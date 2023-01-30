ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

7 Body Language Signs That Mean Someone Is Attracted to You, According to Therapists

Slide 1 of 8: Putting yourself out there is not easy. When we admit our feelings toward another person, we open ourselves up to the possibility of rejection—and there are few more dreaded experiences. That's why instead of being direct, we often take a less straightforward approach when we're into someone, even if we don't realize we're doing it. According to therapists and other relationship experts, body language can easily give you away when you're talking to a person that you're interested in. Read on to find out the seven most common signs that indicate attraction.READ THIS NEXT: Wearing This One Thing Makes You Instantly More Attractive, New Study Says.Read the original article on Best Life.
Demetrius Pearson

Opinion: Phrases That Cause Emotional Attraction In Men

If you're looking for ways to amp up the romance in your life, here are some of the most popular phrases that cause emotional attraction in men. There's nothing like a little romance to spice up your life. Whether it's making out, cuddling up on the couch or taking a walk around the city, there are many ways that men and women can express their love for each other.
The US Sun

Simple quiz reveals your real age and when you might die

psychologytoday.com

The Truth About Self-Hatred

It is too devastating for children to acknowledge that their parents might not be competent or may be cruel. Self-hatred is a childhood survival strategy, but it no longer serves us in our adult life. It is possible to move from self-hatred to self-compassion. The truth about self-hatred, and its...
psychologytoday.com

What It Takes to Fix a Broken Relationship

Relationship rifts may seem impossible to mend, especially when there has been a transgression. New research on couples shows how mutual reflection on the transgression can promote repair. True forgiveness and self-forgiveness are possible when each person shares their thoughts and feelings. The publication of Prince Harry’s memoir and interviews...
Rabih Hammoud

Can Our Thoughts Really Attract Things in Life?

This is one of the most interesting questions we can ask ourselves. Can we truly attract things through our thoughts? It’s a puzzling question because its implications are as frightening as they are exciting — that’s why they say there is close to no difference between fear and excitement.
Demetrius Pearson

Opinion: Unsexy Indicators of Exceptionally Strong Mental Intellect

Being alone and not needing validation from others is a sign of exceptionally strong mental intellect. You're not afraid to be alone. Being alone doesn't mean you are lonely. In fact, it can be a time for self-reflection, which is important for your mental health. You may find that being alone gives you the opportunity to recharge your batteries and be more present when you are with others.

