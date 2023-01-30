ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RadarOnline

President Joe Biden Awkwardly Grabs Reporter's Hand & Squeezes Under Umbrella When Asked About Decision To End Covid-19 Emergency

President Joe Biden awkwardly grabbed a reporter’s hand this week and squeezed under her umbrella after being asked about his recent decision to end two Covid-19 national emergencies, RadarOnline.com has learned.The somewhat bizarre incident took place on Tuesday afternoon as the 80-year-old president was departing the White House to visit New York City.While leaving the White House and approaching his helicopter, NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Kristen Welker questioned Biden about his Monday night decision to draw down two Covid-19 national emergencies by May 11.“What's behind your decision to end the Covid emergency?” she asked.But before answering Welker’s question,...
WASHINGTON STATE
jewishbusinessnews.com

Bank of Israel Releases Plan for Israel’s Economic Growth

The Bank of Israel (BOI) on Monday presented Israeli government ministers with its strategic program the bank says will accelerate economic growth in Israel. Bank of Israel Governor Prof. Amir Yaron handed the recommendations to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Minister of Finance, the Minister of Economy and Industry, and a series of other ministers.
jewishbusinessnews.com

Byzantine Era Church with Rare Mosaic Uncovered in Jericho

A church dating back to the Byzantine era – dated to the 6th Century – was recently uncovered in Jericho. The discovery is said to be remarkable because the church’s floor with a mosaic depicting religious imagery remains largely intact. The Byzantines were named that by historians...
JERICHO, NY

