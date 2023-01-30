Read full article on original website
wcyb.com
Rockslide cleanup expected to last 2 weeks in Scott County, VDOT says
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Drivers should use an alternate route in part of Scott County following a rockslide, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. The rockslide is on Route 600. Periodic lane closures will take place during daylight hours. Folks should use Route 621 (Spears Valley Road) as a detour.
VSP: 3 taken to hospital after fiery Smyth Co. crash involving tractor-trailers
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A crash involving multiple tractor-trailers in Smyth County has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 81 Tuesday and left three people injured. According to the Virginia State Police (VSP), the crash occurred at 11:03 a.m. when a tractor-trailer in the Southbound lanes went off the left side of the road, […]
Johnson City Press
Vehicle collides with boulder on U.S. Route 23 at Powell Valley
NORTON — A boulder fell from the mountainside above U.S. Route 23 near the Powell Valley Overlook Tuesday. According to a post on the Wise County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the massive rock fell onto southbound U.S. 23 near mile marker 38 — south of the overlook — and a vehicle struck it.
supertalk929.com
Crash on Interstate 81 involving three big rigs snarls traffic for miles
The Virginia State Police said a wreck involving three tractor-trailers caused traffic to be diverted off of Interstate 81 Tuesday in Marion. The crash occurred just before 11 a.m. near Exit 44 when the first big rig ran off the left side of southbound 81, plowed through the median, and then into a tractor-trailer in the northbound lanes.
wcyb.com
Criminal complaint: Russell County child had part of leg amputated due to frostbite
RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A criminal complaint sent to News 5 reveals the disturbing conditions a child in Russell County allegedly had to endure. Rebecca Bremner, 32, was arrested last month at her home on Gravel Lick Road. According to the complaint, a child suffered severe frostbite to...
WSET
Coal miner struck in head and neck by 6-foot long rock in Dickenson County, officials say
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Update: A coal miner was struck in his head and neck by a 6-foot long rock Friday afternoon in Dickenson County, according to the Virginia Department of Energy. Officials said the incident happened at around 3 p.m. at Deep Mine 41 as he began...
Court docs: Russell Co. child had part of leg amputated after being kept in trailer for months
RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A child at the center of a Russell County child abuse investigation had to have part of his leg amputated due to apparent frostbite, according to a criminal complaint. The document, filed in Russell County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, details the charge of child abuse and neglect faced by […]
WSAZ
Crews responding to crash in Mingo County
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are responding to the scene of a crash on US 119 in Mingo County. According to 911 dispatchers, it happened near 22 Mine Road around 12:30 p.m. Dispatcher said the crash is believed to involve two trucks. There is no word on any injuries...
lootpress.com
Several units respond to 2-story residential Wyoming County structure fire
MATHENY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A residential structure fire drew response from several Wyoming County emergency units over the weekend. The Oceana Fire Department reports that, at approximately 12:10am on Saturday, the department was dispatched to the Matheny area in response to a 2-story residential structure fire with flames showing on the second floor.
supertalk929.com
A Year Into Construction, Progress Being Made On West Walnut Project
A redevelopment project in Johnson City designed to bring more people to the West Walnut Street area of downtown is making progress after a year of ongoing construction. The 35 million dollar West Walnut Street Redevelopment Project remains in phase one, which includes paving roads in the first portion of the corridor from Buffalo Street. The project has also led to work at Founders Park. Phase two of the construction work is expected to begin this spring and city officials hope to have the entire project complete by the summer of 2024.
Kingsport Times-News
Two women injured in Wilcox Drive collision
KINGSPORT — Two Kingsport women were taken to the hospital Tuesday evening when their car was struck by a Ford F-250 pickup at the intersection of East Industry Drive and South Wilcox Drive. Jill McCulloch and Jody E. Wolfe were transported to Holston Valley Medical Center after the incident,...
Coal miner injured at Dickenson County mine, officials say
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Officials are investigating a coal mining accident that reportedly sent one person to the hospital. According to the Virginia Department of Energy, a piece of rock fell on a roof bolting machine operator as he was beginning his shift Friday afternoon at Contura Energy’s Deep Mine 41 in Dickenson County. […]
wcyb.com
Smyth County Fire and Rescue answering calls starting Feb 1
SMYTH CO. V.a. (WCYB) — Smyth County Fire and Rescue officials are now answering their first calls. County Administrator, Shawn Utt, says EMS will be dispatched from a temporary location in Atkins, helping surrounding counties like Marion and Chilhowie. Our busiest is Marion EMS, there's times where they could...
wcyb.com
Bays Mountain Park officials mourning death of wolf named Unalii
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Bays Mountain Park officials are mourning the death of a wolf named Unalii. Unalii died in his enclosure on Sunday morning, according to officials. His death is under review by veterinary staff at the University of Tennessee. Officials said Unalii appeared lethargic and had swelling...
wcyb.com
Crews respond to house fire in Carter County, no injuries reported
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A fire caused significant damage to a house in Carter County Monday. Crews were called to the 1100 block of Idlewylde Circle at around 10:30 a.m. to see a house with flames coming out with entrapments reported. Everyone was able to escape, along with...
q95fm.net
Law Enforcement in Harlan County Looking for Stolen Side-By-Side
Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a 2018 Polaris Rzr that was stolen from a residence in the Wallins Creek community in Harlan County. The investigation into the matter was opened on Wednesday, January 25th after it was reported stolen in the early morning hours.
q95fm.net
Two People From Pike County Arrested for Meth Trafficking
Two people from Pike County were arrested on Monday on meth trafficking charges. Kentucky State Police arrested 26 year old Josh Allen and 44 year oldMalinda Mounts, who are both from Deadening Fork Road in Pike County. Both of them are facing two counts of meth trafficking. According to court...
Russell Co. authorities monitoring 40+ dogs left on property after duo arrested
RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Russell County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) is keeping tabs on more than 40 dogs that remain on a property after two people were arrested on child abuse charges earlier in January. A release posted to the RCSO’s Facebook page states that Rebecca Bremner and Michael Park, both of Gravel Lick […]
Virginia opens lottery for fall bull elk hunt
RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia has opened a lottery for a bull elk hunt that will take place in three Southwest Virginia counties in October. The Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) opened the lottery today for what will be the second annual hunt in the elk management zone in Buchanan, Dickenson and Wise counties. DWR […]
wymt.com
Two dead in Floyd County crash, officials say
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a deadly crash. Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams told WYMT two county employees were involved in a crash on Monday. He said the crash happened in the Allen community on KY 1428 near the Worldwide Equipment Building. Williams added one...
