A redevelopment project in Johnson City designed to bring more people to the West Walnut Street area of downtown is making progress after a year of ongoing construction. The 35 million dollar West Walnut Street Redevelopment Project remains in phase one, which includes paving roads in the first portion of the corridor from Buffalo Street. The project has also led to work at Founders Park. Phase two of the construction work is expected to begin this spring and city officials hope to have the entire project complete by the summer of 2024.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 3 HOURS AGO