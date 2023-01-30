Read full article on original website
Blytheville, Jonesboro tied at No. 1 in ASM boys’ poll; Marshall, Bergman remain in rankings
Arkansas Sports Media High School Boys Basketball Poll. Following is the Overall Top 10 high school boys basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending January 28. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week’s rankings:
Arkansas high school basketball scores (boys): Live updates; live streams 1/31/23
Get the latest Arkansas boys high school basketball scores on SBLive and watch live games on the NFHS Network
Karen Dennison, 74, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 74-year-old Karen Dennison of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Karen Dennison died Monday in Mountain Home.
MH Parks and Recreation to hold officiating course
As the Mountain Home Parks and Recreation Department is preparing for some of its youth sports, area residents ages 16-and-older will be given an opportunity to be paid game officials. A free course for those looking to be a soccer official or baseball/softball umpire will begin Wednesday evening at 6 at Arkansas State University-Mountain Home.
Slappin’ Leather Texas Hold ’em Tournament to benefit American Legion baseball
A big fundariser is coming up next weekend for a local sports program. The 22nd-annual Slappin’ Leather Texas Hold ’em Tournament is scheduled for Feb. 11 at the ELKS Lodge #1714 to benefit Mountain Home American Legion baseball. The event begins with registration at 11, and the tournament...
Claudia Rae Keppel, 67, Mountain Home (Conner)
Claudia Rae Keppel, 67, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023, in Mountain Home. Claudia was born on February 6, 1955, in Chicago, Illinois to Thomas J. and Lois (Carl) Hendricks. She worked as a housekeeper at Baxter Regional Medical Center for over fifteen years until she retired. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Harland Keppel.
Mountain Home among schools closed Monday
The Mountain Home School District is among the schools being closed on Monday due to winter weather. Mountain Home is joined by Gainesville, Dora, Thornfield, West Plains, Hollister, Branson and Ava in closing their campuses. Mountain Home Christian Academy will also close its campus, but Monday will be an AMI...
Richard Redman, 73, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 73-year-old Richard Redman of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Richard Redman died Sunday at Central Arkansas Veterans Hospital.
Ronald R. Brixey, 67, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 67-year-old Ronald R. Brixey of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Ronald R. Brixey died Friday at Care Manor Nursing Home.
Jimmy Harbinson, 75, Mammoth Spring (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 75-year-old Jimmy Harbinson of Mammoth Spring are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Jimmy Harbinson died Sunday at Baxter Health.
Northern Arkansas and Southern Missouri continue to see covered roads
Another round of sleet and snow Tuesday afternoon has caused highways and roads to remain treacherous this morning. The roads throughout Baxter, Marion, and Ozark counties remain well-covered. IDriveArkansas.com <https://www.idrivearkansas.com/> currently shows most of the area’s main highways covered with ice and slush on them and these conditions extend down into central Arkansas. The Missouri Department of Transportation’s traveler information map <https://traveler.modot.org/map/index.html> shows Missouri highways showing improvement over yesterday with some roadways still showing covered areas of ice and slush.
UPDATE: Four area restaurants named finalists in 2023 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame
Four restaurants in the Twin Lakes area have been named finalists for Arkansas Heritage’s 2023 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame. DeVito’s Restaurant in Harrison, Meacham’s Family Restaurant in Ash Flat, Daisy Queen in Marshall, and Ozark Cafe in Jasper were announced Monday by the Arkansas Department of Park, Heritage, and Tourism.
MH Chamber Banquet still on Thursday night
The Mountain Home Chamber of Commerce will still hold their Annual Chamber Banquet scheduled for Thursday night at the Vada Sheid Community Development Center on the campus of Arkansas State University-Mountain Home. Door open at 5 for the Chairman’s Circle reception in the Trout Room with social hour and dinner...
Tuesday winter mix moves into central Arkansas; roads closures and dangerous ice expected
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As the state braces for another round of storms moving in on Tuesday, many Arkansas roads are icy in the northern sections and have caused a number of closures to roads and bridges. IdriveArkansas shows most roads are covered with ice patches, and slush in...
Nancy Jo Morris, 99, Lakeview (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 99-year-old Nancy Jo Morris of Lakeview are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services in Bull Shoals. Nancy Jo Morris died Sunday at her residence.
ASU-MH starts Registered Nursing program in Summer 2023
Arkansas State University-Mountain Home (ASU-MH) has received initial approval from the Arkansas State Board of Nursing to off the Associate of Applied Science Degree in Registered Nursing. The initial approval allows the college to recruit and enroll students in a traditional Registered Nursing (RN) program. Christy Keirn, Associate Vice Chancellor...
Montgomery updates Baxter county road conditions
As Baxter County enters its third day of winter weather local roads remain in a risky state for drivers on Wednesday. — Baxter County Sheriff, John Montgomery spoke with KTLO’s Heather Loftis Wednesday morning for an update on conditions. Listen:. Stay tuned to KTLO, Classic Hits, and The...
School ‘soft lockdown’ lifted, culprit identified
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hours after placing their schools on “soft lockdown” Monday morning, Westside Consolidated School officials announced that a culprit had been identified. According to a news release shared on social media just after 12:15 p.m. Jan. 30, the district announced the lockdown had been lifted.
Most area roads still covered with ice Wednesday evening
Most of the roads in Baxter County continue to be well covered with ice Wednesday evening. Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery spoke with KTLO’s Heather Loftis to provide an update on road conditions. Listen:. Continue to tune in to KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot for road conditions and...
