. His 29-year-old son Garrett died of a drug overdose in 2012 at training camp while part of the Eagles’ strength and conditioning staff. Andy’s son Britt, a member of the Chiefs staff in Super Bowl LV, was in a DUI accident the Thursday before the big game that left a 5-year-old girl with traumatic brain injury. Andy makes $7.5 million per year as coach of the Chiefs. And yet craziness took up residence inside his nuclear family. Philly fans were not kind to Andy Reid during the struggles and strife inside his own family, with many saying “If he can’t control his own family, how is he going to run an NFL football team?” And yet the big red walrus is back in the sunlight on the hot rock of football. Some fans focus on his family histories and tragedies; they are up for annoying analyses by amateur professors of family dynamics. I had a Cape student once, a lacrosse goalie ironically nicknamed Eggy, who ended an essay with a short sentence, “Life sucks, wear a helmet.”

2 DAYS AGO